Still the biggest question
AggieYell.com begins its training camp preview with a look at the quarterback position.
Returning players
Redshirt sophomore Nick Starkel (6'3", 218; 2-3 as a starter. 81-142, 1,793 yards, 10 TD, 6 INT)
Sophomore Kellen Mond (6'2", 210; 5-3 as a starter. 117-227, 1,375 yards, 8 TD, 6 INT; 89 carries for 341 yards and 3 TD)
Redshirt freshman Connor Blumrick (6'5", 210; DNP-redshirted in 2017)
New arrivals
James Foster (6'3", 210; 174-262, 2,550 yards, 30 TD, 3 INT; 460 yards and 11 TD rushing at Mongomery (Ala.) Lanier)
What we learned this spring
Starkel picked up where he left off in 2017, showing superior arm strength, better accuracy and command of the huddle. Even though he appeared to grasp the new offense quickly, he also continued his trend of making sudden and surprising mistakes that became turnovers.
While Starkel remained ahead of Mond as a passer, the latter's improvement was obvious and considerable. Working closely with Fisher and offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, Mond's confidence and throwing skills were much improved from where they were last season. His performance in the spring game highlighted his development.
Blumrick showed a quality arm and some flashes of high quality play, but was also far more inconsistent and indecisive compared to Mond and Starkel. That leaves him well behind going into the summer and will probably be looking at third-string duty unless he is magnificent in the four weeks before the season begins.
Where things stand now
After Mond's rapid progression this spring, he and Starkel are probably dead even going into fall practice. Starkel has the better arm and has shown superior leadership qualities, but Mond is by far the better athlete and his quick improvement shouldn't be overlooked. It will be a very interesting competition to watch this summer.
Projected depth chart
Starkel OR Mond/Blumrick/Foster