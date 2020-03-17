"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."

The decision terminates baseball, softball and track seasons, among others. Pro Days for SEC football players in the 2020 NFL Draft have also been cancelled.

"Obviously, we are saddened for our student-athletes, our coaches and all staff who work hard to prepare our teams to compete at the highest level at Texas A&M," Athletic Director Ross Bjork said. "There is a mission that overshadows our desire to compete and relates to the safety of those we are entrusted to serve. Unprecedented times call for these measures, and we are navigating through unfamiliar territory."

The baseball team ends its season with a 15-3 record and a five-game winning streak. It also likely marks the end of the Aggie career of pitcher Asa Lacy, who figures to be a high draft pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. He ends his junior season with a 3-0 record, a .75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 24 innings. He allowed just 8 hits.

The abrupt ending of the baseball season also ends the broadcasting career of Dave South, who had previously announced he would retire at the end of this season. South said on social media March 17 that he had not changed his mind.

"For me it was 50 years of collegiate broadcasting and for that I am truly thankful," he said.

A&M also announced that Parent's Weekend, Ring Day and on-campus Muster, which all of which were scheduled for April, had been cancelled.