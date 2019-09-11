While both returned, the shortening of the rotation left true freshman Adarious Jones and redshirt sophomore Josh Rogers taking far more snaps without a break.

Depth at defensive tackle will likely be a whole lot better in 2020, as the Aggies received an additional shot in the arm Tuesday night. Blinn DT Josh Ellison, who verbally committed to A&M as part of the 2019 class but did not qualify, announced on Twitter that he was now fully qualified. The A&M Consolidated product has never wavered on his commitment to the Aggies, and now can arrive back in College Station at the mid-term. Since A&M has open scholarship slots remaining, he will still be part of the 2019 recruiting class.

Ellison has been a force at Blinn so far this year. In just three games, he has 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery which he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

Currently listed at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, Ellison will have a season of JUCO experience under his belt when he matriculates to A&M as part of a very strong trio of new defensive tackles. Ellison was a 4-star recruit in 2019; he will be joined by two other 4-stars, Dallas Walker of Smyrna (Tenn.) High School and Isaiah Raikes of Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep.

With Peevy and Bobby Brown definitely back, along with Rogers, Jones and Derick Hunter, the Aggies will have significant depth in 2020 with the three additions. Should redshirt junior and preseason All-SEC first teamer Madubuike decide to return, the defensive tackle corps should be one of the nation’s deepest and most talented next season.



