Texas A&M lands major commitment from four-star cornerback Bravion Rogers

Texas A&M added a big piece to its 2023 class on Tuesday with a commitment from La Grange (Texas) four-star Bravion Rogers.

Rogers is fresh off an unofficial visit to College Station this past weekend for the Aggies' Spring Game where Jimbo Fisher and cornerbacks coach TJ Rushing made a big impression on the Central Texas two-way standout.

While Rogers shows potential on the offensive side of the ball, his highest ceiling is probably seen at defensive back with his range and closing speed. On the 7-on-7 circuit playing for Team Juice, he has shown an adept ability at covering national competition.