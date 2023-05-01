Texas A&M lands Mississippi linebacker Tristan Jernigan
Tupelo (Miss.) linebacker Tristan Jernigan has shut down his recruitment. The Magnolia State defender announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Monday, choosing the Aggies over contenders Georgia and Oregon.
"Texas A&M made a great impression on me," Jernigan told Rivals.com. "They have a lot going on, and I want to be a part of that."
Jernigan is a high-IQ linebacker that flies to the football. He is active in run support and is seemingly always around the ball. As a junior at Tupelo, the three-star prospect made 96 total tackles, recorded 8.5 sacks, and recovered two fumbles.
Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin prioritized the Mississippi native on the trail, which paid off on Monday. Durkin previously coached at Ole Miss and knows the state well.
"He’s the best coach I’ve met," Jernigan said. "He always talks to me every day, and he wants me to be a part of their team."
Jernigan had an active offseason, taking visits to different schools that were involved in his recruitment. Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and LSU were among the programs that hosted the defender on campus.
His visit to College Station in March gave Jernigan an up-close view of what his fit with the Aggies would potentially be. Jimbo Fisher and staff emphasized how important he was to their class.
"It was the a perfect opportunity for me to be a part of their organization," said Jernigan. "They always told me from the first time we met that they want to coach me."
Now in the boat, Tristan Jenigan is looking forward to bringing his best to the Lone Star State.
"My love for the game," Jernigan said about what he is adding to the Aggies. "My energy, my speed and the culture I have. The coaches love my excitement when it comes to the game of football."
Tristan Jernigan is the second Mississippi prospect to commit to Texas A&M in the 2024 class, joining quarterback Anthony Maddox Jr. He is the fifth commitment overall in the Aggies' growing haul.