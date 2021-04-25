 AggieYell - Spring game stat leaders
Spring game stat leaders

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

Here's how the Aggies did statistically in the Maroon's 23-6 win over the White Saturday:

Zach Calzada threw for 251 yards between the Maroon and White teams.
Passing

Haynes King: 16-31, 211 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Zach Calzada (between the White and Maroon teams): 19-41, 251 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Eli Stowers: 3-11, 44 yards

Zach Daniel: 1-2, 13 yards

Rushing

Deondre Jackson: 9 carries, 32 yards

Isaiah Spiller: 7 carries, 27 yards

Eli Stowers: 5 carries, 25 yards

Ainias Smith: 2 carries, 14 yards

Receiving

Ainias Smith: 5 catches, 115 yards, 1 TD

Hezekiah Jones: 5 catches, 82 yards

Jalen Preston: 6 catches, 63 yards

Devin Price: 4 catches, 62 yards

Chase Lane: 6 catches, 49 yards

Max Wright: 3 catches, 35 yards

Moose Muhammad: 4 catches, 35 yards

Deondre Jackson: 3 catches, 28 yards

Reese Mason: 1 catch, 27 yards, 1 TD

Earnest Crownover: 1 catch, 13 yards

Isaiah Spiller: 1 catch, 12 yards


Donell Harris had a sack.
Defense

Maroon team:

Antonio Johnson: 5 tackles

Aaron Hansford: 5 tackles, 3 passes broken up, 2 QB hurries

Leon O'Neal: 4 tackles

Adarious Jones: 4 tackles, 1 QB hurry

Will Smoot: 4 tackles

Fadil Diggs: 3 tackles, 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery

Demani Richardson: 2 tackles, 2 passes broken up, 1 INT

Brian George: 2 tackles

McKinnley Jackson: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 QB hurry

Samuel Mathews: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Deuce Harmon: 1 tackle

Braedon Mowry: 1 tackle, 1 sack

RJ Orebo: 1 tackle

White team:

Edgerrin Cooper: 9 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry,1 sack

Brian Williams: 7 tackles

Samuel Mathews: 4 tackles, 1 pass broken up, 1 INT

Antonio Doyle: 4 tackles, .5 TFL

Chris Russell: 3 tackles

Josh Moten: 3 tackles, 1 pass broken up

Keldrick Carper: 3 tackles, 2 passes broken up

Deuce Harmon: 2 tackles, 2 passes broken up

Donell Harris: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Alex Zettler: 2 tackles

RJ Orebo: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 2 passes broken up

Jahzion Harris: 1 tackle, 1 TFL

Isaiah Raikes: 1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Tyreek Chappell: 1 tackle

Elijah Jeudy: 1 fumble recovery

