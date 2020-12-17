AggieYell - Tennessee's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Tennessee's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) and Tennessee (3-6) continues with a breakdown of the Vols offense against the Aggie defense.
Tennessee depth chart
QB: #15, Harrison Bailey (Fr.; 6-5, 225; Pro Football Focus season score of 62) OR #12, J.T. Shrout (RS-So.; 6-3, 213; PFF score of 66.2)
RB: #3, Eric Gray (So.; 5-10, 205; PFF score of 77.8) OR #8, Ty Chandler (Sr.; 5-11, 205; PFF score of 68.7)
WR: #1, Velus Jones Jr. (RS-Sr.; 6, 200; PFF score of 63.2)
#11, Jalin Hyatt (Fr.; 6, 175; PFF score of 66)
WR: #4, Cedric Tillman (RS-So.; 6-3, 215; PFF score of 50.3)
WR: #5, Josh Palmer (Sr.; 6-2, 210; PFF score of 69.6)
TE: #88, Princeton Fant (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 240; PFF score of 65.5) OR #87, Jacob Warren (RS-So.; 6-6, 248; PFF score of 59.2)
LT: #58, Jahmir Johnson (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 300; PFF score of 49.8) OR #64, Wanya Morris (So. 6-5, 320; PFF score of 66.1)
LG: #73, Trey Smith (Sr.; 6-6, 330; PFF score of 74.2)
#76, Javontez Spraggins (Fr.; 6-3, 315; PFF score of 53.6)
C: #55, Brandon Kennedy (RS-Sr.; 6-3, 300; PFF score of 65.9)
#75, Jerome Carvin (Jr.; 6-5, 310; PFF score of 70.2)
RG: Cade Mays (Jr.; 6-6, 320; PFF score of 67.5)
RT: #72, Darnell Wright (So.; 6-6, 330; PFF score of 54.3)
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 240; PFF score of 75.4)
#15, Jeremiah Martin (Jr.; 6-5, 262; PFF score of 54.3)
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy (Sr.; 6-6, 295; PFF score of 68.9)
#6, Derick Hunter (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 310; PFF score of 68.4)
DT: #5, Bobby Brown (Jr.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 68.6)
#35, McKinnley Jackson (Fr.; 6-2, 335; 52.2)
DE: #8, DeMarvin Leal (So.; 6-4, 290; PFF score of 84.4)
#18, Donell Harris (Fr.; 6-3, 220; PFF score of 64.6)
WLB: #33, Aaron Hansford (RS-Sr.; 6-3, 245; PFF score of 61.5)
#32, Andre White (So.; 6-3, 225; PFF score of 52.7)
MLB: #1, Buddy Johnson (Sr.; 6-2, 230; PFF score of 63.4)
#24, Chris Russell (So.; 6-2, 240; PFF score of 50.9)
Nickel: #4, Erick Young (So.; 6-1, 205; PFF score of 59.4)
#7, Devin Morris (RS-Jr.; 6-1, 202; PFF score of 66.4)
#27, Antonio Johnson (Fr.; 6-3, 190; PFF score of 61)
CB: #10, Myles Jones (Sr.; 6-4, 185; PFF score of 76.4)
#16, Brian George (Jr.; 6-2, 190; PFF score of 54.3)
S: #26, Demani Richardson (So.; 6-1, 216; PFF score of 70.3)
#13, Brian Williams (So.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 61.4)
S: #9, Leon O'Neal Jr. (Jr.; 6-1, 210; PFF score of 62.4)
#14, Keldrick Carper (Sr.; 6-2, 195; PFF score of 72.5)
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones (Fr.; 6-2, 205; PFF score of 65.3)
#11, Travon Fuller (RS-Sr.; 6-1, 180; PFF score of 28.1)
Tennessee statistical leaders
Rushing: Gray, 157 carries, 772 yards (4.9 YPC), 4 TD
Chandler, 93 carries, 425 yards (4.6 YPC), 4 TD
Passing: Jarrett Guarantano, 103-166 (62%), 1,112 yards, 6 TD, 4 INT
Bailey, 42-62 (67.7%), 493 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Palmer, 30 catches, 420 yards (14 YPC), 4 TD
Jones, 22 catches, 280 yards (12.7 YPC), 3 TD
Hyatt, 19 catches, 269 yards (14.2 YPC), 2 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Buddy Johnson, 74
Hansford, 46
O’Neal, 42
Tackles for loss: Hansford, 7
Buddy Johnson, 6
Leal, 5
Sacks: Brown, 4.5
Micheal Clemons, 4
Buddy Johnson and Hansford, 3
Passes broken up: Myles Jones, 5
Jaylon Jones, 4
Four players with 3
