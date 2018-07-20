The 6-foot-1, 198-pound running back committed to A&M over Michigan and Oklahoma. For Spiller, it seemed like the right time to go ahead and shut it down.

“It was the right time to commit,” he said. “After thinking it over I decided I was ready to shut it down.”

Spiller’s father is Fred Spiller who played tight end at A&M during the early part of the 2000s was excited about his son continuing the legacy.

“My dad was super excited that I was going to A&M too,” he said. “However, I want to make it clear it was my decision to go to A&M and he did not influence me to go there.”

Spiller called the A&M coaches to let them know his commitment and obviously the A&M coaches were excited about the news.

“The A&M staff was very happy I committed “ he said. “They also let me know once again that I would be the only running back taken in the 2019 class.”

With Spiller committed, he now plans to work on recruiting kids to A&M. One kid he has is eyes set on is a lineman that many of the A&M commits want.

“I want to work on getting Javonne Shepherd committed,” he said. “That is who I will be working on.”

Spiller is a four-star running back who is also a member of the Rivals250. He is also the top running back in Texas for 2019.