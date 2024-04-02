Spring preview: OT
AggieYell.com's overview of Texas A&M 2024 spring football continues with a look at the offensive tackles.
Redshirt junior Trey Zuhn; played all 13 games in 2023
Redshirt junior Deuce Fatheree; redshirted due to injury
Redshirt junior Dametrious Crownover; played in all 13 games
Redshirt freshman Colton Thomasson; redshirted
Redshirt sophomore Hunter Erb; redshirted
New arrivals
Junior Derrick Graham; started all 13 games at Troy
Arriving this summer
Departures
None.
Spring objectives for each player
(Note: Chase Bisontis may also see work at tackle as well as guard.)
Zuhn: Stay healthy, adjust to new coach Adam Cushing, work on blocking speed rushers
Graham: Adjust to SEC football, improve footwork and overall strength
Crownover: Continue to develop technique and footwork
Fatheree: Show he's healthy and is back to full strength.
Thomasson and Erb: Work on improving foot speed, first and foremost
Funk and Ivy: Start the adjustment to major college football
The spotlight's on
Crownover. He played well during the second half of the season and his improvement allowed Chase Bisontis to be bumped to right tackle for the Texas Bowl. He has the size to be a top-level prospect, but still has some rough edges to smooth out. And beating out Fatheree will be no walk in the park. If he does, he will have had a great offseason.
Projected depth chart
LT: Zuhn/Graham
RT: Fatheree OR Crownover