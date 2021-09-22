Texas A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M (3-0) and No. 16 Arkansas (3-0) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Razorbacks defense.
The scene
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25
TV: CBS
Weather: The game will be indoors
Texas A&M depth chart (spread base)
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200
#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195
#13, Haynes King; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 200
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;
#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR
#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260
WR #2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190
#5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210 OR
#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;
WR: #81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200
#1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180
#9, Hezekiah Jones; RS-Sr.; 6, 180
LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300
OR #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi, RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315
#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325
C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325
#75, Luke Matthews, Jr.; 6-4, 320
#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325
#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So..; 6-5, 340
RT: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330 OR
#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315
Arkansas depth chart (3-3-5 base)
JACK: #56, Zach Williams; Jr.; 6-4, 255
#11, Mataio Soli; Jr.; 6-4, 240
DT: #99, John Ridgeway; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 320
#93, Isaiah Nichols; RS-Jr.; 6-3,300
DT: #0, Markell Utsey; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 290
#50, Eric Gregory; RS-So.; 6-4, 295
DE: #55, Tre Williams; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 283
#58, Jashaud Stewart; So.; 6-2, 240
LB: #27, Hayden Henry; Sr.; 6-2, 225
#10, Bumper Pool; Jr.; 6-2, 229
LB: #31, Grant Morgan; RS-Sr.; 5-11, 235
#28, Andrew Parker; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 245
CB: #24, LaDarrius Bishop; RS-Jr.; 6, 190
#17, Hudson Clark; RS-So.; 6-2, 180
S: #1, Jalen Cataon; RS-So.; 5-10, 200
#4, Malik Chavis; RS-So.; 6-2, 195
S: #7, Joe Foucha; Sr.; 5-11, 205
#15, Simeon Blair; RS-Jr.; 5-10, 210
CB: #21, Montaric Brown; RS-Sr.; 6, 190
#23, Devin Bush; RS-So.; 6, 200
NICKEL: #9, Greg Brooks; Jr.; 5-11, 185
#18, Trent Gordon; RS-Jr.; 5-11, 190
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Haynes King (broken leg), WR Hezekiah Jones (shoulder) and WR Caleb Chapman (knee) are out. OL Luke Matthews (shoulder) is doubtful. WR Ainias Smith (concussion) is questionable; OL Layden Robinson (ankle) is probable.
Arkansas: DE Dorian Gerald (knee) is out for the year.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Passing: Calzada, 37-72 (51.4%), 458 yards, 4 TD, 2 INT
King, 22-35 (62.9%), 300 yard, 2 TD, 3 INT
Rushing: Spiller, 40 carries, 250 yards (6.3 YPC), 1 TD
Achane, 30 carries, 203 yards (6.8 YPC), 2 TD
Receiving: Wydermyer, 12 catches, 141 yards (11.8 YPC)
Smith, 13 catches, 135 yards (10.4 YPC), 2 TD
Lane, 9 catches 104 yards (11.6 YPC)
Arkansas statistical leaders
Tackles: Pool, 30
Catalon, 28
Henry, 24
Tackles for loss: Tre Williams and Morgan, 2.5
3 players with 2
Sacks: Tre Williams, 2
Zach Williams, 1.5
Nichols, 1
Interceptions: Catalon, 2
Brown, 1
Forced fumbles: Zach Williams and Nichols, 1
Fumble recoveries: Brooks, 1
Texas A&M by the numbers
Total offense: 437.3 YPG (41st nationally, 7th SEC)
Scoring offense: 28.3 PPG (79th, 12th)
Rushing offense: 184.7 YPG (45th, 7th)
Passing offense: 252.7 YPG (54th, 8th)
Third down conversion percentage: 48.9% (23rd, 6th)
Red zone offense: 66.7% (119th, 14th)
Sacks allowed: 7 (83rd, 11th)
Tackles for loss allowed: 17 (69th, 12th)
Time of possession: 32:32 (23rd, 2nd)
Turnovers: 6 (104th, 9th)
Turnover +/-: -2 (98th, 10th)
Arkansas by the numbers
Total defense: 263 YPG (17th nationally, 4th SEC)
Scoring defense: 16 PPG (27th, 5th)
Rushing defense: 121 YPG (56th, 9th)
Passing defense: 142 YPG (12th, 2nd)
Team sacks: 7 (53rd, 11th)
Team tackles for loss: 23 (23rd, 6th)
Third down conversion defense: 34.4% (55th, 9th)
Red zone defense: 27.7% (14th, 3rd)
Turnovers forced: 4 (66th, 8th)
Turnover +/-: +2 (35th, 5th)
What A&M wants to do
Get better play out of its offensive line. Everything else hinges on it.
Obviously, they have to get the running game going. Arkansas has done a pretty good job of holding opponents down so far this season, but they haven't faced a duo like Spiller and Achane yet. But it's not going to matter if the line play doesn't improve. If they can play at a respectable level, the Arkansas scheme will allow for opportunities to run the football.
Arkansas plays a very patient 3-3-5 scheme, and drove Hudson Card crazy by dropping eight and forcing him to make tough decisions. Calzada needs to be willing to take passes over the middle, and that's where the likes of Wydermyer and Spiller (probably Achane, too) will be important. Last year, Arkansas played the same scheme against the Aggies and Kellen Mond picked them apart. Calzada's got to be willing to scan the field and find a target. He can't stare receivers down.
It's time for the Aggies to get back to what they do best, and that's run the football and control the clock. Spiller went off in the second half last weekend, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. The more pressure they can take off Calzada, the easier it'll be to win this football game.
How Arkansas will try to counter
Confuse the young quarterback. They had great success with it two weekends ago and will try it again Saturday.
Arkansas runs a base 3-3-5, and they like to rush three guys frequently and make passing lanes small. They will stack the line of scrimmage with linebackers and defensive backs, making it tough to tell who's coming and who's not -- but a lot of the time, nobody is.
The Hogs are going to run blitz a fair amount with Morgan and Pool especially. They want to take gaps away from the Aggies and force the run outside. Then they can rally to the ballcarrier and take him down.
Arkansas likes to confuse you and test your patience. They'll stunt and twist with their linemen, who tend to play very wide, and try to flummox an inexperienced quarterback. Their corners are average, but their safeties are very good and cover well. They're a disciplined group that try to take advantage of a lack of discipline from their opponents.