Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & Recruiting.
Looks like @DemondDemas1 has put on some good weight. https://t.co/Np5imTdbj1— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 15, 2020
4.36 👋🏾✌🏾in a 40 & 21.5 mph 👽 pic.twitter.com/TJz5A16aPa— Demond HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 10, 2020
TAMU Professor and Leader of the Cultural Anthropology Program, Michael Alvard, was arrested at the Sully Statue protest for trying to speak to both sides of the protest. Yes, one side is counter protesting racism. pic.twitter.com/jQIbwnkzN3— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) June 15, 2020
Disappointing to see Counter Protests against Racism..... Especially from a place I attended and called home. Embarrassing. We have to do better. https://t.co/XoqRbOgyAl— Daylon Mack (@DaylonMack) June 14, 2020
If u on my team let’s eat but if u not I’m going to take what is on yo plate 🥱💯— Demond HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) June 14, 2020
Let’s go big dawg! #AggieVi21on https://t.co/yFPC4wxQ6p— Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) June 13, 2020
Texas A&M just offered @ryteswarriors big man Charles Chukwu@AggieYellRivals https://t.co/MLCBHxE7xS— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 14, 2020
Congratulations to RYTES Warrior 6’9 Center Charles Chukwu being listed as the number 1 player in Houston in the class of 2022 by @BallSoHardSS pic.twitter.com/uBOEq4xnT9— rytes warriors (@ryteswarriors) June 13, 2020
Texas A&M offers 2022 Rivals100 WR Talyn Shettron @mbpRivals https://t.co/fnyddCmDEB— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 14, 2020
6’2 ‘22 EdmondSantaFe HS WR @TShettron getting technique work in the lab‼️ @MikeRoach247 @BrandonDrumm247 @JClarkHFB @DemetricDWarren @samspiegs @BillyEmbody #CoachHooksTrained pic.twitter.com/o2aTiS6nru— Margin Hooks (@SkysTheLimitWR) June 11, 2020
I miss this...and my guys 💯🤞🏽 https://t.co/Wr5yL3sBlp— Blake (@blakesmith_11) June 12, 2020
#NFLAggies #Eagles #Philly https://t.co/omuZ3mSEwW— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) June 15, 2020
Just got this texted to me, first time seeing this and all I can say is CHILLS. #GigEm 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/8yA8kR6n1g— Jace (@_Jstern) June 12, 2020
A left-handed pitcher from Texas A&M University...@Royals | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7Th3i9yv6S— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 11, 2020
A dream come true for @The_Ace35— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 11, 2020
🤩👍😭
(📲 @colson_geisler)#MLBDraft | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/upav40q17V
With the 4th overall pick in the 2020 #MLBDraft, we’ve selected LHP Asa Lacy from Texas A&M. pic.twitter.com/cGHX1OGRLP— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 10, 2020
https://t.co/4HN98bOQ1E pic.twitter.com/fL7B9E9gsm— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) June 10, 2020
With their 2nd-round pick (No. 43 overall) of the 2020 #MLBDraft, the #Mariners select @Aggiebaseball OF Zach DeLoach, No. 79 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list: https://t.co/wa2JolAYDU— MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) June 11, 2020
Watch live: https://t.co/cmm19LX2BQ pic.twitter.com/W1WvUkwehf
Schools with multiple #MLBDraft picks in the first 100 picks 👇@MLB @MLBDraft @MLBDraftTracker pic.twitter.com/OFd4eq7ZzU— College Baseball Nation (@CollegeBallNat) June 12, 2020
BIG FACTS! https://t.co/vgNj0WqzaG— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) June 9, 2020
College athletes are using their platform to speak out on issues in a way we’ve never seen before and I love it.— Jay Arnold (@JArnoldTAMU85) June 15, 2020
For too long have they been taught to keep quiet and play their sport.
That’s over now.
