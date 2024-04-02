Advertisement
football

Spring preview: OT

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
AggieYell.com's overview of Texas A&M 2024 spring football continues with a look at the offensive tackles.

Trey Zuhn is the favorite to start at left tackle, but its not certain.
Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn; played all 13 games in 2023

Redshirt junior Deuce Fatheree; redshirted due to injury

Redshirt junior Dametrious Crownover; played in all 13 games

Redshirt freshman Colton Thomasson; redshirted

Redshirt sophomore Hunter Erb; redshirted

New arrivals

Junior Derrick Graham; started all 13 games at Troy

Arriving this summer

Departures

None.

Spring objectives for each player

(Note: Chase Bisontis may also see work at tackle as well as guard.)

Zuhn: Stay healthy, adjust to new coach Adam Cushing, work on blocking speed rushers

Graham: Adjust to SEC football, improve footwork and overall strength

Crownover: Continue to develop technique and footwork

Fatheree: Show he's healthy and is back to full strength.

Thomasson and Erb: Work on improving foot speed, first and foremost

Funk and Ivy: Start the adjustment to major college football

Dametrious Crownover will have a tough challenge to remain the starting right tackle.
The spotlight's on

Crownover. He played well during the second half of the season and his improvement allowed Chase Bisontis to be bumped to right tackle for the Texas Bowl. He has the size to be a top-level prospect, but still has some rough edges to smooth out. And beating out Fatheree will be no walk in the park. If he does, he will have had a great offseason.

Projected depth chart

LT: Zuhn/Graham

RT: Fatheree OR Crownover

