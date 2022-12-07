In a recruitment that saw multiple twists and turns, El Campo (Texas) running back Rueben Owens II has concluded his process with a commitment to Texas A&M, he announced on Wednesday. Owens, who decommitted from Louisville earlier Wednesday, saw that an easy decision when re-evaluating his options as the Texas A&M staff led by Jimbo Fisher and running backs coach Tommie Robinson have recruited him the longest of any program. "They've been recruiting me for a while," Owens said. "Coach T-Rob and Coach Jimbo have been trying hard, even when I was committed."

Despite Texas A&M's lackluster season in 2022, Owens sees a big opportunity as a running back in Jimbo Fisher's offense after Devon Achane's career in College Station. "Coach Jimbo produces backs pretty good," he said. "The running backs that they have had the last few years have done really well, so I think he can do that with me too. Coach T-Rob, he's an old funny guy. He never gave up and he told me he wouldn't until I sign. I knew he really wanted me." Owens took multiple visits to College Station during his recruitment, and he will return for an official visit on Dec. 16-18. "College Station, it's a college town," he said. "There aren't any pro teams or anything down there. You have fun when you're there. It's a football town and all of the people love you. Here in my city in El Campo, 90-percent are Aggies." There was a big appeal throughout Owens' recruitment to stay in the state of Texas. Early in his recruitment, he was committed to Texas, and after he pulled his pledge from the Longhorns there was still a desire to stay within state borders. Now, he will fulfill that as an Aggie. "I'm gonna stay in my home state and play ball," he said. "I feel like we have the talent to win a national championship on offense and on defense." At 6-foot-0, 200 pounds, Owens is the No. 27 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 1 running back in the country and the No. 6 recruit from the state of Texas.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS