AggieYell Brings you the latest and greatest social media concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.

North Shore 2020 five-star Running back Zach Evans (@Runzekerun01) retweeted a tweet this week that featured Texas A&M DL Daylon Mack talking about trying to persuade Jimbo Fisher to allow him to run the ball this season. He is also featured in a tweet (see below) for his stats after Friday nights game. You will also see my interview with Evans linked below.