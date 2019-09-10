Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
I know Kellen Mond will face some criticism today. He has played better for sure, but I saw him get up from this hit, side of his face all bloodied and keep competing for @AggieFootball I hope fans will appreciate that....I know I do. Not many of us would get up from this. https://t.co/xbqLr9klPh— Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) September 8, 2019
Bless up brotha ! 🙏🏾 Come back better than ever 💯 https://t.co/JyhY6FG3l6— JaylonJone$ (@OriginalJaylon) September 9, 2019
This young pup got out there and competed with the number one team in the nation I’m so proud of him and the progress that he has made in such a short time! Keep working hard @isaiah_spiller this is only the beginning. #Gigem #CLEMvsTAMU pic.twitter.com/ncLjDtkucV— Fred Spiller (@fred_spiller) September 8, 2019
First Collegiate Touchdown 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/woGAto6Dlr— Jalenwydermyer (@Wydermyer81) September 8, 2019
Clemson game takeaways from Coach Fisher:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2oNcYEXj7p— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 9, 2019
Moving on.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/MqlxnQ9Kvb— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 8, 2019
Lamar Week Press Conference— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 10, 2019
🔗 https://t.co/SWXjcTAR11#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZCWtHVq5nZ
Back to work. ⏭️ #GigEm pic.twitter.com/j6wKV9QMPu— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 10, 2019
New week. Blinders on.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/mleHoFY7RD— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 9, 2019
Introducing @the_real_hooey Yell Fest - a FREE concert outside Kyle Field featuring @corymorrowband and @RossCooperMusic - on the Friday night before the Auburn game!— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 9, 2019
More Info ➡️ https://t.co/87CZKjqtGZ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/M2WpEMHlZl
Our time. Let's ride. ✊#GigEm pic.twitter.com/JlFZwr6lM4— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 7, 2019
Back to work! Love my brothers! Will go to war for them! #GigEm— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) September 8, 2019
... “jus because i fell back, that don't mean I fell off”... pic.twitter.com/X4N3A4o2oE— booch 9️⃣ (@troyomeire) September 8, 2019
Its that time again...🖤 pic.twitter.com/SRuKQA7XAN— Isaiah Raikes (@kooldademon) September 9, 2019
Let's check in on former Aggies and how they played in the NFL this week. https://t.co/FblpFAq6Qt#GigEm— Texas A&M Aggies on Sports Illustrated (@AggiesSI) September 10, 2019
We gonna party like it's ya birthday🎉— 🥎 Texas A&M Softball 🥎 (@AggieSoftball) September 10, 2019
Happy Birthday to the one & only @Kelbi_7 🎂🥳 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/D5y1VUhmfY
TFW you're ready for your first match in front of the #12thMan:— Texas A&M Volleyball (@AggieVolleyball) September 10, 2019
See you Thur/Fri at the Texas A&M Invitational!
🎟️: https://t.co/gNgPtaJUoy#Trust #GigEm pic.twitter.com/konIHZatko
#AggieHoops #GigEm https://t.co/n2VnbJuzgb— AggieZach (@AggieZach10) September 10, 2019
Just wanted to say a huge thank you to @CoachE_TAMU for offering me a scholarship to the prestigious Texas A&M University!! #Gigem pic.twitter.com/0LHN2b9kNg— Victory (@victoryvaka) September 10, 2019
Rookie Center Erik McCoy has been solid in his debut for the #Saints tonight, and following Max Unger's shoes is no easy task. @TampaBayTre tried to tell you this was a perfect fit before the 2019 NFL Draft. #GigEm https://t.co/U2vwZc3TNN— The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) September 10, 2019
Former Aggie QB could be starting against his former team when the Razorbacks head to AT&T Stadium. https://t.co/dT1BQkASJO#GigEm— Texas A&M Aggies on Sports Illustrated (@AggiesSI) September 10, 2019
Jimbo's presser today couldn't have been a personal favorite, but he was still quite upbeat: https://t.co/J1Vw1P8ikJ— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 9, 2019
Sure am rooting for this kid. https://t.co/CYbXt49zTK— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 9, 2019
Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams was at @PSAhoops at 12:01 AM and again at 6:15 AM practice for 6’3” Hassan Diarra’20 @hassan_diarra11 of @PSAhoops & @PSACardinals #GigEm 👀 pic.twitter.com/L1nUJ5Vw2f— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) September 9, 2019