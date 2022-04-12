Texas A&M lands major commitment from four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers
Texas A&M added a big piece to its 2023 class on Tuesday with a commitment from La Grange (Texas) four-star Bravion Rogers.
Rogers is fresh off an unofficial visit to College Station this past weekend for the Aggies' Spring Game where Jimbo Fisher and cornerbacks coach TJ Rushing made a big impression on the Central Texas two-way standout.
While Rogers shows potential on the offensive side of the ball, his highest ceiling is probably seen at defensive back with his range and closing speed. On the 7-on-7 circuit playing for Team Juice, he has shown an adept ability at covering national competition.
In a huge 2021 season that saw him put up huge numbers on both sides of the ball, Rogers rushed for 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns while hauling in nine receptions for 336 yards and six touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Rogers accounted for 27 tackles including one for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions.
His recruiting rise quickly followed his big junior season as he hauled in major offers from schools across the country including Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and more. His commitment on Tuesday comes as a relative surprise as he becomes the fifth pledge in the Aggies' 2023 class, and the highest-ranked of all five.
Rogers joins four-stars Anthony James, Colton Thomasson and Johnny Bowens along with specialist commit Tyler White.
At 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, Rogers is the No. 33 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 6 ranked recruit in the state of Texas and the No. 6 ranked cornerback in the country.