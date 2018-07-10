Starkel picked up where he left off in 2017, showing superior arm strength, better accuracy and command of the huddle. Even though he appeared to grasp the new offense quickly, he also continued his trend of making sudden and surprising mistakes that became turnovers.

While Starkel remained ahead of Mond as a passer, the latter's improvement was obvious and considerable. Working closely with Fisher and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, Mond's confidence and throwing skills were much improved from where they were last season. His performance in the spring game highlighted his development.

Blumrick showed a quality arm and some flashes of high quality play, but was also far more inconsistent and indecisive compared to Mond and Starkel. That leaves him well behind going into the summer and will probably be looking at third-string duty unless he is magnificent in the four weeks before the season begins.



