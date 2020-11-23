Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
Texas A&M commit Yulkeith Brown gets Central on the board with a 24-yard jet sweep. Rockets lead 7-0 early. pic.twitter.com/ZetNZMyVWJ— David Wilson (@DBWilson2) November 21, 2020
Snow Like The Bluff. 🐺 pic.twitter.com/RFJ6sP6j3q— Victory Vaka (@No7oriou2) November 23, 2020
Extremely Blessed and thankful to recieve an offer from The University of Texas A&M!!! GIG’EM!!!!👍🏾@Coach_Henson pic.twitter.com/rifBAavRQL— Neto Umeozulu (@neto_umeozulu) November 21, 2020
#GigEmGang21 doing work in Miami https://t.co/9mYWCNc9tA— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 22, 2020
Aggies stay at 5 https://t.co/K8QIRZ0tTY— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 22, 2020
that’s my older brother birthday too. 😂💯 and that’s when we make things official gang. 👍🏽 https://t.co/Zn5KlMFi14— Victory Vaka (@No7oriou2) November 22, 2020
Top 8️⃣ (NO ORDER) #WPS #OneTribe #GoCards#HottyToddy #PonyUpDallas#GoFrogs #HookEm #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ssXmEFk2FH— JJ Henry. (@JJHenry25) November 22, 2020
The @NFL’s big hit of the year 🏆 goes to former @AggieFootball 👍🏾 and current @dallascowboys safety #NFLAggies @donlwilson6. #GigEm #AggieD #🔥 https://t.co/kjvzH1Zc0h— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) November 23, 2020
Takeaway from Romans 12:19-21->“Returning evil for evil hurts you just as much as it hurts your enemy. Even if your enemy never repents, forgiving them will free you from a heavy load of bitterness.” ✅Day 7 of 21. #itstightbutitsright 🙌🏽— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) November 23, 2020
How 'bout them Aggie backs? 💯@CoachTRob_ | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/JpEZ74jOJt— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 22, 2020
Congrats, Coach! 👍— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 20, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/EJipIyiKtZ#GigEm pic.twitter.com/qYxb93Oedk
Q.B.1️⃣‼️@TheKellenMond | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/gOSjMdJLxt— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 23, 2020
Get that 🍿 ready, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 22, 2020
🎞️ #SECStoried: No Experience Required
📺 premieres Tuesday, 8:00 CT on @SECNetwork and ESPN App
🔗 https://t.co/FGlykZsAo7pic.twitter.com/DswUi5bRwr
Holdin’ steady. 🗳#GigEm pic.twitter.com/rbC1wFmafy— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 22, 2020
#NFLAggies: Week 1️⃣1️⃣#GigEm pic.twitter.com/2FGPXfuMCj— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 22, 2020
Aggie linebackers ➡️ bring the BOOM. 💥@CoachSantucci | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/NXwQA6fN52— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 21, 2020
Aggie tight ends = playmakers.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 21, 2020
Roll the tape. 🎬@CoachColey | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/XZi4ZgHySt
🗣️ final shout-out for photos of active duty Aggies to be considered for inclusion in Military Appreciation programming at Kyle Field. 🇺🇸— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 20, 2020
📩 photos@athletics.tamu.edu
ℹ️ https://t.co/ms5l0BHhD8#GigEm pic.twitter.com/UumsgXHajV
💪 A force up front. 💪— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 18, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/fzrH7i59xU#GigEm pic.twitter.com/kyTa6psN3H
Got a little #WallpaperWednesday for ya, Ags.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/9BZRfT8ZHi— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 18, 2020
We remember.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 18, 2020
We will never forget.
🎞️ https://t.co/0IeuMDH9cZ pic.twitter.com/xDiToSE1el
Here. pic.twitter.com/xegw4m6jNz— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 18, 2020
Its OFFICIAL! Welcome @AggieFootball QB Kellen Mond (@TheKellenMond) to the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl! 💪💪💪 #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #BestOfTheBest #GigEm @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/9iom8U6lea— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) November 17, 2020
Another big honor for @TheKellenMond. 👏— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 17, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/WJVDFvYdCI#GigEm pic.twitter.com/GrzSgW1uhx
Former Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy will join Wichita State as an assistant coach. Perfect addition to help interim Isaac Brown.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 23, 2020
Analyst on ABC just said the "only reason A&M is ranked ahead of Florida was because they beat them." Uh, yeah. What a concept.— Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) November 21, 2020
Another blessing🙏🏾 #blessed2 pic.twitter.com/7nFw2LHFB7— 𝓓𝓮𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓗𝓪𝓻𝓶𝓸𝓷 (2.0) (@_DeuceHarmon_) November 19, 2020
Dono in a nutshell. Playmaker, but also a risk to get busted for hits to the head.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) November 22, 2020
He can play for me anytime. https://t.co/Kpb9mFSqqT
The New Aggies: Hassan Diarra@hassan_diarra11 | #GigEm— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 19, 2020
#SECWBB in the @usatodaysports Preseason Poll:— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 19, 2020
1. @GamecockWBB
7. @HailStateWBK
12. @KentuckyWBB
13. @AggieWBB
14. @RazorbackWBB
The New Aggies: Jaxson Robinson@Robinsonjaxx | #GigEm— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 20, 2020
SEC football officiating is not going well today. So bad actually!— David Pollack (@davidpollack47) November 21, 2020
Our clean look on a new wave 🌊 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/6eA0cMi97O— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 20, 2020
Play with me and you gonna know wassup💎‼️ pic.twitter.com/RIVB7ZlJQP— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) November 21, 2020
Unapologetically, faith done turned all my situations to a melon tree. 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/7xiG50Kbxh— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) November 20, 2020
I’m blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&m @CDameyune #GigEm 🤍💪🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/XXWs7MiijE— Chris Marshall (@chhris_m) November 19, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that Hall of Famer, Walter “Buddy” Davis ‘52 passed away on Tuesday.— TAMULettermen (@TAMULettermen) November 19, 2020
Davis was a two-sport standout who lettered in track & field and basketball in 1950-1952. pic.twitter.com/hrB1E2oPVE
Out the mud.. 🔥 @ainias_smith #GigEm pic.twitter.com/Qix6tDTyuV— Aggie Films (@AggieFilms) November 19, 2020
#Browns are placing DE Myles Garrett on reserve/COVID-19 list. He is out Sunday.— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 20, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M and Coach Buzz and the A&M coaching staff 🤍❤️ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/y85VRlsXxm— kj lewis (@thekjlewis) November 20, 2020
Got another jersey for ya, Ags 👍— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) November 19, 2020
RETWEET and you could win this black jersey worn during the 14-15 season! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/vYFN7zszHc
Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Walter "Buddy" Davis, the only athlete in the history of sports to have an NBA Championship ring and an Olympic Gold Medal in Track & Field, passed away Tuesday.— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) November 19, 2020
🏀👟
Join us as we remember this two-sport @TAMUletterman. https://t.co/0FkehMkqSX