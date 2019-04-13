COLLEGE STATION -- The Aggie defense was missing some key players Friday in the Maroon & White Game, but that provided an opportunity for some players to step up. And a few did just that.

Leon O'Neal and the defense had some things to smile about Friday.

Defensive end

Micheal Clemons looked good on Friday.

A&M has to replace both Landis Durham and Kingsley Keke, but Tyree Johnson and Micheal Clemons have been with the first team since the opening practice of the spring. Both showed why in the Maroon & White Game. Clemons is slated to be the "big" DE on the defensive front, but he's also got the ability to get to the quarterback. He showed it last night, picking up 3 tackles and a sack and generally making Kellen Diesch's life miserable. Johnson didn't rack up a sack, but collapsed the pocket several times and applied pressure on Kellen Mond's interception. Jeremiah Martin seems like he's the backup speed rusher, but he didn't apply a lot of pressure last night. What he did do well may be more important: he held the edge well against the run. Max Wright was solid but unspectacular, leaving the door open for DeMarvin Leal to start grabbing snaps with the 2s early in the summer. But as it stands now, Clemons, Wright, Johnson and Martin are the top 4.

Defensive tackle

Justin Madubuike was outstanding as usual.

The Aggies have three beasts here and the trio of Justin Madubuike, Jayden Peevy and Bobby Brown could be as good as anyone in the nation. And they may have found a fourth to fill out their rotation. Madubuike, the defensive MVP for the spring, didn't put up the huge numbers Peevy did but was consistently disruptive. Jacob Kibodi ran for 100 yards last night, but not much in the middle when Madubuike and Brown were on the field. Peevy was teamed with Mohamed Diallo and both had their way with the interior line of the White team. Peevy had a pair of sacks, while Diallo had 3 tackles and a sack. Diallo showed some of the speed and athleticism we've heard about and probably goes into summer as the backup to Madubuike. In all, you may not be familiar with all the names on the defensive front yet, but they're good. Jimbo Fisher sure thinks so.

Linebacker

Braden White has done nothing to cause the coaches to doubt him.

Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson are set as the top two linebackers in A&M's rotation, so the real drama had to do with the guys fighting for backup jobs. Things are definitely more interesting after Friday night. We had heard Aaron Hansford was struggling to adapt to being back on defense earlier this spring, but he looked a lot better last night. He racked up 9 tackles (7 solo) while teaming with Johnson on the Maroon team. He's still got a ways to go in terms of not running himself out of plays, but the athleticism and speed was apparent. And that is just what the doctor ordered. Braden White has worked with the first team most of the spring in the absence of Hines. The he's a little undersized and not super athletic, but he's smart and he doesn't miss tackles. He proved that again Friday evening. It would not be a surprise if he's the backup in the middle when the season begins (and wears the number 12). Keaath Magee, another walk-on, had a few nice moments last night. In a sign of what may be to come, freshman Andre White got on the field for a few series and was solid. That's a start. If Hansford continues to improve and Ikenna Okeke returns and performs, the linebacker scenario improves significantly. If they can get something from the Whites and the newcomers, they may be much better than currently expected.

Safety/nickel

Leon O'Neal forced one of the six turnovers by the secondary.

Two of the best players on the field last night were Leon O'Neal and Clifford Chattman. O'Neal was all over the place, hitting people and forcing a fumble from Baylor Cupp. He's got to be the guy in the secondary this season and he does not seem to be afraid of the challenge. Finally healthy, Chattman had been 7 tackles, 2 TFL, a sack and an interception. He's in a fight with Roney Elam for the nickel job and he showed (at the least) why he's there and why he should be at least even for the starting job. The frustration that is the performance of Derrick Tucker continues. He was called for a facemask and let a much slower player, Glenn Beal, get behind him for a touchdown. But if anyone is going to challenge Tucker, he's probably not on campus yet. Keldrick Carper was way out of position on Camron Buckley's touchdown catch and Larry Pryor was nowhere to be found on Baylor Cupp's score, leaving Braden White alone to deal with the big tight end. It was the same play Tucker messed up, the same mistake and the same result.

Cornerback

Moses Reynolds had a great night.