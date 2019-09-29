By the start of training camp, however, the true freshman was on offense and competing for time at wide receiver. When looking at the depth chart, the task seemed tough: the Aggies returned four veteran wideouts as starters and two talented sophomores behind them. Add in four other, better known wideouts in the 2019 class and it looked like Smith's chances of contributing in 2019 were slim.

But nobody told him that. Instead, he started to stand out from his teammates quickly. With his unique ability to evade defenders, he shot up the depth chart and had coach Jimbo Fisher and the offensive staff thinking he might have a role in this year's plans after all.

That role may be more than anyone expected. In the span of just three games, he’s established himself as a genuine weapon and one of the freshmen to watch in the SEC.

“He is a difference maker,” Fisher said. “He’s making plays.”

Smith missed the season opener against Texas State and played sparingly at Clemson, but his role has rapidly increased since. He has caught 12 passes for 161 yards and 3 touchdowns -- one in each game where has lined up at wide receiver. His 12 receptions are good for fourth on the team, but his yards per catch (13.42) are second on the team to Jhamon Ausbon’s 13.92; his 3 touchdowns are second on the team to Quartney Davis.

Smith’s impact in Saturday’s 31-27 win over Arkansas was immediate. Entering the game for Kendrick Rogers, he lined up to the right of Kellen Mond at the Razorbacks 9-yard-line. A few seconds later, he was in the end zone with his third score of his freshman season.

“On that play, we had all slants. And based on the coverages and leverages, based on what they were doing on that side of the ball, I knew I would have to get the ball out quick,” Mond recounted. “I knew it might have to be back shoulder, so I just put it on his back number and he was able to get it into the end zone. It was a really smart play by him and knowing what we were trying to accomplish.”

Smith’s next catch went for 30 yards and sparked another scoring drive. For the day, he ended up with 5 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. And probably more playing time.

“That sucker has a way to make plays, now,” Fisher said.

On a team filled with tall, lanky receivers, Smith is an anamoly. He’s listed at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, a strange sight when Ausbon, Davis and Camron Buckley are 6-foot-2 and Rogers is listed at 6-foot-4. But while the other three depend on straight line speed or size to get separation, Smith uses agility and quickness. As he proved Saturday, he can cut on a dime and put so much space between himself and a defender that he has time to pick the dime up. He also has plenty of speed, as he proved as he took a 5-yard pass over the middle and converted a first down on 3rd and 14.

With the Aggies struggling to run the football so far in 2019, a player of Smith’s skill set could be invaluable. He can make plays around the line of scrimmage, and as he’s shown the past couple of weeks, he can get down the field as well. He may not be Christian Kirk, but he’s got abilities that are otherwise missing with this receiver corps. And any time a player can embarrass a defender in the open field, he needs to play -- freshman or not.

For his part, Fisher has shown no worries about Smith’s relative inexperience. Instead, he’s promised to find more ways to get Smith on the field.

“We’ve got to get that guy going,” Fisher said of Smith. Some might argue that he’s already going, and now that he is, he may be hard to stop.



