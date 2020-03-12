Social Media Spotlight: COVID-19 & Reactions
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
Dear sports: pic.twitter.com/hBYdIJiydB— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2020
This is stupid. https://t.co/3K0cH7DhF2— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2020
Announcement expected shortly that MLB will be suspending operations. More details to come.— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 12, 2020
A sad day for the world of sport, but we understand what is at stake 💔@CoachGaryBlair’s statement ⬇️https://t.co/jnGMJPTAlI— Texas A&M Women's Basketball (@AggieWBB) March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020
MLB to cancel remaining Spring Training games and delay Opening Day by at least two weeks. pic.twitter.com/3NonrSmidV— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 12, 2020
BREAKING: HISD will be closed until the end of the month over coronavirus concerns. Here's a full list of Houston-area school closings. https://t.co/qzazVTHsZK— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 12, 2020
NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships: https://t.co/p4vCzvzmvo pic.twitter.com/yqAHak4HO5— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 12, 2020
Never have seen a day like this. This is close to what you'd expect for a response to a WMD attack.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2020
Very hard to imagine spring football starting in two weeks. Which sucks.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2020
Y’all be safe out there 💯— HollyWood Demas (@DemondDemas1) March 12, 2020
🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/vfMKcDIkFu— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 12, 2020
At this point we gotta do spring ball online coach..— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) March 12, 2020
If A&M don’t come on with the come on because... https://t.co/4uQqHTcmxk pic.twitter.com/AjxJeNWs8B— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) March 11, 2020
Y’all will believe a celebrity rumor in 3 secs but when it come to a health crisis it ain’t real 🤔 until it is— Armani Watts (@GGPR_BANGER5) March 12, 2020
Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020
March Sadness: The SEC has closed the basketball tournament and suspended all on-campus sports until March 30.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 12, 2020
Statement from the SEC:https://t.co/XIDH44gXei— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
Rookie season in the books for @_Jstern. 📚— Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 11, 2020
Year in photos 📸: https://t.co/HKv4xUKYJC#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/2cRnhIrVYh
Yulkeith Brown is a playmaker in Florida with speed, strong hands and an impressive offer list. He is focused on six top programs with a decision expected by the end of the summer.— Chad Simmons (@ChadSimmons_) March 12, 2020
Another visit is coming up and Brown gives the latest: https://t.co/wL7QSS0KrD pic.twitter.com/hyCgVhGu7G
.@AggieFootball @MadubuikeJustin day in the @NFL is coming soon. With Madubuike you get explosive talent, strong at the point, versatile and healthy. Lots to like, lots to work with. #aggies #texas #nfl #nfldraft #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/YXDUzAAgJe— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) March 11, 2020
You thought this one was the one huh 🤣 https://t.co/E0umTQ5YI5— Buddy Johnson (@Foebg_1) March 12, 2020
Blessings on top of Blessings🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zlAY6ibobc— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) March 11, 2020
Be safe, have fun, see you soon!#GigEm pic.twitter.com/9RwWtYD5kE— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 9, 2020
Welcome to Aggieland, Tommie Robinson‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 9, 2020
📰 https://t.co/Sr1sFd6rcB#GigEm pic.twitter.com/7p3y8MDzEM
Great time out with the fellas!!! This relationship is more than just on the field... #GigEm #FaithFamilyFootballFood #WeEatGood 👍🏾 https://t.co/vDqeIYm0o4— Coach Rushing (@TJRushing20) March 9, 2020
It’s not the @SEC Tournament without an Aggie TikTok?!?#GigEm#getBETTER pic.twitter.com/8stJOLkoF7— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 11, 2020
SPRING BREAAAAK‼️‼️‼️@AggieNutrition /// #GigEm pic.twitter.com/sFaYPm3rQD— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 7, 2020
🗣️ BREAKDOWN ‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) March 5, 2020
🗣️ GO ‼️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/VJkLYAtzg5
More importantly, former A&M defensive coordinator under @rcslocum https://t.co/AY7RFAmDDf— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 11, 2020
THEY GONE FEEL US BROTHA!!!! We not done yet... Love you fam ❤️ https://t.co/3LLS21nGDB— JAXSON ROBINSON (@Robinsonjaxx) March 11, 2020
Big time for @TeamCoachBuzz and his staff - 2021 class off to a— John Pugliese (@JohnPugliese) March 11, 2020
⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ start! https://t.co/XTLXeCOohR
WR@TheJhamonAusbon— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) March 11, 2020
Texas A ‘ M University
Some more tools to add to @TheJhamonAusbon toolbox. He may not use them all – but I gotta provide him with answers to all the different things he may see. pic.twitter.com/Lf3CdpxNjJ
That's a lot of weight the 5-star CB is lifting. Oh, and nice shorts. https://t.co/Bkl7mOrP7W— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 10, 2020
WE'VE GOT A DANCE OFF 💃 pic.twitter.com/nuXDRyelSg— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 10, 2020
Not a shabby first year for Buzz Williams.https://t.co/7g6znknYA3— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) March 10, 2020