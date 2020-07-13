Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/MMqe06TdAi— Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) July 12, 2020
Check out my highlight - https://t.co/DpI2ZdFqif— Tevin Carter (@tevincarter_2) November 25, 2018
Last weekend with the boys before @AggieFootball begins! Amazing times and great memories! Love these dudes! Thanks momma Jones for hooking up them Greens ❤️ #GigEm #12thMan 👍🏽 @OriginalJaylon @MooseMuhammad @thareal_2 @Antonio_johns0n @alishianjones pic.twitter.com/GDRlTCEGDp— Virgil Jones 🇺🇸 (@Jayzexpo) July 12, 2020
Top 5️⃣ 🔥— Dametrious Crownover (@Dametrious1) July 13, 2020
Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/iGHhhsqibx
Big plans for lil bro✍🏾🤝 https://t.co/vhAuzW9Bo4— Earnest Crownover III (@ECrownover24) July 13, 2020
Committed 👍🤠— Dreyden Norwood (@DreydenNorwood) July 10, 2020
Edit @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/6dJeQJLyyA
#BOOOOOM on a great Friday! @TJRushing20 getting some ballers!! #AggieVi21on pic.twitter.com/7Us35VleKW— Mike Ferrara (@MikeFerraraTAMU) July 10, 2020
I did a backflip after for my celebration! pic.twitter.com/afRwEkajsd— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) July 12, 2020
Heard it from a 5 Star yourself. Jimbo GOAT Fisher. https://t.co/OcGfkD6Vfu— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) July 9, 2020
And I 2nd that. I’m the other 5 star. I’m rockin wit coach JIMBO 👑 https://t.co/qyzJPj2ZdL— Demond HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) July 10, 2020
Highest-graded defenders lined up at nose tackle in 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2020
1. Justin Madubuike - 91.9
2. Marvin Wilson - 90.4
3. Leki Fotu - 87.8 pic.twitter.com/IhpXRfe33S
Let’s tell each other the truth for once . #MakeADifference #change #GigEm #collegestation pic.twitter.com/dUUM5NplFw— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 11, 2020
Only A Matter Of Time #WakeEmUp pic.twitter.com/pRUcWQsHqs— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) July 13, 2020
That's our QB 👏🏾— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 13, 2020
Today, @TheKellenMond was appointed to the 45-person commission of students, former students, faculty & staff to evaluate diversity, equity, & inclusion at @TAMU.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/WgrN7zBZOw
Blessed to be on President Young’s Commision to evaluate Diversity, Equity & Inclusion 👍🏽@TAMU https://t.co/NJSd01zOM4 pic.twitter.com/hMttDT0jwX— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) July 13, 2020
so I guess the uniforms changed again or something .. i don’t know— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) July 10, 2020
all I have heard about them is that they 🔥🔥🔥🔥
just know nobody knows what they look like .. including myself
hopefully @TAMUequipment will release them soon ..
👍🏽 GIGEM
Howdy Aggies! It’s Saturday night July 11. 56 days until @AggieFootball & even sooner for @AggieSoccer @AggieVolleyball— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) July 12, 2020
Let’s mask up & social distance to make our communities as safe as possible. We can all do our part. pic.twitter.com/QtJfhQQQWW
Jimbooooo Fisher!!!! https://t.co/vrdxS2vXRE— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) July 10, 2020
Blessed to receive a offer from Texas A&M ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NsgwrbAUob— Brandon white (@GiantBean6) July 8, 2020
Brandon White is a guy I buy stock in. Has the size, footwork, skill set and he is legit 6’10. This weekend he showed with Rod Howard Select playing up a class that he has the tools to be a high-major prospect. pic.twitter.com/ZgWpBOYK1V— Justin Byerly (@JustinByerly) July 13, 2020
Gon be sad, if I dont get to do this, this year.😪 pic.twitter.com/lgr52Vz4j2— Demani Richardson (@therealdemani) July 13, 2020
July 13, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University. #GigEm #12thman @CoachE_TAMU pic.twitter.com/H8SqF6DEHs— Sydir Jr. (@JrSydir) July 12, 2020
January 29, 2020
I’m very happy to announce that I will be continuing my baseball and academic career at Texas A&M. Gig’em👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/M5C4nuHLtM— Brandon (@BMB_1215) July 12, 2020
Aggies are definitely in it for him. https://t.co/zlIwgFNGRa— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 13, 2020
An offensive skill-position player's worst nightmare: @_DeuceHarmon_ is built like a linebacker but moves like a corner. Said he is at 200 pounds now ... so imagine him hitting like a safety. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/1i3mAhySTu— Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) July 11, 2020
ISSA... #GigEm pic.twitter.com/JxlE8bV4bC— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) July 12, 2020
@AggieFootball @12thMan pic.twitter.com/uCE5wPxDa7— Ross Bjork (@RossBjorkAD) July 10, 2020
Texas A&M thank god I made it home #GigEm #12thman pic.twitter.com/VtIpk9xhDA— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 10, 2020
2019 4-star #GoHoos OL announces that he is planning to enter the transfer portal; he is not officially in yet @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @Cavs_Corner https://t.co/d8qjJ4N6wR— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 10, 2020
Aggie nation here I come #GigEm https://t.co/aP7pWoXoND— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 10, 2020
It’s Sunday be blessed today . #Aggies #Motivation #GigEm #12thman #WhosWhoAtTAMU pic.twitter.com/keXfr9mPDG— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 12, 2020
Toughness right there https://t.co/2pDxo7Utd4— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 10, 2020