Tupelo (Miss.) linebacker Tristan Jernigan has shut down his recruitment. The Magnolia State defender announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday, choosing the Aggies over contenders Georgia and Oregon.

"Texas A&M made a great impression on me," Jernigan told Rivals.com. "They have a lot going on, and I want to be a part of that."

Jernigan is a high-IQ linebacker that flies to the football. He is active in run support and is seemingly always around the ball. As a junior at Tupelo, the three-star prospect made 96 total tackles, recorded 8.5 sacks, and recovered two fumbles.

Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin prioritized the Mississippi native on the trail, which paid off on Monday. Durkin previously coached at Ole Miss and knows the state well.

"He’s the best coach I’ve met," Jernigan said. "He always talks to me every day, and he wants me to be a part of their team."