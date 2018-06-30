https://n.rivals.com/content/prospects/2019/adarious-jones-186287Virginia Beach Bishop Sullivan 2019 defensive tackle Adarious Jones got a taste of what football is like in the state of Texas, but a taste was not enough. He wanted more; he waned to be a part of. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound defender made moves today in order to do just that.

Jones is heading out of state to play his college ball. At 1p.m. he announced his decision to commit to Texas A&M.

"It was a rush there at the end," said Jones. "The recruiting process picked up and went all out there towards the end, so it feels good to have my decision made.”

Jones attended the June 13 A&M camp, and was offered by the Aggies a month prior to that, on April 15th to be exact. It was after camp that things really started heating up between Jones and the Aggies. Several days ago and most would have pegged Jones a Virgina Tech lean all the way, but things changed rather quickly. Jones selected the Aggies over schools such as Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

“I play several position right now for my school,” said Sullivan. “I like that A&M see’s me as a three-tech type of guy. They think my speed will allow me to bring something extra to the defense.

With the addition of Jones the Aggies have 19 commitments in the 2019 class, and could end up with several more by the end of the weekend.