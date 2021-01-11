Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics & recruiting.
We drop these boys off in College Station this Tuesday. Please come help us celebrate their early graduation tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fKXrTFSMGn— Tina Stowers (@TinaStowers5) January 10, 2021
🚨ALL-DISTRICT AWARDS🚨— Foster Football (@FosterFootball) January 10, 2021
Congrats to @deuce_fatheree for being named a 2020 1st Team All District Offensive Lineman!
Congrats Reuben! #protectthenest https://t.co/UvnV2FRC4X pic.twitter.com/DghT6t9Mgg
ITS BEEN REAL #19/#2 OUT ✌🏾❤️— 𝓛𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓗𝓐𝓓 (@ShadrachBanks) January 9, 2021
Here watching an Aggie great in the making @ShadrachBanks 😎— OTK4L 🖤 (@OTK4Ltunmise) January 9, 2021
A huge deal for the Aggie defense. Aaron Hansford returns. https://t.co/t593Ormai8— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 11, 2021
Thank you @TheKellenMond. Your leadership, your passion, your grit as well as your kindness will be forever impressed upon my family, especially my son Auggie. He talks about you all the time. Go be great. We are rooting for you. ❤👍 https://t.co/zY8ume716J pic.twitter.com/bAkRVbilQR— Jonathan Failor '17 (@ohAGGIE17) January 7, 2021
Officially admitted into Texas A&M University today #GigEm 👍🏾— OTK4L 🖤 (@OTK4Ltunmise) January 11, 2021
❄️❄️❄️❄️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/eJwAxn47jB— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 10, 2021
L❄️❄️kin' good, Kyle Field! 😍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/DiO22hqtwp— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 11, 2021
Snow day here at Kyle Field! pic.twitter.com/NCz8zPzTKK— Hunter Eriksson (@3hunnta) January 10, 2021
A snow game would be so much fun! #Gigem pic.twitter.com/SJgnHWC61C— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) January 10, 2021
Waking up to a winter Aggieland! ☃️ pic.twitter.com/tGPHgeHDUI— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) January 11, 2021
Snow Day: CONFIRMED ❄️😍🌨️#FamilyF1rst | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/3Sl0rCbsAI— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) January 10, 2021
I caught a vibe, now they looking crazy 🦍🦍 #1ove🖤 pic.twitter.com/nVsJf0mim0— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) January 11, 2021
Snow Game. Full capacity in KYLE would be TOO LIT. ❄️☃️ https://t.co/lvjON7pj5z— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 10, 2021
Recruitment still 100%open❗️❗️ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/MvN7YaBRQL— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) January 11, 2021
Jordan Nixon 🔥🔥Big time bucket #BTHOArkansas— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) January 10, 2021
Louder for those in the back https://t.co/aVtnJaEe5v— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 11, 2021
Some big news for the defense, handing out hardware for 2020 and more in this week's Monday Thoughts: https://t.co/v8ARJU2yNd— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 11, 2021
Bobby Brown gotta chill man that center prolly got a family. pic.twitter.com/wviY9utAIz— Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) January 11, 2021
Proud to announce my commitment to further my athletic and academic career at TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY!! 👍🏻#GigEm @CoachERussell @StratfordFB1 @TheChrisRubio @AABonNBC @T_Dean55 @finchmachine @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/JEPqn2OKaW— Connor Able (@connorable19) January 8, 2021
WDE......🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4BRI5Pcolz— BigKat Bryant (@BigKat) January 10, 2021
What were the 10 biggest commitments of the 2021 cycle? @RivalsMike and @adamgorney say Texas A&M securing a legacy lineman is near the top https://t.co/woF4mRqpHf pic.twitter.com/ACvIeVrmD3— Rivals (@Rivals) January 11, 2021
Thank You Aggieland! 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/p3U0ak20Lt— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) January 7, 2021
CHAMPIONS! 🍊🏆#GigEm pic.twitter.com/CZZoG1Hm5q— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 3, 2021
Thank you Aggieland for giving a Mississippi boy a chance at a better life🙏🏾📝 pic.twitter.com/ZOSZTK63Fi— Bear🧸 (@bobbyiii5) January 9, 2021
They not leaving I’m just going kidnap Bobby and Buddy c’mon @JAYDENPEEVY— Leon O’Neal Jr 🛌 (@WakeEmUp9) January 9, 2021
Grateful for it all! Here’s to the next and best chapter. #MG4L pic.twitter.com/RwMwxgeLXS— Jared Hocker (@Jared_Hocker) January 7, 2021
GIG’EM Forever... pic.twitter.com/9T3QLW4dgL— Ryan McCollum (@Ryan_McCollum77) January 6, 2021
Thank you 12th man...time to pursue my dream! pic.twitter.com/OPsZ30C5Yv— Dan Moore Jr. (@bigg_dan65) January 5, 2021
🎬 #ThePulse Episode 10: "𝙒𝙚 𝘼𝙞𝙣'𝙩 𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙔𝙚𝙩"— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 7, 2021
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/fgnkrYcSVZ@HEB | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VNsA894U0r
How about a little more @OrangeBowl for your phones, Ags? 😎🍊🏆#WallpaperWednesdays | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/lVYIqIZmDD— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 6, 2021
Expect Texas A&M to be a heavy favorite for transferring @UConnMBB big man Javonte Brown-Ferguson— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 9, 2021
2018 4-star LB Ayodele Adeoye has entered the transfer portal after totaling 55 tackles, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks and 1 INT at Texas #Longhorns @DMcComasOB @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @OBWire https://t.co/lzMIXO3jJE— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 8, 2021
This is a win for A&M on two fronts. Freeman won’t be in Baton Rouge and Notre Dame won’t be nosing around College Station... https://t.co/AvHPdQBYWt— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) January 8, 2021
Never stop getting better. #plexathlete @Luke7463 @olinemanacademy pic.twitter.com/kAPX8ZFvox— Plex (@PlexAthlete) January 10, 2021
#TAMU offers talented 2023 safety Derek Williams out of New Iberia Westgate #WAMPville @mbpRivals https://t.co/N9xQkYM7IY— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 8, 2021
Feels good to be #OrangeBowl Champs! I can’t wait to get back to work with my brothers and go for more next year! #Gigem pic.twitter.com/zgeCJwslA4— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) January 3, 2021
You never flinched.— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 4, 2021
You never broke.
You never moved.
You just kept playing.
ONE HELL of a win! 🗣️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/bJlVl17off
Thank you Aggieland, this is God’s plan 🉑— Jayden Peevy 🉑 (@JAYDENPEEVY) January 4, 2021
#UnfinishedBusiness #GigEm pic.twitter.com/G5GagX0ffx
What a night.— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 4, 2021
What a win.
What a year.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/9DoDgdwuGL
About last night... 🏆😎#CapitalOneOrangeBowl | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/yMHnnycxIZ— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 3, 2021
A season to remember for Kenyon Green and the #maroongoons! 🏆#gigem pic.twitter.com/AJ62mbx9TM— Texas A&M Football 🍊🌴🏆 (@AggieFootball) January 8, 2021
I’m so proud of my linebackers, before we got to A&M. Linebackers have always been a question Mark?. We did and started something amazing 🙏🏽 I’m proud of each and everyone of y’all @OtaroAlaka @bwhite5350 @AaronTheRealMVP @Foebg_1 @KingOkeke615 @TheAntHines_Era— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) January 8, 2021
Love you guys!!♥️