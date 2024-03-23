All four will have a new position coach, a new offensive scheme and probably a new blocking scheme to get used to.

Daniels: Work on his consistency. He had A&M’s biggest runs last season, but was also bottled up far too often. He also needs to work on not fumbling. He put the ball on the turf twice last year, and both were lost.

Moss: If he’s healthy, he needs to truly develop into a power back. He’s A&M’s best bet to be a three-down back, but he’s got to get stronger and catch the ball better. Some of that work will have to be done in the weight room and not on the field.

Owens: Get stronger, improve his vision and hit holes faster. Sometimes, in his freshman season, Owens ran to places where there weren’t openings, tried to cut the ball outside for big gains or hesitated instead of hitting holes that were in front of him. The more reps he can get, the better.

Smith: First, stay healthy. He is technically a graduate, but he could have two more seasons because he played three games in 2020 (a Covid year anyway) and two in 2022. He probably won’t be looked at as an every down back, and will need to learn his new role, likely as a 3rd down back catching a lot of passes out of the backfield.



