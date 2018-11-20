Survive and advance
Here's how Texas A&M's 2019 and 2020 commits did in the first round of the playoffs this past weekend:
2019 commits
Houston St Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 48-7 over Fort Worth All Saints
4 catches, 40 yards
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Lost 54-10 to Southlake Carroll
1-1 FG (42) 1-1 XP
A&M Consolidated defensive tackle Joshua Ellison
Won 40-12 over Whitehouse
Consol allowed 234 yards of offense
Katy Taylor 2019 defensive end Braedon Mowry
Won 28-13 over Fort Bend Dulles
Taylor allowed 209 yards
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won 34-27 over Breckenridge
Three catches, 66 yards
Converse Judson defensive end DeMarvin Leal
Won 49-14 over Buda Hays
Recovered two fumbles and a blocked punt
Loganville, Georgia WR Kenyon Jackson
Won 37-17 over Norcross
One catch, 30 yards
Harrisburg (PA) linebacker Andre White
Won 16-6 over Central Dauphine
22 tackles
Humble Atascocita offensive tackle Kenyon Green
Won 71-56 over Channelview
Atascocita had 652 yards of offense
Tallahassee, Florida linebacker Tarian Lee
Lost 33- 27 to Jacksonville Bolles
Six tackles
Buford, Georgia quarterback Zach Calzada
Won 35-23 over Kennesaw Harrison
6-12, 57 yards, 15 rushes, 107 yards, three touchdowns
Manvel offensive lineman Layden Robinson
Won 64-42 over Barbers Hill
Manvel had 585 yards of offense
University Lab linebacker Christian Harris
Won 48-14 over Lake Charles St. Louis Catholic
One catch, 37 yards, One interception
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 30-6 over Aldine Eisenhower
17 rushes, 153 yards, two touchdowns
2020 commits
Navasota offensive lineman Jordan Jefferson
Won 38-7 over Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Navasota had 439 yards of offense
Fort Bend Hightower offensive lineman Smart Chibuzo
Lost 20-14 to New Caney
Hightower had 293 yards of offense
North Forrest wide receiver Demond Demas
Lost 47-19 to Splendora
Four catches, 120 yards, two touchdowns
Did not play/season over
Did not play: Demani Richardson (injury), Brian Williams (bye), Kam Brown (injury), Robert Orebo (season over) Adrian Medley (season over). Adarious Jones (season over), Blake Trainor (injury), Isaiah Spiller (bye), Erick Young (season over), Jeffery Carter (injury), Dylan Wright (season over), Josh Bankhead (season over), Akinola Ogunbiyi (season over)