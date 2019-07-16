Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

THE STORYLINE

There is certainly some major disparity across the industry when it comes to the ranking of four-star quarterback Haynes King. The Longview, Tex., prospect had a strong offseason at various events and he impressed at the Elite 11 - especially early on. King made a statement that he could be one of the better dual-threat recruits in this class. King is currently ranked as the seventh-best dual-threat quarterback in the class, but after a strong summer the four-star could make a move even higher in the rankings and could easily be in the Rivals250 conversation.

There’s another question when it comes to the Longview standout: Where will he play his college football? The prevailing thinking is that Texas A&M is the team to beat for numerous reasons but Auburn, Duke and Tennessee are giving King a whole lot to think about. Will King end up in College Station and how special could he be among the dual-threat QBs in this class?

FIRST TAKE: SAM SPIEGELMAN, TEXAS & LOUISIANA ANALYST

“I definitely think he’s a candidate to crack the Rivals250. I was really impressed with him when I saw him back in the spring. He is a rhythm passer and at his best he’s among the best in Texas and among the best dual-threats in the country. I just want to see how his senior season pans out and whether he can run and throw as effectively as he did back in the spring. “Texas A&M is the favorite but Tennessee, Auburn and Duke have not made it easy on him. With Texas A&M he has the opportunity to stay close to home in East Texas and play in an offense that’s very similar to his at Longview. Tennessee and Auburn already have quarterbacks committed in their 2020 classes but have been recruiting King longer and he still feels like a priority. At Duke, the David Cutcliffe/Manning connection appeals to him, but I still feel the Aggies are going to close here.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR