Spring update: Defensive ends

Redshirt sophomore Fadil Diggs (9 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack in 12 games)

Redshirt sophomore Braedon Mowry (did not play in 2021)

Redshirt freshman Jahzion Harris (4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack in 2 games)

Redshirt freshman Tunmise Adeleye (Did not play in 2021)

Redshirt freshman Elijah Jeudy (1 tackle in 1 game)













Newcomers:

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Anthony Lucas





What to expect:

The start of the competition to be in the two-deep. The Aggies not only need to replace starters in Clemons and Johnson, but find their backups as well.

This won’t be settled until fall, when Shemar Stewart, Enai White and Malick Sylla arrive (and Dindy is healthy enough to practice). But right now, Adeleye and Diggs look to have an edge — Diggs due to his experience, Adeleye due to his size and athleticism.

This will be an extremely young group, but has amazing talent. If that talent translates to production, the defensive ends could cause serious problems for opponents.



