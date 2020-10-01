Social Spotlight
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and recruiting.
September 30, 2020
Man so many people opting out of college football, y’all making edits and a big ass announcement ...some of you guys will never play the game again.. wish you guys were getting better advice.— Jace (@_Jstern) September 30, 2020
Sorry to interrupt the debate, but A&M CB Elijah Blades has declared for the NFL draft.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) September 30, 2020
Four-star junior and Top-100 prospect Joseph Pinion just wrapped up his virtual meeting with Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams and his entire staff, he told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) September 29, 2020
Holds offers from Kansas, Creighton, Arkansas, others.
6-foot-6 wing out of Morrilton HS👀 pic.twitter.com/2Tlt78G1nd
📊 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠 3 𝙎𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙨 📊#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/WvmJ3I5ePC— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 29, 2020
Just call me sub zero instead🥶 pic.twitter.com/7axeMlT24X— Ainias Smith (@ainias_smith) September 29, 2020
@isaiah_spiller | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/5W6Ya9A4ag— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 30, 2020
Doesn’t get no better than this! pic.twitter.com/gFjPy99cpG— Edgerrin Cooper (@edgerrincooper1) September 30, 2020
Beloved, please be encouraged & don’t lose hope! Oh, & please don’t make this post out to be more than it’s intended purpose...to be a blessing! 🤎 pic.twitter.com/kyHFGWqfOd— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) September 30, 2020
That's right!— Dave Campbell's Texas Football — TexasFootball.com (@dctf) October 1, 2020
We've got ✌️ taking over our #Instagram account tomorrow to give y'all a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like for the 4-star @AggieFootball commit before @DentonGuyer_FB's HUGE game against @RyanRaiderFB.
Insta = davecampbells#TXHSFB https://t.co/fEVLE8Kkp8
Another day done in Aggieland 👍#GigEm pic.twitter.com/1eAhyQ6sK9— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 1, 2020
The Season 7 premiere of #ThePulse:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 1, 2020
Episode 1 | 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙝𝙤𝙬 𝙂𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙊𝙣
FB: https://t.co/lBKPDebudn
IGTV: https://t.co/IlILkkx3ge
App: https://t.co/QZpR5zGXWe
YouTube: https://t.co/1ENIciEtlN#GigEm pic.twitter.com/uwPusWmpQO
Highest-graded SEC DBs— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2020
1. Demani Richardson, A&M - 89.6
2. Roger McCreary, Auburn - 87.6
3. Josh Jobe, Alabama - 83.1
4. Richard LeCounte, Georgia - 81.5 pic.twitter.com/A97Bp7y7Dh
September 30, 2020
"It was a good step in the right direction & now that he's done that one game, he's got to build upon that, & that's the expectation."@BucketsAll_Day recorded the first two sacks of his NFL career against the Saints.— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 30, 2020
Player on the Rise ⬆️ https://t.co/YatjakSRaW
🔥 #CrispyWednesday 🔥@boimarv9 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/olL9H6OfxT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 30, 2020
🇨🇺 @ZachCalzada 👍 #HispanicHeritageMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/451vxSlncV— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 30, 2020
Playmakers 💪#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/QNVENdbRhx— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 29, 2020
📺 Tune in to week 4 for more #NFLAggies: https://t.co/TRCuVLYy0c#GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 29, 2020
The classic in-stadium feature is 🔙‼️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 29, 2020
Ask The Aggies | Game One:
Best musician on the team❓❓❓ @davidgardners | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/G0gs99z6iq
"First" of many ❄️— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
ICYMI: Last night, @_Jstern recorded his 1st (& 2nd & 3rd) career reception in the regular season.#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/cDkqL92uNK
Game time TBD for Florida, 10/10👇— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
Actual time to be announced after Saturday’s games. #GigEm https://t.co/LQHx0PIMU7
Happy Birthday @bigg_dan65 👍‼️@AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/KF2a39mHSg— Josh Henson (@Coach_Henson) September 28, 2020
Just work.. #3-0 ❄️🧀— Jace (@_Jstern) September 28, 2020
3-0!! Love MY Team ❤️#GoPackGo— Kingsley Keke (@BucketsAll_Day) September 28, 2020
Preciate the love but we all know you can’t be the king until you deliver on the ring— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) September 28, 2020
@KingJames 🗣 #GoBrowns 🙏🏾 https://t.co/SxwLdSW5r0 pic.twitter.com/yKxHcoKetL
"He's running WITH Kamara!" @Erik_McCoy_73 hit the NOS to lead the way for AK 🔥— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 28, 2020
📺: @SNFonNBC | #Saints pic.twitter.com/WwGWzddN4I
Look at the wheels on that lead blocker! @Erik_McCoy_73 🔥#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/dzNdx8NOvS
YEAHHHH @BucketsAll_Day‼️‼️#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
pic.twitter.com/VKNCqIqfQR
😤 @BucketsAll_Day 😤#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/uGEvEisW07— Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 28, 2020
A look through the lens:— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
📷 https://t.co/rS1cqO6HNn#GigEm pic.twitter.com/JQBG2hOCVS
Postgame Gigs 👍👍#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/MDPSpwNk7R— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 28, 2020
🎞️ 𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐄𝐃 🎞️#GigEm pic.twitter.com/TUOv26a7l7— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
Don’t become a fan now 😌 3-0!¡ Josh Alleeennnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn #BillsMafia— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) September 27, 2020
3-0 ⚔️ ⚔️ ⚔️ Big one for the boys up front!! #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/fD7P8WK58B— Ryan Tannehill (@ryantannehill1) September 27, 2020
The Week 4 AP Poll Ranking.#GigEm pic.twitter.com/AajgyvYxa5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
He got Moss’d! 🙌🆙@MikeEvans13_ #NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/I8quH8ULju
Just throw it up to @MikeEvans13_ works every single time— Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) September 27, 2020
Having fun in Denver 😎 pic.twitter.com/gVCe8E9s80— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 27, 2020
🔒ed in! @MikeEvans13_ https://t.co/JVLD14vHRw— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
He makes it look so easy 😧#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/KBSraNzcdZ
Myles Garrett sack-fumble and recovery!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2020
The man can do it all. pic.twitter.com/cvGaTNu154
GREAT ball there Tanny!@ryantannehill1 🎯#NFLAggies | #GigEm— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/5Kjfw4JOt7
RIP to that undershirt 😳@MylesLGarrett 🦖#NFLAggies | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/r6t8cByrZ5— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) September 27, 2020