Interceptions: O’Neal, 2
Six players with 1
Forced fumbles: Buddy Johnson, 2
Fumble recoveries: Leal and Peevy, 1
Tennessee by the numbers
Rushing offense: 154.8 YPG (79th nationally, 8th SEC)
Passing offense: 206.4 YPG (86th nationally, 12th SEC)
Total offense: 361.2 YPG (94th nationally, 10th SEC)
Scoring offense: 22.4 PPG (104th nationally, 11th SEC)
First downs: 189 (49th nationally, 10th SEC)
3rd down conversions: 30.9% (117th nationally, 10th SEC)
Red zone offense: 73.9% (112th nationally, 11th SEC)
Sacks allowed: 26 (102nd nationally, 12th SEC)
Penalties: 55 (82nd nationally, 10th SEC)
Penalty yards: 447 (74th nationally, 7th SEC)
Time of possession: 29:17 (77th nationally, 11th SEC)
Team turnovers: 13 (81st nationally, 8th SEC)
Turnover +/-: -4 (97th nationally, 11th SEC)
Texas A&M by the numbers
Rushing defense: 100.8 YPG (9th nationally, 2nd SEC)
Passing defense: 228.8 YPG (61st nationally, 3rd SEC)
Total defense: 329.5 YPG (21st nationally, 2nd SEC)
Scoring defense: 22.1 PPG (30th nationally, 3rd SEC)
First downs allowed: 144 (47th nationally, 1st SEC)
3rd down conversion defense: 36.3% (28th nationally, 1st SEC)
Red zone defense: 90.9% (111th nationally, 12th SEC)
Team sacks: 21, or 2.62 per game (42nd nationally, 4th SEC)
Team tackles for loss: 6.4 per game (53rd nationally, 3rd SEC)
Penalties: 49 (66th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Penalty yards: 462 (79th nationally, 10th SEC)
Turnovers forced: 11 (71st nationally, 9th SEC)
Turnover +/-: +4 (32nd nationally, 3rd SEC)
What Tennessee wants to do
Find some semblance of a rhythm while not putting too much pressure on their young quarterbacks. Bailey will get most of the snaps, but Shrout will also see playing time. That puts a lot of pressure on the running backs and the offensive line to handle the majority of the load.
The Vols try to have a balanced offense, but their passing game has really struggled this year and the offensive line has been a letdown. Bailey, in his limited work, has taken more snaps per dropback than any quarterback in the SEC. So the idea for the Vols will be to get the ball out of his hands fast, whether it's to the backs or their wideouts, then expand the play chart as they get more comfortable.
Tennessee can't afford to get into a shootout with A&M. They don't have the firepower or the experience at quarterback to succeed. They're going to want to consume clock, hold onto the football and run the ball as much as they can, unless Bailey and/or Shrout show they can be effective through the air. It's going to be a conservative approach to start and may stay that way, depending on how the quarterbacks perform.
How A&M may counter
The LSU gameplan looks like it will come in handy here. Win the early downs by stuffing the run, then show a lot of different looks to the young quarterbacks and blitz from all directions.
This will be a big game for Buddy Johnson, who will need to handle the running backs in the holes on the early downs. Aaron Hansford could find himself blitzing a lot in this one, both to slow down the run and to get after the quarterback.
The defensive line, which had a subpar week against Auburn, needs to step their game back up. If they can slow down the Tennessee running game, the Vols are in trouble right off the bat. Then Tyree Johnson, Leal and Bobby Brown can take advantage of 1-on-1 matchups as A&M blitzes.
The big matchup in the secondary will be Myles Jones against Palmer. The senior receiver is Tennessee's top playmaker and primary target. If Jones limits his ability to get open, that will further limit what will likely be a pretty basic Tennessee passing attack.