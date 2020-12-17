AggieYell - Tennessee's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Find some semblance of a rhythm while not putting too much pressure on their young quarterbacks. Bailey will get most of the snaps, but Shrout will also see playing time. That puts a lot of pressure on the running backs and the offensive line to handle the majority of the load.

The Vols try to have a balanced offense, but their passing game has really struggled this year and the offensive line has been a letdown. Bailey, in his limited work, has taken more snaps per dropback than any quarterback in the SEC. So the idea for the Vols will be to get the ball out of his hands fast, whether it's to the backs or their wideouts, then expand the play chart as they get more comfortable.

Tennessee can't afford to get into a shootout with A&M. They don't have the firepower or the experience at quarterback to succeed. They're going to want to consume clock, hold onto the football and run the ball as much as they can, unless Bailey and/or Shrout show they can be effective through the air. It's going to be a conservative approach to start and may stay that way, depending on how the quarterbacks perform.