Another SEC offer for Webb, a 2023 athlete in Fla that will be able to GP wherever he wants. #GigEm @mbpRivals https://t.co/TMds5xHxS7— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) June 15, 2020
Give me my respect 😤 @ChadSimmons_ @Rivals @RivalsCamp @ProImpactJax7v7 pic.twitter.com/bi76SgC3Fw— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) February 18, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/JIUxc1Nkic— Gradey Dick (@gradey_dick22) June 15, 2020
Start Unnoticed, Finsh Unforgettable 🙏🏾 #BLM #1L pic.twitter.com/6LcAuqtU5B— Jeremiah Martin (@IAmJM_) June 13, 2020
Aggies boys out here deep getting this Trench work with Coach @CoachBTJordan 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/gXV5wdG8ep— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) June 11, 2020
Repped my family today to honor our grandfather on what would have been his 96th birthday. A perfect blue sky day in Texas for a parachute jump! @TAMU @BushFdn pic.twitter.com/0uWxzZNcHE— Pierce Bush (@PierceBush) June 12, 2020
How I feel about playing another year in College Station @AggieBaseball #SuperSuperSenior pic.twitter.com/CWodIk6RY5— Ray Alejo (@RayAlejo24) June 12, 2020
See you next year Aggieland!! Gig em! @AggieBaseball pic.twitter.com/MRAIDhHcKo— Bryce Blaum (@Brycecolin3) June 12, 2020
Lights. Facilities. Action. 💡🏡 🎬 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/O7lwTgmj0D— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) June 10, 2020
.@colecubelic tells us a team that could break through in the SEC this year is Texas A&M. "With a veteran quarterback, a veteran coaching staff and some playmakers around them, I think Texas A&M is probably a team that exceeds expectations this year in the SEC."— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 11, 2020
I’m ready CSTAT!! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/J6GOX4hoK5— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) June 12, 2020
Working on my craft. Proving all the “he is a blocking tightend” people wrong. pic.twitter.com/lJsOZJqfi3— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) June 12, 2020
After A Good Talk With @CoachIsh_TAMU I Am Very Blessed To Say I Have Received An Offer From Texas A&M University #GigEm @owl_football @TeamGrind @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/WopNy92N8e— Chace Biddle 🙏🏿 (@d1chace) June 12, 2020
Had a wonderful talk with @Coach_Henson and Grateful and Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University @AggieFootball @SEC @larryblustein @Rivals @247Sports @AD_Nice3 @FLCoachT @Niceville_FB @Coach_Hedges pic.twitter.com/gfI76Opvft— primetimefasho (@KimoMakaneole) June 12, 2020
Check out this highlight! @SunshinePreps@larryblustein @AD_Nice3 @FLgridironpreps https://t.co/VY4E9eHp1h— primetimefasho (@KimoMakaneole) November 30, 2019
Thankful for an offer from Texas A&M University #GigEm @ChapfootballAZ @CoachZoo90 pic.twitter.com/VO4wg9vYlt— Anthonylucas2022 (@Anthonylucas201) June 11, 2020
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M @Perroni247 @coachjohnarnett @CoachKRHarrison pic.twitter.com/vurZBrMX2x— Kelvin (@Kelvinbanksjr12) June 11, 2020
This young fella is class of 2024. ‼️ https://t.co/GcyVMmwMWz— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 10, 2020
Blessed and Honored to receive an offer from Texas A&M! @Coach_Henson @CoachTRob_ pic.twitter.com/WHQCIhSK1M— Emery Jones (@Emeryjones68) June 9, 2020
There’s a very real chance A&M doesn’t have to worry about this and has a full house. https://t.co/68JLtsJPzQ— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 12, 2020
"You gotta have the ability to adjust."— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 11, 2020
No matter the position, @GermainX1 is up for the challenge.@Hyundai | Full 🎥: https://t.co/g1yWA0HbX9 pic.twitter.com/QqrfydZ9nN
head man talks.— 🎒 (@victoryvaka) June 9, 2020
🐐 pic.twitter.com/oMtpcuMxTl