AggieYell - Spring starts A&M's O-line overhaul

The Aggies had one of the best offensive lines in the nation last year. That's the good news. The bad news is that 80% of it is gone and the one remaining player is changing positions.

That one player, on the other hand, is an All-American who will be taking over at left tackle. And even though there are some clear leaders for the other four spots, there's some quality talent who can make the competitions interesting.

The anchor of the line is clearly Kenyon Green, who hasn't missed a start in his first two seasons and was an All-American in his one year at left guard. He was brought to A&M to be a tackle, and that's where he'll be starting this spring. Aki Ogunbiyi was possibly the best guard prospect in the 2020 class, and he was the backup to Green last year. He'll likely move into the lineup at left guard.

Luke Matthews didn't play last year due to a shoulder injury, but he's expected to be the one snapping the football when the team starts things up next week. Redshirt freshman Smart Chibuzo, who did a good job adjusting to a new position last fall, could provide competition.

Layden Robinson is as about as close to a proven commodity as A&M has besides Green, and he's shined in his limited appearances to date. He was very impressive in relief of Hocker last year and is likely the new right guard. Blake Trainor will likely be with the first team this spring, and he'll need a good performance to hold off incoming transfer Jhamir Johnson. Johnson's experience playing tackle in the SEC was what led A&M to come after him, and they would like to have him as a placeholder for a year at one of the tackle spots.

The competition will get really serious in the summer, but two freshmen will get a shot to make an impact this spring. Trey Zuhn and Matthew Wykoff are both early enrollees, and Zuhn could get a lot of work in at right tackle. Wykoff could end up at either guard or tackle, so he could be put through his paces at both.

Spring could be big for returning players as well. Redshirt freshman Josh Bankhead could work at both guard spots, and we'll find out of the enigmatic Chris Morris, who looked like a tackle of the future just a few months ago, is still with the program. Senior Grayson Reed, who suffered a broken leg in week two after enduring several knee surgeries, could be an iffy proposition for the spring.

Projected spring lineup: Green/Ogunbiyi/Matthews/Robinson/Trainor



