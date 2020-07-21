Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
#TBT to that time @KJ_13_ would NOT be denied: 😤 💪 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FddQo4PDTh— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 16, 2020
Year 2 about to go crazy 🤪@isaiah_spiller with the 5️⃣0️⃣ yard house call last season vs UTSA:#GigEm pic.twitter.com/O3nVIJloAQ— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 17, 2020
Beyond Blessed to say I will be playing in the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game!! @HamiltonESPN— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) July 19, 2020
Edit By: @Hayesfawcett3
📸: @creolehammer17 pic.twitter.com/vJJ6Qbcx1Q
Captain. Leader. Baller. @TheJhamonAusbon ✌️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 16, 2020
🏈 https://t.co/FnHBUyndcu@biletnikoffawrd | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/gycTOlTplB
We put on a couple of LBs 💪 @TheAntHines_Era ⚔️ @Foebg_1— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 20, 2020
📝 https://t.co/bcQrTryerd
Butkus Award | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/0YaoF5KStM
Watch out for @Wydermyer81‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 17, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/qnes5jQZqK@JohnMackeyAward | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/taV55JBax3
Catch @isaiah_spiller if you can.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 15, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/Os4QUXMExi@DoakWalkerAward | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KzWVCt48SD
I see you @K_Green_01 !! https://t.co/N54VysEusF— Tristan Heaton (@Theaton19) July 21, 2020
All eyes on @TheKellenMond 👀— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 14, 2020
📰 https://t.co/ZKJwD7lTye@daveyobrien | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/vS0GfIlYPm
Braden Mann, #Jets agree. Four years, $3.47M ($654K cap hit), per Manish Mehta of the Daily News. pic.twitter.com/LZVD0Rxl6K— Jets X-Factor (@jetsxfactor) July 20, 2020
We're ready to get to work, @MylesLGarrett ✊ pic.twitter.com/IKtNsYgGPO— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 15, 2020
Signed, MG⚡️ #ClevelandVsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/LMiCVONaLR— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) July 15, 2020
💯 million 𝙂𝙐𝘼𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙏𝙀𝙀𝘿 ✅— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 15, 2020
Highest paid defensive player ✅ @MylesLGarrett secured the bag‼️
🤑🤑🤑 #NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/qapjRQIH0U
5️⃣3️⃣ All-Americans in team history.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) July 14, 2020
The last two were pretty special... who's next? 😏 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/bgNg9GEf9x
Humbled king🦍✨ pic.twitter.com/deRZFmiay3— A3☔️ (@Ahmari_saucy) July 17, 2020
If you asked me a year ago if I’d be in this position I wouldn’t believe you. BLESSED🙏🏾⏳ pic.twitter.com/gJv1LPz0tD— 𝓜𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼✞ (@MichaelToReal0) July 21, 2020
Four-star forward Michael James just cut his list to a final eight, he tells @Rivals. https://t.co/oc8Dz4KgMY pic.twitter.com/04dbRk2th3— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 21, 2020
Yards per carry against 8+ box defenders in 2019:— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 20, 2020
1. Lynn Bowden Jr, Kentucky - 7.1
2. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M - 6.3
3. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin - 5.5 pic.twitter.com/koo6sPOkYh
Phil Steele’s Top 25 👀— CFB Country (@tCFBCountry) July 20, 2020
1 Ohio St
2 Clemson
3 Alabama
4 Oklahoma
5 Texas A&M
6 LSU
7 Georgia
8 ND
9 Oregon
10 Penn St
11 USC
12 Texas
13 Florida
14 Wisconsin
15 Michigan
16 North Carolina
17 Miami
18 Va Tech
19 Auburn
20 Tennessee
21 Kentucky
22 UCF
23 Iowa
24 Okla St
25 Memphis
+. Hey . The sky is not the limit. <3 ++ pic.twitter.com/DpfFhPZnT8— تعؤل (@TheJhamonAusbon) July 17, 2020
#GigEm pic.twitter.com/cfL1QrUYAE— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) July 18, 2020
Let’s bring back the wrecking crew #GigEm #12thman #tamu pic.twitter.com/CxeOAfpzuo— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 19, 2020
It ain’t easy going harder than yesterday #aggie #GigEm #Texas pic.twitter.com/gEZy33ulJr— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) July 17, 2020
And that’s just off the old us... 😴 @TheAntHines_Era https://t.co/hZ0Q8JbIm0— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) July 20, 2020
Four-star Tysheem Johnson getting ready to narrow his focus https://t.co/Se72kYnhfW #ArizonaState #OleMiss #Maryland #Stanford #TAMU #Alabama— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) July 21, 2020
The Aggies have come up with a game plan to land and develop top 2022 DT Keithian "Bear" Alexander. And this dude is massive. https://t.co/xOMjv4qFMB— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 21, 2020
DB Alijah Clark is committed to Rutgers, but one of New Jersey's top players is now hearing a lot from Texas A&M: https://t.co/VtJylo3sxk@fadil_diggs @kooldademon— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) July 20, 2020
Modified UIL Activities Calendar & COVID-19 Guidelines for 2020-2021 School Year— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) July 21, 2020
Press Release ⬇️https://t.co/sv3boFOD43
Full COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Guidelines ⬇️https://t.co/o3qFFIZxrF
More COVID-19 Information ⬇️https://t.co/lE7fRyRbWY pic.twitter.com/vuWybpYVQ8
Khris Middleton was 0.01% shy of being only player in the league with 50-40-90 shooting splits this season. pic.twitter.com/sE5wNJcSnT— Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) July 20, 2020
Athletes, don’t worry about the uncertainty. Control what you can control. Work-ethic, hustle, punctuality, etc!— Donnie Baggs (@_HCPerformance) July 20, 2020
I’m coming... 😈 pic.twitter.com/OmDI9FMjGW— Von Miller (@VonMiller) July 17, 2020
Still at the top of his game. 👏@VonMiller's #Madden21 ratings are in » https://t.co/jdE8j7idvz pic.twitter.com/5PqzUI4Jh7— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 16, 2020
BeyondBlessed to recieve an offer from Texas A&M University! @pgreat81 @CoachE_TAMU pic.twitter.com/qiJAYorMA0— W I L L N O R M A N | 🦍 (@WThrill3) July 17, 2020
Got a chip on your shoulder???— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) July 17, 2020
Your locker is ready...#UNDERDOGU pic.twitter.com/lLwQjkeq0O
Arkansas AD @HunterYurachek: ACC, Big 12 and SEC are "all on the same page" to stay patient with scheduling for fall football.— Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) July 16, 2020
That means non-conference games still discussed, particularly rivalries.
"It seems to make sense Clemson should play South Carolina ..."
We would have heard from these coaches during the final day of @SEC Football Media Days.— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 16, 2020
Instead, they have a more important message for you today. pic.twitter.com/cmOSXkrhZh