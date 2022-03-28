Spring update: Defensive tackles
AggieYell.com's look at the 2022 Texas A&M football team now that spring football is underway continues with the defensive tackles.
Returning players
Junior McKinnley Jackson (14 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack in 10 games in 2021)
Junior Isaiah Raikes (8 tackles in 12 games, including 1 start)
Sophomore Shemar Turner (14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks in 8 games; Freshman All-SEC)
Redshirt junior Adarious Jones (12 tackles, .5 TFL, .5 sacks in 10 games)
Redshirt freshman Albert Regis (No stats in 1 game)
Redshirt freshman Marcus Burris (Did not play in 2021)
Departures
DeMarvin Leal (58 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks; first team All-American)
Jayden Peevy (43 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 INT)
Dallas Walker (3 tackles in 2 games)
Jordan Jefferson (did not play in 2021)
New arrivals
None this spring
What to look for
Like the ends, a competition to put together the two-deep. Leal and Peevy were the starters last year, with Jackson, Turner, Raikes and Jones all seeing time as well. The Aggies have a fair amount of depth here, and will add Walter Nolen and Jadon Scarlett this summer. Jackson is the only clear-cut starter right now, with Turner and Raikes ahead for now for the other starting spot. Turner, especially, was highly productive in limits snaps last year, but this is a long way from being settled.