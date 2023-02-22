After A&M's 62-56 win over Arkansas, in which Taylor had 18 points, 4 assists and 2 steals, coach Buzz Williams offered a colorful -- and accurate -- assessment of his point guard's play.

"(Taylor) was cookin,'" he said.

He's only gotten hotter since.

At that point, Taylor had already led the team in scoring with 22 against Auburn, 23 against LSU and 18 against Arkansas. He followed that up with 21 at Missouri in a 69-60 win, then scored 25 last night in A&M's 68-63 slugfest victory over No. 11 Tennessee.

Taylor had an off night in the first win of the six-game conference winning streak, scoring a mere 8 points in an 82-57 blowout of Georgia Feb. 4. Since then, the Aggies have needed someone to step up for them in tougher matchups, and Taylor has responded each time.

During the last five games, Taylor has scored 109 points (an average of 21.8 PPG). He has made 25 of 60 shots (41.6%), and 16 of 33 3-point attempts (48.4%). He's been deadly at the line, hitting 43 of 47 attempts for a staggering 91.4%. He's been even better in the last two games, hitting 26 of 27 from the foul stripe.