Taylor Made (a lot of plays)
Texas A&M is on a six-game SEC winning streak, has a 13-2 conference mark and remains in contention for the league's regular season title. Perhaps not coincidentally, point guard Wade Taylor is on a run that may be unequaled in program history.
"He was cookin'"
After A&M's 62-56 win over Arkansas, in which Taylor had 18 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, coach Buzz Williams offered a colorful -- and accurate -- assessment of his point guard's play.
"(Taylor) was cookin,'" he said.
He's only gotten hotter since.
At that point, Taylor had already led the team in scoring with 22 against Auburn, 23 against LSU and 18 against Arkansas. He followed that up with 21 at Missouri in a 69-60 win, then scored 25 last night in A&M's 68-63 slugfest victory over No. 11 Tennessee.
Taylor had an off night in the first win of the six-game conference winning streak, scoring a mere 8 points in an 82-57 blowout of Georgia Feb. 4. Since then, the Aggies have needed someone to step up for them in tougher matchups, and Taylor has responded each time.
During the last five games, Taylor has scored 109 points (an average of 21.8 PPG). He has made 25 of 60 shots (41.6%), and 16 of 33 3-point attempts (48.4%). He's been deadly at the line, hitting 43 of 47 attempts for a staggering 91.4%. He's been even better in the last two games, hitting 26 of 27 from the foul stripe.
Elite company
How good of a run is Taylor on? According to OptaSTATS, it's almost unparalleled. In the last five games, A&M's point guard has scored more than 100 points, made more than 40 free throws, had more than 20 assists, hit more than 15 3-pointers, has more than 10 steals, has hit more than 45% of his 3-pointers and shot better than 90% from the line.
Only one other player in the past quarter-century has done that at the collegiate level: Steph Curry at Davidson, who did it over a 10-day span in November 2008.
Taylor has been rolling for two solid weeks, between Feb. 7 and 21. And he's doing it in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball -- four of the five teams A&M has beaten during Taylor's hot streak are likely NCAA Tournament teams. His torching of Tennessee last night was even more impressive when you consider the Volunteers are third nationally in team defense and first in defensive efficiency.
When asked about Taylor, guard Dexter Dennis said, "We go as he goes." If this keeps up, Taylor and the Aggies could go a long way.