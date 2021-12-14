Spiller heads to the show

After establishing himself as one of the best running backs in Texas A&M history over the past three seasons, Spiller could be the first back taken in the draft. Spiller was the workhorse of the A&M team that went 9-1, won the Orange Bowl and finished fourth nationally in 2020, carrying the ball 188 times for 1,036 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Spiller's numbers were very similar in 2021, a testament to his reliability. He carried the ball 179 times for 1,011 yards and 6 TD, and caught the only touchdown pass of his career -- the game-winner at Colorado.

For his career, Spiller carried the ball 541 times for, 2,993 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging exactly 5.5 yards per carry.

His work did not go unnoticed. In addition to being a 2021 team captain, Spiller was a 2019 Freshman All-SEC, a first team All-SEC selection and Doak Walker Award semifinalist in 2020 and a second-team All-SEC pick this year.