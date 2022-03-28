Spring update: Defensive tackles

Like the ends, a competition to put together the two-deep. Leal and Peevy were the starters last year, with Jackson, Turner, Raikes and Jones all seeing time as well. The Aggies have a fair amount of depth here, and will add Walter Nolen and Jadon Scarlett this summer. Jackson is the only clear-cut starter right now, with Turner and Raikes ahead for now for the other starting spot. Turner, especially, was highly productive in limits snaps last year, but this is a long way from being settled.