While Texas A&M has not released an official depth chart, we do have a good idea of what it looks like. And how did those members of the two-deep do in the Rivals rankings? Let's take a look.

Walter Nolen is one of seven 5-stars in A&M's two-deep.

Quarterback

Weigman just missed out on being a 5-star a year ago, but was still ranked as the nation's number one dual-threat quarterback. Johnson was a 4-star, but not a member of the Rivals 250. His experience as an SEC starter since then probably indicates he was too low on the list.

Running back

The Aggies definitely didn't miss here, with all three backs in the Rivals 250 and Owens being the top all-purpose back in the nation for 2023. Moss is believed to be the back most likely to take the first snaps, but all three backs will play.

Tight end

Johnson and Donovan Green -- who Johnson replaced in the starting lineup after Green suffered a season-ending knee injury -- went back and forth for much of the recruiting cycle as the nation's top tight end. Ohrstrom, as most now know, dominated the tiny Swedish football ranks before signing with the Aggies. Wright, who is on the verge of an unprecedented sixth letter, switched to tight end in 2020 and has become a big part of the rotation.

Wide Receiver (X)

Rivals had it right with Stewart, a 5-star who reached as high as the top 10 players in the nation at one point. He led the Aggies in receiving as a true freshman and could be preparing for a breakout year. Smith was a bigtime miss as a 3-star, because he's put up 4-star (at least) numbers since arriving in 2019. He has become A&M's jack of all trades and will line up all over the field.

Wide Receiver (SLOT)

It took a while for Muhammad to get on track, but his 600 yards last season and highlight reel catches have proven he was properly rated. Tease is a speed demon who has looked good so far, but there's nothing to really judge to this point.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Thomas only caught a few passes last year, but he has been a revelation this spring and summer. If he keeps performing as he has in practices and scrimmages, he'll more than justify a 4-star ranking and maybe more. Walker goes down as a bigtime "oops!" for all the recruiting services, as he averaged more than 20 yards a catch last year at Grand Valley State and has been very impressive in training camp with the Aggies.

Left tackle

You can argue that both of these players have already earned a 4-star ranking, with Fatheree starting each of his first two seasons and Zuhn being named freshman All-SEC last year while playing with serious injuries. Fatheree may end up back in the lineup at right tackle, but this is where he is now.

Dewberry was a 5-star for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle before slipping back late. He took the starting job in the second half of last year and has kept it; a strong season could make a good argument he should have stayed a 5-star. Moko, a massive presence out of Australia, started two games last season before a knee injury ended his year.

Center

Foster was a freshman sensation at center in 2021, but multiple illnesses and injuries largely wiped out his 2022 campaign. If he's ready to go now, he starts. Nabou has been another one of the surprise stories of the offseason, emerging as a key part of the offensive line puzzle and possibly becoming the backup at multiple positions.

Right guard

With an All-SEC nod, Robinson justified a 4-star ranking a long time ago. Now, he's the grizzled veteran of the offensive line, entering his fifth season. Shanahan was the nation's top guard prospect last year, and moved into the two-deep this summer after an injury to transfer (and former 4-star) Finn Dirstine caused juggling among the backups at guard.

Right tackle

Bisontis is already on the verge of blowing a 4-star ranking out of the water, as he moved into the starting lineup this spring and has stayed there -- with rave reviews about his performance following. He will likely have to fight off Fatheree eventually to stay in the lineup, but he's clearly the future at this tackle spot. Crownover quickly grew out of a tight end role and has been working at tackle the past two years. Coach Jimbo Fisher has praised Crownover repeatedly for his performance this summer, so he could well be getting the hang of things.

Defensive end

Two former competitors in the Rivals 5-star Challenge make up this DE rotation. Diggs took his game to another level last fall, showing off pass rush skills nobody knew he had. Overton has slimmed down this summer in order to become more of a pass rusher as well, and he should get plenty of playing time.

Nose tackle

Jackson started off the 2020 recruiting cycle as a top-10 prospect before sliding back. Last year's performance would indicate he probably should have stayed at a 5-star level, and another big year would cement that (and an NFL Draft selection). Raikes, another 5-Star Challenge competitor, has become a solid rotation player and a team leader.

Defensive tackle

Nolen was the number two player overall in the 2022 class, and performed like it late in the season. This year, he'll have a chance to make an argument he should have been number one. Regis begins his second season as a reserve, while Dindy will get his first real playing after being hurt nearly all of last year. Expectations are extremely high for him.



Defensive end

Turner barely missed 5-star status in 2021; Stewart didn't miss a year later. Now, they're working together as part of the defensive end rotation. Both are between 285 and 290 pounds and have the ability to stuff the run, but also have the speed to get to the passer.

Outside linebacker

A&M moved in and snatched up Cooper from under OU's nose late in the 2020 recruiting process and are glad they did. He led the team in tackles for loss last year with 8. Harris didn't play a lot last year, but when he did he made a big impact. His playing time should increase in his sophomore year.

Middle linebacker

Probably the weakest position in the team in terms of stars, but they have a chance to prove the rankings were wrong. York racked up massive tackle numbers while winning three district MVP awards, but was knocked for being undersized. He's had a fantastic offseason at A&M and may be the real surprise starter this fall. Russell is a multi-year rotation player who started much of last year. Davis, after very strong campaigns with Middle Tennessee and Jackson State, brings speed, size and pop to the linebackers.

Nickel

Anderson was considered a 5-star in term of sheer talent, but the question was, where do you play him? A&M found a spot and he has taken to nickel like a fish to water. He could be a special player at that position. It was a very similar story for Brooks, and the freshman has already staked a claim to playing time with his impressive speed and explosiveness.

Cornerback

Ok, let's get this out of the way: Chappell was seriously underrated. He has become one of the best corners in the SEC, and may not be done improving. He's played himself well beyond a 3-star ranking. McCall was a Rivals 100 player a year ago, and was brought in to replace some of the freshmen from last year who left.

Strong safety

Entering his fifth year as a starter, Richardson has definitely proven he was probably underrated coming out of high school, 4 stars or not. Mathews, a 5-star and late commit to the Aggies, started to come into his own at the end of 2022 and should play more this year.

Free safety

Gilbert is overlooked locally, conference-wide and nationally. He has proven that he was, at the least, deserving of a higher spot in the Rivals 250. He quietly does his job very well. Kerr, a speed merchant from Lexington, missed most of 2021 with a knee injury but the Aggies were more than happy to take him. He played nickel last year, but could be in the safety rotation this fall.

Cornerback

There could be a lot of rotation at this corner spot, but former 5-star Grimes may get the first look. He was a starter all three years at North Carolina before transferring. DeBerry was all-ACC twice, so it's safe to say a 3-star rating is too low for him. Thomas made a very strong statement with his play this summer, so he may look like he was underrated when we look back at this next year.

Total tally: