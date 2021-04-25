AggieYell - Spring game stat leaders

Spring game stat leaders
Here's how the Aggies did statistically in the Maroon's 23-6 win over the White Saturday:
Passing
Haynes King: 16-31, 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Zach Calzada (between the White and Maroon teams): 19-41, 251 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
Eli Stowers: 3-11, 44 yards
Zach Daniel: 1-2, 13 yards
Rushing
Deondre Jackson: 9 carries, 32 yards
Isaiah Spiller: 7 carries, 27 yards
Eli Stowers: 5 carries, 25 yards
Ainias Smith: 2 carries, 14 yards
Receiving
Ainias Smith: 5 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD
Hezekiah Jones: 5 catches, 82 yards
Jalen Preston: 6 catches, 63 yards
Devin Price: 4 catches, 62 yards
Chase Lane: 6 catches, 49 yards
Max Wright: 3 catches, 35 yards
Moose Muhammad: 4 catches, 35 yards
Deondre Jackson: 3 catches, 28 yards
Reese Mason: 1 catch, 27 yards, 1 TD
Earnest Crownover: 1 catch, 13 yards
Isaiah Spiller: 1 catch, 12 yards
Defense
Maroon team:
Antonio Johnson: 5 tackles
Aaron Hansford: 5 tackles, 3 passes broken up, 2 QB hurries
Leon O'Neal: 4 tackles
Adarious Jones: 4 tackles, 1 QB hurry
Will Smoot: 4 tackles
Fadil Diggs: 3 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery
Demani Richardson: 2 tackles, 2 passes broken up, 1 INT
Brian George: 2 tackles
McKinnley Jackson: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hurry
Samuel Mathews: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Deuce Harmon: 1 tackle
Braedon Mowry: 1 tackle, 1 sack
RJ Orebo: 1 tackle
White team:
Edgerrin Cooper: 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry,1 sack
Brian Williams: 7 tackles
Samuel Mathews: 4 tackles, 1 pass broken up, 1 INT
Antonio Doyle: 4 tackles, .5 TFL
Chris Russell: 3 tackles
Josh Moten: 3 tackles, 1 pass broken up
Keldrick Carper: 3 tackles, 2 passes broken up
Deuce Harmon: 2 tackles, 2 passes broken up
Donell Harris: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Alex Zettler: 2 tackles
RJ Orebo: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 2 passes broken up
Jahzion Harris: 1 tackle, 1 TFL
Isaiah Raikes: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack
Tyreek Chappell: 1 tackle
Elijah Jeudy: 1 fumble recovery