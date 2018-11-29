Social Media Thursday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Football and Recruiting.
"There are some great things fixin' to happen around here...I'm blessed to be able to coach you. Love the hell out of you guys."— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 29, 2018
Full 🎬 - https://t.co/h5qDAbkFJ1 #ThePulse pres by @ATT // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/7EtnjXzfdd
From The Outside Looking In, You Can’t Understand It. And From The Inside Looking Out, You Can’t Explain It.”@AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/5nTqCUwtVi— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) November 29, 2018
"How 'Bout Them Aggies"— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 29, 2018
We know the #12thMan is ready, so sit back & enjoy the latest episode of #ThePulse! Take a trip back to Saturday's classic at Kyle Field with tonight's extended edition. ⬇️
🎬 - https://t.co/h5qDAbkFJ1@ATT // #GigEm pic.twitter.com/mA4OCyVKPm
Texas A&M's Rogers reels in U.S. Farm-Raised Catfish Catch of the Week #GigEm https://t.co/Z6MGxNSe3X— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 28, 2018
We’re down to our Final 4 for Live Más Student Section of the Year! It’s a tight race but the Committee has been prepping all season for this!💪🏼🌮Check out https://t.co/xRMQSJQHrE to see our past winners and how YOU could win tickets to the CFP!#livemasstudentsectionchallenge pic.twitter.com/bFPU2HnrlX— Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 29, 2018
When your student section is still filled after 7 OT &nearly 5 hours of football, you deserve 2 be @TacoBell Live Más Student Section of the Week. Congrats @12thMan & @Aggiefootball -the only 2x student section of the week. #GigEm #LiveMasStudentSectionChallenge #TacoBellPartner— Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) November 28, 2018
Price of a pair of tickets for Conference Championship games:— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) November 29, 2018
SEC: $540
Big 12: $122
Big 10: $98
ACC: $74
Pac-12: $28
Via @StubHub
God Bless Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies!! Amazing year in #Aggieland‼️Gods Plan is taking me home to make The Tarheels great once again!! #LetsGoToWork!— Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) November 29, 2018
Could never be mad at someone for doing what’s best for his family, thank you for a great year.. @TimBrewster ‼️— Jace Sternberger (@_Jstern) November 29, 2018
Kendrick Rogers has been huge in Texas A&M's biggest games. He doesn't know why, and nobody else does either. But he is (free story): https://t.co/WR3qYaFIzu— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 28, 2018
We're excited to announce @JakeSpavital as the new head coach of @TXSTATEFOOTBALL! More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/HgCfMWneWV— Texas State Bobcats (@TxStateBobcats) November 28, 2018
Making A Difference@RileyGarner100 named to the @SEC Community Service Team— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 28, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/NsuBHXjfqZ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/0flaQAV7IX
The hardest-hitting @RayGuyAward finalist#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Sef9J85QI7— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2018
A statement from Head Coach Jimbo Fisher: pic.twitter.com/vHiSe6MW1h— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 27, 2018
4️⃣ Aggies (@TheKellenMond, @OtaroAlaka, @MannBraden & @Erik_McCoy_73) earn weekly honors after Saturday's big win❗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 26, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/UHsHLY7Mlm#GigEm pic.twitter.com/80F72Skln0
Love Is The Reason For The Fight ! Last Night You Seen A Band Of Brothers Who Loved Eachother Fight As One ! I Love This Team And I Love This University #12thMan— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) November 26, 2018
.@TheKellenMond named @WalterCampFF FBS National Player of the Week!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 25, 2018
📰: https://t.co/FZWJcdyy3a#GigEm pic.twitter.com/3oCTpb86rH
@AggieFootball QB Kellen Mond @GatorsFB DE Jachai Polite are @WalterCampFF FBS Players of Week (Nov. 25), presented by @GenUcan https://t.co/2yGA0WTd1N @SEC— Walter Camp Football (@WalterCampFF) November 25, 2018
One we'll never forget. Follow us on Instagram for even more.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 25, 2018
📷 https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge#GigEm pic.twitter.com/WTeCJfqhVL
Last game on Kyle field was truly Unforgettable... Thank you 12thman for supporting us all the way through. Y’all deserve everything 👍🏾— Kingsley Keke#⃣ 8⃣ (@BucketsAll_Day) November 25, 2018
Recruiting
Great in home visit with @CoachjayhGraham ! I’m excited about the future! @fred_spiller #GigEmGang #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4r0TWzi1nD— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) November 29, 2018
Great home visit with two great guys!!!! Coach Fisher and Coach Dickey 👍🏼 We are gonna miss Coach Brewster but we understand and we are thankful God put him in our path even if it was just for a little while. He is someone we will never forget !!!!! @Baylor_44 pic.twitter.com/DeNc71lAVF— Shyrell Hebert Cupp (@Shyrell_Cupp) November 29, 2018
#RollTide https://t.co/xybqtjXc4u— Justin Eboigbe (@JustinEboigbe) November 29, 2018
BOOM!! BLESSED & EXTREMELY EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I’VE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS A&M #GIGEM #MAROONGOON 👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/LzZXnlxBCu— trello🥋 (@LatrellNeville7) November 29, 2018
Well earned and congrats @LatrellNeville7 !!! @CDameyune 😊👍🏾 GigEm’! https://t.co/vTpMQqfiYv— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 29, 2018
Gig’Em Aggie’s 👍🏾 Gang ! @LatrellNeville7 @DemondDemas1 pic.twitter.com/hda4TlMbRt— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) November 29, 2018
And now #TAMU #GigEm offers the 2021 prospect @AggieYellRivals https://t.co/Hczpwsl4AT— Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 29, 2018