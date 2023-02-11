Strong first half pushes Aggies past LSU
BATON ROUGE, LA. -- Wade Taylor IV led all scorers with 23 points, Dexter Dennis added 13 more and Texas A&M used an overwhelming first half performance to out last LSU 74-62 Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) dominated, typically, at the foul line, but it was their 3-point shooting that made the difference against LSU (12-13, 1-11 SEC). A&M, who has been one of the worst teams in the conference in 3-pointers made, hit 6 of 9 attempts in the first half as the Aggies ran out to a 41-17 halftime advantage. All six of the 3s were hit by Taylor and Dennis, who hit twice as many shots from beyond the arc than LSU did (3 of 14).
The Aggies started the game like they were shot out of a cannon, racing out to a 19-2 lead with 11:08 to go in the first half. Dennis had a personal 8-0 run during that stretch, hitting a pair of 3s with a layup in between.
When Dennis hit his third 3 of the half with 5:15 to go before intermission, the Aggies had stretched their lead to 24 at 36-12. The lead would grow to as much as 29 when Henry Coleman (8 points) hit a pair of free throws with just under 2 minutes to go in the half, but LSU closed on a 5-0 run.
That brief scoring spurt was a sign of things to come in the second half, as the Tigers returned to the court with a vegeance and shot the ball far better. LSU hit 53% of their shots in the second half, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range, as A&M's lead largely evaporated.
LSU cut A&M's lead to 11 when leading scorer K.J. Williams (5 points) hit his lone 3 of the night with 5:51 left, but Taylor retaliated with a step-back 3 of his own on the next possession. The Tigers actually cut the lead to 8 when guard Adam Miller (team-high 15 points) hit a 3 with 4:08 to go, but Boots Radford (12 points) hit one of his two makes from the floor and was fouled on the next possession to push A&M's lead back to 11.
LSU's last gasp came when they cut the lead back to 8 with under a minute left, but a steal by Dexter Dennis, followed by a near full-court pass from Radford to Taylor, set up a dunk by Andre Gordon to seal the game.
A&M now holds a two-game lead on second place in the SEC after Missouri stunned No. 6 Tennessee 86-85 earlier in the evening. The Aggies' 10-2 start in conference play is the program's best since joining the SEC.
Game notes
After dominating LSU in the paint in A&M's 69-56 win at Reed Arena on Jan. 7, the Aggies were outscored in the paint 22-18 tonight.
A&M hit half of their 16 3's and shot 48% (20-42) from the floor for the game. LSU, after shooting 26% from the floor in the first half, ended up hitting 42% of their shots for the game.
A game after Coleman was held scoreless, fellow A&M forward Julius Marble was shut out Saturday night. Marble set a career high with 20 points Tuesday night in the win over Auburn.
After scoring just 1 point in their first matchup, A&M's bench outscored LSU's 18-14 Saturday night.
The Energy Twins, forward Solomon Washington and Andersson Garcia, both scored 6 points off the bench. Garcia also added 8 rebounds in 24 minutes.
A&M was out-rebounded 30-27 after out-rebounding LSU 38-27 in their first matchup in College Station.
The Aggies made 26 of 32 free throw attempts on the night; LSU made 8 of 13.