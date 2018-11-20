Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 09:00:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Survive and advance

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell.com
Staff Writer

Here's how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in the first round of the playoffs this past weekend:

Isaiah Spiller carried Klein Collins to a first round win.

2019 commits

Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 48-7 over Fort Worth All Saints

4 catches, 40 yards

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Lost 54-10 to Southlake Carroll

1-1 FG (42) 1-1 XP

A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison

Won 40-12 over Whitehouse

Consol allowed 234 yards of offense

Katy Taylor 2019 defensive end Braedon Mowry

Won 28-13 over Fort Bend Dulles

Taylor allowed 209 yards

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 34-27 over Breckenridge

Three catches, 66 yards

Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal

Won 49-14 over Buda Hays

Recovered two fumbles and a blocked punt

Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson

Won 37-17 over Norcross

One catch, 30 yards

Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White

Won 16-6 over Central Dauphine

22 tackles

Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green

Won 71-56 over Channelview

Atascocita had 652 yards of offense

Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee

Lost 33- 27 to Jacksonville Bolles

Six tackles

Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada

Won 35-23 over Kennesaw Harrison

6-12, 57 yards, 15 rushes, 107 yards, three touchdowns

Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson

Won 64-42 over Barbers Hill

Manvel had 585 yards of offense

University Lab linebacker Christian Harris

Won 48-14 over Lake Charles St. Louis Catholic

One catch, 37 yards, One interception

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 30-6 over Aldine Eisenhower

17 rushes, 153 yards, two touchdowns

Layden Robinson and Manvel rolled in their playoff opener.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

2020 commits

Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson

Won 38-7 over Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Navasota had 439 yards of offense

Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo

Lost 20-14 to New Caney

Hightower had 293 yards of offense

North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas

Lost 47-19 to Splendora

Four catches, 120 yards, two touchdowns

Did not play/season over

Did not play: Demani Richardson (injury), Brian Williams (bye), Kam Brown (injury), Robert Orebo (season over) Adrian Medley (season over). Adarious Jones (season over), Blake Trainor (injury), Isaiah Spiller (bye), Erick Young (season over), Jeffery Carter (injury), Dylan Wright (season over), Josh Bankhead (season over), Akinola Ogunbiyi (season over)

{{ article.author_name }}