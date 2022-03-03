Spring football preview: RB

A&M will be missing more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 18 touchdowns from its backfield in the spring, and that is not a bad thing in this case. Achane will be back this summer after running track in the spring and will immediately take over as the starter. But the Aggies have to figure out who his backup will be, and this is a great opportunity for Johnson and Daniels to get a lot of reps.

Daniels clearly had the better of things last year when the two got to play, showing off good speed and elusiveness. Johnson was up and down, but has shown the ability to be a powerful runner. Crownover served as the fullback last year and will likely do so again.

This spring is all about Daniels and Johnson and what they can do to prove they should be the backup. If neither stands out, then Le'Veon Moss will have a shot at overtaking both of them when he arrives this summer.