AggieYell.com completes its review of the Maroon & White Game with a look at the performance on the offensive side of the football.

Quarterback

Kellen Mond performed well in the spring game.

If Moses Reynolds wasn't the MVP of the spring game with his two interceptions, Kellen Mond was. He threw for 172 yards and 2 TDs and was very efficient for a guy missing the vast majority of the two deep at receiver. After being picked off on his first throw, he completed 10 in a row. He didn't press things after the first pass and moved the ball efficiently down the field. If there's a complaint, it was that he was still hesitant at times getting the ball out, but that may have had to do with his receivers not getting separation. Zach Calzada completed less than half of his passes, but looked like the second best quarterback on the team. The true freshman led to the Maroon Team to both of their scores and threw the ball with plenty of velocity. He also showed more mobility than expected. His upside is extremely high. James Foster struggled with his reads and threw a costly interception late in the game when he forced a pass over the middle when he had a receiver wide open deep on the right. But he was better than Connor Blumrick, who threw a pair of interceptions and may have whittled away what lead he had on the backup job after 15 practices.

Running back

Jacob Kibodi was impressive Friday night.

With most of the running back corps unavailable, the load for the spring game fell on Jacob Kibodi and Deneric Prince. Both delivered. Kibodi rushed for 106 yards and a TD, while Prince ran for 91 yards on just 12 carries. Both got stuffed a few times, but also broke off some nice runs. Both showed power and vision. Kibodi has probably garnered more attention but I was more impressed by Prince. He showed good speed and ran over some people, which was nice to see. Both guys are now probably right back in the mix for carries in the regular season now -- but Jashaun Corbin is still very the top back.

Tight end

Baylor Cupp led all players in receiving yards.

Last year, the spring game was the Jace Sternberger show. This year, it was Baylor Cupp and Glenn Beal splitting the damage. Cupp started off slowly and was clearly nervous, with a couple of drops and a fumble. But he came back well, catching 5 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Beal isn't nearly the athlete Cupp is, but he still made big plays, catching a 29-yard score among his 5 receptions. Adding in Jalen Wydermyer this summer should give A&M three very capable receivers at tight end.

Wide receivers

Jalen Preston didn't do much with a big opportunity.

This has to be the major disappointment of the game. With Kendrick Rogers, Quartney Davis, Hezekiah Jones, Roshauud Paul and Caleb Chapman out, to say the receiver corps was shorthanded would be an understatement. The players who were out there didn't impress. Camron Buckley was fine, catching a 25-yard TD pass -- but he also didn't really try to break up the pass Clifford Chattman picked off. Jhamon Ausbon caught 5 passes but was largely limited to completions over the middle, which held down his yards per catch. Jalen Preston had a big chance to boost his stock and was targeted a lot by Blumrick, but did very little. Moses Reynolds blew him up on the first play of the game and things didn't get much better after that. Kam Brown played most of the game for the Maroon Team but only had one catch. Overall, it just wasn't a good showing.

Offensive line