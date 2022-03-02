Spring football preview: QB

Serious competition. The starting job is up for grabs.

We didn't know it at the time, but A&M's 2021 went down the tubes on the second possession of the second game of season. King suffered what ended up being a season-ending broken leg and Calzada's scouting report -- a big arm but terribly inconsistent and inaccurate -- proved to be 100% accurate.

Jimbo Fisher is doing his best to ensure the Aggies don't have a repeat of 2021, adding one of the better quarterbacks in the transfer portal in Johnson and one of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Weigman.

Still, King likely gets the first look. He brings two things the others don't have: experience in the system and elite speed for a quarterback. The offense definitely looked better with King at the helm, but that doesn't guarantee him anything.

Johnson, with two years of starting experience in the SEC, is likely to present formidable competition. He's not a mobile quarterback and took a beating last year at LSU, but still threw 27 touchdowns and just 6 interceptions. He's won with a significantly weaker supporting cast than he'll have at A&M and, like King, has a strong pedigree (King's father is the head coach at Longview High School; Johnson's father, Brad, won a Super Bowl quarterbacking the Tampa Bay Bucs).

Weigman is the wildcard. There's little doubt the future at the position will go through him, and he's given himself a chance by arriving at the midterm and skipping baseball to learn the playbook. Still, he's not going to be pressured to make a significant jump right away due to the pair of more experienced signal callers he's working with.

Last year, there was a quarterback competition -- but King was clearly ahead from the start. This year should be a lot more interesting and fun to watch.