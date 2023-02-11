The Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) dominated, typically, at the foul line, but it was their 3-point shooting that made the difference against LSU (12-13, 1-11 SEC). A&M, who has been one of the worst teams in the conference in 3-pointers made, hit 6 of 9 attempts in the first half as the Aggies ran out to a 41-17 halftime advantage. All six of the 3s were hit by Taylor and Dennis, who hit twice as many shots from beyond the arc than LSU did (3 of 14).

The Aggies started the game like they were shot out of a cannon, racing out to a 19-2 lead with 11:08 to go in the first half. Dennis had a personal 8-0 run during that stretch, hitting a pair of 3s with a layup in between.

When Dennis hit his third 3 of the half with 5:15 to go before intermission, the Aggies had stretched their lead to 24 at 36-12. The lead would grow to as much as 29 when Henry Coleman (8 points) hit a pair of free throws with just under 2 minutes to go in the half, but LSU closed on a 5-0 run.

That brief scoring spurt was a sign of things to come in the second half, as the Tigers returned to the court with a vegeance and shot the ball far better. LSU hit 53% of their shots in the second half, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range, as A&M's lead largely evaporated.

LSU cut A&M's lead to 11 when leading scorer K.J. Williams (5 points) hit his lone 3 of the night with 5:51 left, but Taylor retaliated with a step-back 3 of his own on the next possession. The Tigers actually cut the lead to 8 when guard Adam Miller (team-high 15 points) hit a 3 with 4:08 to go, but Boots Radford (12 points) hit one of his two makes from the floor and was fouled on the next possession to push A&M's lead back to 11.

LSU's last gasp came when they cut the lead back to 8 with under a minute left, but a steal by Dexter Dennis, followed by a near full-court pass from Radford to Taylor, set up a dunk by Andre Gordon to seal the game.

A&M now holds a two-game lead on second place in the SEC after Missouri stunned No. 6 Tennessee 86-85 earlier in the evening. The Aggies' 10-2 start in conference play is the program's best since joining the SEC.