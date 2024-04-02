Redshirt junior Dametrious Crownover; played in all 13 games

Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn; played all 13 games in 2023

Junior Derrick Graham; started all 13 games at Troy

(Note: Chase Bisontis may also see work at tackle as well as guard.)

Zuhn: Stay healthy, adjust to new coach Adam Cushing, work on blocking speed rushers

Graham: Adjust to SEC football, improve footwork and overall strength

Crownover: Continue to develop technique and footwork

Fatheree: Show he's healthy and is back to full strength.

Thomasson and Erb: Work on improving foot speed, first and foremost

Funk and Ivy: Start the adjustment to major college football