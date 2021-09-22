Texas A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense

AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) and No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Razorbacks defense.

The scene

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 TV: CBS Weather: The game will be indoors

The Aggies will need Isaiah Spiller to get going again Saturday.

Texas A&M depth chart (spread base)

QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200 #14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195 #13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200 RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225 #6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185 TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255; #88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR #42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260 WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190 #5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR #8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175 WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190 #7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195; WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200 #1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180 #9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180

LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300 OR #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320 LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi, RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315 #70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325 C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325 #75, Luke Matthews, Jr.; 6-4, 320 #77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325 #52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320 #66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So..; 6-5, 340 RT: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325 #53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR #60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315

Arkansas depth chart (3-3-5 base)

JACK: #56, Zach Williams; Jr.; 6-4, 255 #11, Mataio Soli; Jr.; 6-4, 240 DT: #99, John Ridgeway; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 320 #93, Isaiah Nichols; RS-Jr.; 6-3,300 DT: #0, Markell Utsey; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 290 #50, Eric Gregory; RS-So.; 6-4, 295 DE: #55, Tre Williams; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 283 #58, Jashaud Stewart; So.; 6-2, 240

LB: #27, Hayden Henry; Sr.; 6-2, 225 #10, Bumper Pool; Jr.; 6-2, 229 LB: #31, Grant Morgan; RS-Sr.; 5-11, 235 #28, Andrew Parker; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 245

CB: #24, LaDarrius Bishop; RS-Jr.; 6, 190 #17, Hudson Clark; RS-So.; 6-2, 180 S: #1, Jalen Cataon; RS-So.; 5-10, 200 #4, Malik Chavis; RS-So.; 6-2, 195 S: #7, Joe Foucha; Sr.; 5-11, 205 #15, Simeon Blair; RS-Jr.; 5-10, 210 CB: #21, Montaric Brown; RS-Sr.; 6, 190 #23, Devin Bush; RS-So.; 6, 200 NICKEL: #9, Greg Brooks; Jr.; 5-11, 185 #18, Trent Gordon; RS-Jr.; 5-11, 190

Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Haynes King (broken leg), WR Hezekiah Jones (shoulder) and WR Caleb Chapman (knee) are out. OL Luke Matthews (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Ainias Smith (concussion) is questionable; OL Layden Robinson (ankle) is probable. Arkansas: DE Dorian Gerald (knee) is out for the year.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Passing: Calzada, 37-72 (51.4%), 458 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT King, 22-35 (62.9%), 300 yard, 2 TD, 3 INT Rushing: Spiller, 40 carries, 250 yards (6.3 YPC), 1 TD Achane, 30 carries, 203 yards (6.8 YPC), 2 TD Receiving: Wydermyer, 12 catches, 141 yards (11.8 YPC) Smith, 13 catches, 135 yards (10.4 YPC), 2 TD Lane, 9 catches 104 yards (11.6 YPC)

Arkansas statistical leaders

Tackles: Pool, 30 Catalon, 28 Henry, 24 Tackles for loss: Tre Williams and Morgan, 2.5 3 players with 2 Sacks: Tre Williams, 2 Zach Williams, 1.5 Nichols, 1 Interceptions: Catalon, 2 Brown, 1 Forced fumbles: Zach Williams and Nichols, 1 Fumble recoveries: Brooks, 1

Texas A&M by the numbers

Total offense: 437.3 YPG (41st nationally, 7th SEC) Scoring offense: 28.3 PPG (79th, 12th) Rushing offense: 184.7 YPG (45th, 7th) Passing offense: 252.7 YPG (54th, 8th) Third down conversion percentage: 48.9% (23rd, 6th) Red zone offense: 66.7% (119th, 14th) Sacks allowed: 7 (83rd, 11th) Tackles for loss allowed: 17 (69th, 12th) Time of possession: 32:32 (23rd, 2nd) Turnovers: 6 (104th, 9th) Turnover +/-: -2 (98th, 10th)

Arkansas by the numbers

Total defense: 263 YPG (17th nationally, 4th SEC) Scoring defense: 16 PPG (27th, 5th) Rushing defense: 121 YPG (56th, 9th) Passing defense: 142 YPG (12th, 2nd) Team sacks: 7 (53rd, 11th) Team tackles for loss: 23 (23rd, 6th) Third down conversion defense: 34.4% (55th, 9th) Red zone defense: 27.7% (14th, 3rd) Turnovers forced: 4 (66th, 8th) Turnover +/-: +2 (35th, 5th)

What A&M wants to do

Get better play out of its offensive line. Everything else hinges on it. Obviously, they have to get the running game going. Arkansas has done a pretty good job of holding opponents down so far this season, but they haven't faced a duo like Spiller and Achane yet. But it's not going to matter if the line play doesn't improve. If they can play at a respectable level, the Arkansas scheme will allow for opportunities to run the football. Arkansas plays a very patient 3-3-5 scheme, and drove Hudson Card crazy by dropping eight and forcing him to make tough decisions. Calzada needs to be willing to take passes over the middle, and that's where the likes of Wydermyer and Spiller (probably Achane, too) will be important. Last year, Arkansas played the same scheme against the Aggies and Kellen Mond picked them apart. Calzada's got to be willing to scan the field and find a target. He can't stare receivers down. It's time for the Aggies to get back to what they do best, and that's run the football and control the clock. Spiller went off in the second half last weekend, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The more pressure they can take off Calzada, the easier it'll be to win this football game.

How Arkansas will try to counter