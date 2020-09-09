Social Spotlight
🧡🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/SjcIRKilfe— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 9, 2020
The specific diagnosis for #Broncos star Von Miller is a dislocated peroneal tendon, per me & @MikeGarafolo. Essentially, the tendon flipped over the ankle bone. Best option is usually surgery, with a general recovery time of 5-6 months. Absolute best-case scenario is 3 months.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020
Absolutely hate to hear the news @VonMiller, the game is better when you’re out there.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 9, 2020
Know you’ll dominate the recovery and come back swinging. #MinorSetbackMajorComeback
From our breaking news on @NFLTotalAccess: The #Broncos likely lost Pro Bowl pass-rusher Von Miller for the season after suffering an ankle injury at practice. The MRI will tell the story, but there isn't much optimism about it. pic.twitter.com/s9XHY3bkfA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2020
Von Miller, the former No. 2 overall pick out of Texas A&M, had 33 solo tackles and eight sacks last season. He was considered virtually unblockable in camp this summer. And now he’s lost indefinitely. https://t.co/YUQ2xGfSVP— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2020
G Keaton Sutherland signed with the Bengals' practice squad today.— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) September 8, 2020
#GigEm pic.twitter.com/LkC9965BH7— BIG BEAR (@BearAlexander_) September 8, 2020
Thankful to receive an offer from Texas A&M University!! #GigEm👍🏾 @CDameyune @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/7RneMhG4Pm— Andre Greene Jr (@DreGreeneJr) September 7, 2020
BREAKING: The ACC coaches will propose an all-inclusive NCAA tournament, sources told @stadium. The coaches just finished the call and voted unanimously on this.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) September 9, 2020
Extremely excited to announce that I’ve decided to commit to Texas A&M to further my baseball and academic career! I just want to thank God and everyone that has helped me on this journey, it’s gonna be a hell of a ride!!#GoAggies #GigEm pic.twitter.com/CnIp1Yj9EO— grant fontenot (@grant_fontenot) September 9, 2020
The mission for us is very clear.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/Voictqz5FA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 1, 2020
While it's not in person, this week we're giving young Aggies a chance to ask the team their hardest-hitting questions and we'll answer a few of our favorite during Virtual Fan Day!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 9, 2020
Save the date, #12thMan! 🗓️📲— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 8, 2020
Most Picks in NFL Draft— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 9, 2020
2007: SEC
2008: SEC
2009: SEC
2010: SEC
2011: SEC
2012: SEC
2013: SEC
2014: SEC
2015: SEC
2016: SEC
2017: SEC
2018: SEC
2019: SEC
2020: SEC
Most NFL Players on 2020 Active 53-Man Rosters— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) September 9, 2020
348 - SEC
264 - Big Ten
208 - ACC
195 - Pac-12
133 - Big 12
• Average per team
24.8 - SEC
18.9 - Big Ten
16.3 - Pac-12 ⬆️
14.8 - ACC ⬇️
13.3 - Big 12
4.7 - Non-AQ
Fall Camp Gallery #️⃣5️⃣— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 6, 2020
📸 https://t.co/6Txnb3JNN1@Academy | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/u8Vdw5Lfg7
First day out on Kyle ✅😍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/ZcGnRxonka— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 6, 2020
👀👀— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) September 4, 2020
people won’t even know what this actually means. this is DEEEEP!!!! 🤫 https://t.co/VExZHNYEmn
No one’s expectations are greater than the expectations I have for myself!! I’m thinking of a master plan!! #Gigem— Isaiah Spiller (@isaiah_spiller) September 9, 2020
2024 Brayden Crump starts his recruitment off in a big way with SEC offer #PhenomHoops— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) September 8, 2020
- It doesn't happen often, but 2024 6'8 Brayden Crump is kicking off his recruitment in a big way with an offer from Texas A&M.
Read what he had to say: https://t.co/1G9kkT7F6j pic.twitter.com/K4HcMNuCuE
Blessed to receive an offer from Texas A&M University @aggiembk #GigEm pic.twitter.com/nqBFrWykfT— Ashton Smith (@theashtonsm1th) September 8, 2020
Athlete: @DemondDemas1— Footwork_King 🤴🏾 (@footwork_king1) August 21, 2020
Position: WR
College: Texas A & M University
Yeah, off-season training was at full-throttle for Demond. His minor setback last season turned into pain! On the field with them pads strapped, somebodys Son gotta pay! pic.twitter.com/gOlT4Rq5t5
I gotta keep my head up, can’t be starting at these shoe strings 🦅 ~ @NoCap pic.twitter.com/dUtpVwPxD9— ᗪᗴᗰOᑎᗪ ᕼOᒪᒪYᗯOOᗪ ᗪᗴᗰᗩᔕ (@DemondDemas1) August 21, 2020
