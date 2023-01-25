"I feel like I improved on sideline-to-sideline play," Smith said. "I feel like I got a little faster."

Despite overcoming an injury before the season, Smith felt he improved all-around which led to a big recruiting rise.

MONT BELVIEU, TEXAS — Jasper (Texas) outside linebacker Tyanthony Smith was one of the bigger breakout stars this past season on the defensive side of the ball in the state of Texas, as the Southeast Texas star shined against strong competition in his junior season.

As his season went on, Auburn and Missouri were two programs that initiated contact and stayed consistent with their communication.

"Got a close relationship with (linebackers coach Christian Robinson) who is now at Baylor, so we're even closer now," he said about Auburn. "I talk to (linebackers coach D.J. Smith) sometimes," he said about Missouri.

Texas A&M, Baylor and Texas have been the programs most in contact throughout his recruitment as the trio of in-state powers have gone all-in on Smith.

"I visit for two gamedays," Smith said about Texas A&M. "We just talk about life, football and I feel like we have meaningful conversations."

At Baylor, a recent transition in the defensive staff has him re-evaluating the Bears, but he's encouraged by the hiring of Christian Robinson and defensive coordinator Matt Powledge.

"It's like a switch," he saic. "Coach C-Rob came in and Coach Powledge at defensive coordinator. I feel like they have something special going on in Waco."

At Texas, linebackers coach Jeff Choate and Steve Sarkisian have each made their presence felt.

"The linebackers (stand out)," he said. "To me, that's LBU. I talk to Coach Choate sometimes, he gets me fired up. I talked to Coach Sark one time on the field and I just felt the atmosphere. I like Texas, I'm right in their backyard."

Smith is fresh off of a visit to Texas A&M this past weekend and will see Baylor this upcoming weekend.

"I'm gonna be early enrolling, so in December I will be graduating," he said. "So I'd say around August, I should have a top three or top five."

At 6-foot-1, 201 pounds, Smith is the No. 20 ranked outside linebacker in the country for the class of 2024, according to Rivals.