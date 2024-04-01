Spring preview: TE
AggieYell.com continues its series on the 2024 Texas A&M football team in spring football with a look at the tight ends.
Returning players
Redshirt sophomore Donovan Green; DNP in 2023 due to injury
Redshirt sophomore Theo Ohrstrom; no stats in 2023
Redshirt freshman Jaden Platt; 2 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD
New additions
Senior Tre Watson; 38 catches, 378 yards (9.9 YPC), 4 TD at Fresno State
Senior Garrett Miller; 30 catches, 243 yards (8.1 YPC), 2 TD at Purdue
Arriving this summer
Departures
Jake Johnson; 24 catches, 234 yards (9.8 YPC), 4 TD in 2023; transferred to North Carolina
Max Wright; 19 catches, 247 yards (13 YPC); 1 TD; eligibility expired
Fernando Garza; no stats in 2023; transferred to Sam Houston
Spring objectives for each player
Green: Continue rehabilitation from his season-ending ACL injury in order to be 100% by summer.
Platt: Continue to get stronger, improve his blocking and sharpen up his route-running. He's already proven he can be dangerous when he gets the ball.
Ohrstrom: Work on his pass catching skills. He's already proven he can block.
Watson and Miller: Adjust to a new program and SEC life.
Is there competition for a starting job?
Almost certainly. While Green seems like he'd be a starter if he were out there, he's not out there yet. That leaves the door open for players like Watson and Platt. Also, A&M needs to figure out who will replace Max Wright as the primary blocking tight end. So competition should be intense here through the summer.
The spotlight's on
Watson. He's got really good size (6-foot-5, 245 pounds), but can move as well. He was impressive to watch in practice last week. He could be a much bigger part of the offense than many people think. Pairing him with Green (or Platt) could give A&M two tight ends who can stretch the field at the same time.
Projected depth chart
TE: Green, Watson, Platt
TE: Miller, Ohrstrom, Karner