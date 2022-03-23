Start Spreading the News: A&M routs Wake Forest, 67-52

All five Texas A&M starters scored at least 8 points and a stifling defensive performance in the first half allowed the Aggies (26-12) to cruise past Wake Forest (25-12) in the NIT Quarterfinals Wednesday night at Reed Arena. A&M will now head to New York City and Madison Square Garden for the Semifinals against Washington State March 29. This could be the final time the NIT is played in New York, as the it was announced earlier in the day the tournament would not return in 2023 and 2024.

The Aggies and Demon Deacons could have played in Madison Square Garden, Reed Arena or a rec court Wednesday night and the outcome wouldn't have changed. A&M came out of the gates with a fury, building up leads of 13-2 and 27-9 in the first half while contesting every shot taken by Wake. The Aggies held the Demon Deacons to 4 points for the first 8:45 of the game, then held them scoreless for another 5:34 as they went on a 10-0 run to build their lead up to 18.

In the first half, Wake Forest was a pitiful 14.1% (4-27) from the field, and just 7% (1-14) from three point range. Had the Aggies not been nearly as bad from beyond the arc, the halftime score would have been far worse than.32-15. The 15 points scored by Wake were the fewest given up in a half by the Aggies all season. For the game, A&M forced a total of 21 turnovers.

"They deserve to go to New York City. They’re an elite defensive team," Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes said.

A&M coach Buzz Williams, who worked with Forbes when the two were on Billy Gillispie's staff at A&M, said his team played the same defense it has all year with a few new twists added in.

"I would say that we made 8-10% adjustments, but I thought those adjustments at this late of a stage is kind of hard. It’s not only the games that you’ve played your defense, but it’s also all your practices. Those adjustments were critical, and they were the right adjustments, but the execution by our players was really important," he said.

Wake Forest was significantly better from the field in the second half, but every time they went on a run, the Aggies had an answer. After Wake cut the lead to 42-33, Hassan Diarra scored all 6 of his points on a pair of 3-pointers to push A&M's lead back up to 13.

“I was thinking about going to New York the whole game. It’s a blessing to play in front of my family for the first time. I was just so excited and I’m glad we won," Diarra, a native of Queens, said.

After 3 free throws by Manny Obaseki (8 points) and a 3 from fellow freshman Wade Taylor IV (12 points), A&M was back up 54-39 with 7:38 to go and was never seriously challenged again.

With A&M building their lead up to as much as 21 points down the stretch, Williams used his time outs to ensure his key players received ovations from crowd of 8,201. The loudest came for senior Quenton Jackson, who tied for a team high with 12 points and sent Reed into a frenzy with a tomahawk dunk in the first half.

"My emotions almost got the best of me because it’s just a lot of love. Coming from California, I never expected it to end this way," he said. "The support and the love that I have, not only just for me, but for my teammates as well. The way that they were able to come in and support us for this win was just amazing. I can’t thank everybody who came enough for that."

After winning 10 of their last 11 and winning seven of those games by double-digits, the Aggies have gone from a heartbreaking NCAA Tournament snub to playing in one of the most famous venues in all of sports.

"It feels good to win my last game at Reed, but New York is where we need to be and handle business," Jackson said.








