



An increasing number of universities have started organizations intended to provide oversight of NIL programs, keeping them within vague NCAA regulations while ensuring NIL opportunities remain available. The 12th Man+ Fund will serve as A&M’s NIL program.

“Currently enrolled student-athletes who engage with the 12th Man Foundation for NIL opportunities will receive fair market value compensation to promote the organization’s mission through marketing services such as social media posts, appearances at events and speaking engagements,” the foundation said in a statement.

Donors will be able to support 12th Man+ with contributions which can be used in two different ways. Donors can either direct their contributions to a specific sport, or to a general fund used to support student-athletes in all sports.

“Donor support of 12th Man+ ensures Texas A&M student-athletes have the opportunity to receive compensation for using their NIL to promote the 12th Man Foundation’s mission,” the foundation said.

12th Man Foundation President and CEO Travis Dabney said the 12th Man+ program will not only help student-athletes, but the foundation’s overall mission.

“Supporting this endeavor is also essential to giving Texas A&M Athletics a competitive edge in college athletics,” he said.