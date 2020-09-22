Social Media Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
😤 GAME WEEK 😤@bobbyiii5 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/xX0bs1kx93— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 21, 2020
Happy Birthday @K_J1GGA #EEE #FOE Only ↗️ from here.— Tyler Santucci (@CoachSantucci) September 21, 2020
"The way of success is the way of continuous pursuit of knowledge." pic.twitter.com/OvaTXD81Ma
2-0 ⚔️ ⚔️ ⚔️ #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/dYIc73hEju— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) September 21, 2020
2-0 baby!!! #NextManUp #BillsMafia— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 20, 2020
2-0! Feels Great to be a Packer! #GoPackGo— Kingsley Keke (@BucketsAll_Day) September 20, 2020
The presence of mind 🤯@ckirk 🤲#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/1srH97NNJN
TD Tannehill 🎯@ryantannehill1 | @Titans pic.twitter.com/YIwZVXN6fV— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 20, 2020
4️⃣th TD leads to 1️⃣ big win@ryantannehill1 👍#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/XhWZKXZAcR
That makes it 3 for the half!@ryantannehill1 😎👌#NFLAggies | #GigEm https://t.co/TlVtsXVsrl— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
👈 M1⃣K3⃣ pic.twitter.com/jsgubIJ2xT— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 20, 2020
Back shoulder from Brady. Classic.@MikeEvans13_ 💪#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/c8nM3EPj71
Learned from my boy @luka7doncic https://t.co/s0scgmbxG3— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) September 20, 2020
Like we said: TANNY TIME ⌚️‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/IdbEg2hxj9
It’s Tanny Time in Tennessee ⌚️#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
pic.twitter.com/utC3klye3Z
First NFL start, I am so grateful for this time. I will forever be thankful for the trails & tribulations. It’s time to shine! #BillsMafia— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 20, 2020
Thank you for following along today, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 20, 2020
Now, we get down to business.
BTHO Vanderbilt.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/KEJgBzF63Y
Fresh, clean, mean 🥶#GigEm pic.twitter.com/4pO3vnLwPm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄
𝐖𝐇𝐈𝐓𝐄#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZMQw6bQQAS
Special thank you to @reveille for helping us Ask the Aggies! ❤️👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
Sounds like @bwhite5350 is a big cat nap guy, hope that's not a problem!#GigEm https://t.co/KdXpIyyZlW pic.twitter.com/5jpGdHHtzV
You asked, we answered! 😊— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
Ask The Aggies: 𝙆𝙞𝙙𝙨 𝙀𝙙𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣
Retweet for a chance to win a surprise piece of team gear!
presented by@CHIStJoseph | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/SnNcF3sloO
Seven days. One week.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
Let’s go.#GigEm
pic.twitter.com/Voictqz5FA
Oh and you might want to head over to Instagram 😏— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
👉 https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GncG9vYy9l
There's nothing like the real thing!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 19, 2020
RETWEET for your chance to win an authentic#⃣1⃣2⃣ jersey from the SEC era.
pres. by @CHIStJoseph | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Bad19YYGPu
Go Mobile & Gig 'Em! 📲👍— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) September 19, 2020
Introducing the new #12thMan Mobile App! Download today for all the latest around Texas A&M Athletics!
📝 https://t.co/6N3Kwem0wI
📱 https://t.co/3kdMcoZmET#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7KiiAUDdVK
Tomorrow's going to be fun 👀#GigEm pic.twitter.com/nD5oO8cRWj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 18, 2020
Wreaked havoc all night long 🦖#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5wEIPyaeCH— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 18, 2020
We got 8️⃣ on it 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 18, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/ojKwEl1tmT#GigEm pic.twitter.com/oUOufk4vpH
MYLES GARRETT!! https://t.co/3jHxXCljig pic.twitter.com/qk8cGGSwB8— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 18, 2020
Scrimmage 📸 #GigEm | #Aggies pic.twitter.com/x3vRXyhTfV— 12th Man Photos (@aggiephotogs) September 17, 2020
Mike Evans wearing what looks like an "I LOVE MY WIFE" shirt.— Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) September 20, 2020
...on second look it actually reads: "I LOVE it when MY WIFE lets me play video games."
This guy. pic.twitter.com/UIr7Go6LWr
I don’t get into internal politics much, but wow. pic.twitter.com/Xl9paEM7OG— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 20, 2020
Wow man this got me hyped. Saved the best for last. My #1 fan @JackiePeevy. Love you Mom ❤️ #BTHOeverybody https://t.co/dXmE35TWsP— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) September 23, 2020
🏆 GIG EM 🏆 https://t.co/GM07wRh1CY— 12th Man Productions (@12thManP) September 23, 2020
O gonna put 'em up 🔢 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/e2nXImzx8X— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 22, 2020
Family over EVERYTHING ✊❤️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 22, 2020
Nothing like a little "good luck" surprise from home! All week long we'll share each & every special message to our players!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/eq6orM4eJ7
one more year mom. 💙 https://t.co/NHwbmmy9gI— Victory Vaka (@9toriousvic) September 22, 2020
September 23, 2020
Week Two's Best 📊#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NfMgkCTCXx— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 22, 2020
The boys had a good week! 📼— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 21, 2020
📲 @NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/30kmevUJlW#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/OpN34QCPnB
Lookin' good! Congrats!#FamilyF1rst | #GigEm https://t.co/KT558o3Jpr pic.twitter.com/NMsB6feDv5— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) September 22, 2020