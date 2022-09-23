Texas A&M's offense vs. Arkansas' defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1) and No. 10 Arkansas (3-0) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Razorbacks defense.
Setting the scene
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
When: 6 p.m. central time, Saturday, Sept. 24
Weather: The game will be indoors
TV: ESPN
Texas A&M projected depth chart
QB: #14 Max Johnson; Jr.-TR.; 6-5, 220 (ProFootballFocus score of 63.8)
#13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 (56.1)
RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 (66.9)
#4, Amari Daniels; So.; 5-8, 200 (55)
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 (57.8)
TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 (52)
#42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 (50.5)
WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 (63.3)
#3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200 (53.5)
SLOT: #0, Ainias Smith; Sr.; 5-10, 190 (77.4)
#8, Yulkeith Brown; So.; 5-10, 175 (62.7)
WR: #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 (54)
#10, Chris Marshall; Fr.; 6-3, 205 (58.2)
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 (67)
#78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 (54)
LG: #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-So.; 6-4, 320 (62.6) OR #66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; RS-So.-TR.; 6-5, 320 (53.4)
C: #61, Bryce Foster; So.; 6-5, 325 (66)
#77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 (73.7)
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 (45.3)
#70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 (70.3)
RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 (61.6)
#59, PJ Williams; Fr.; 6-4, 285 (67.9)
Arkansas depth chart
DE: #58, Jashaud Stewart; Jr.; 6-2, 251 (74.2)
#40, Landon Jackson; SO-TR.; 6-7, 274 (58.4)
DT: #50, Eric Gregory; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 303 (61)
#99, Terry Hampton; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 314 (75.3)
DT: #33, Isaiah Nichols; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 315 (64.1)
#5, Cam Ball; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 303 (63.5)
DE: #56, Zach Williams; Sr.; 6-4, 261 (75.4)
#14, Jodan Domineck; RS-Sr-TR.; 6-3, 251 (73.5)
LB: #10, Bumper Pool; Sr.; 6-4, 261 (61.7)
#36, Jordan Cook; Fr.; 6, 232 (65.4)
LB: #42, Drew Sanders; Jr.; 6-5, 233 (76.8)
#27, Chris Paul Jr.; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 230 (67.9)
CB: #3, Dwight McGlothern; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 181 (76.3)
#11, LaDarrius Bishop; RS-Sr.; 6, 194 (51.3)
S: #7, Latavious Brini; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 215 (62.1)
#19, Khari Johnson; Jr.; 6, 192 (62.2)
S: #15, Simeon Blair; RS-Sr.; 5-10, 208 (46.6)
#8, Jayden Johnson; So.; 6-2, 204 (49.4)
CB: #17, Hudson Clark; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 182 (72.4) OR #4, Malik Chavis; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 192 (55.3)
Nickel: #2, Myles Slusher; Jr.; 6, 194 (70.1)
#18, Trent Gordon; RS-Sr.; 5-11, 188 (61.8)
Injury update
Texas A&M: TE Jake Johnson (undisclosed) is questionable.
Arkansas: S Jalen Catalon (shoulder) is out for the year. CB LaDarrius Bishop (knee) is doubtful.
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
313.7 YPG (109th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
421.3 YPG (105th, 13th)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
20.7 PPG (109th, 14th)
|
27 PPG (79th, 11th)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
105.7 YPG (112th, 11th)
|
68.3 YPG (7th, 1st)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
208 YPG (99th, 11th)
|
353 YPG (131st, 14th)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
39.4% (71st, 8th)
|
40.9% (96th, 12th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
100% (1st nationally)
|
83.3% (68th, 11th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
5 (59th, 8th)
|
17 (1st nationally)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
6 per game (91st, 10th)
|
8.3 per game (17th, 2nd)
|
Time of possession
|
25:31 (122nd, 14th)
|
29:08 (81st, 8th)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
4 (48th, 4th)
|
5 (51st, 6th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (70th, 7th)
|
+1 (47th, 4th)
What the Aggies want to do
Take their game plan for the last three weeks, burn them and come up with something that controls time of possession and scores points.
Last week's gameplan was intentionally conservative because they were short-handed. But enough of that stuff now. They're facing a secondary that is not only the worst in pass defense in all of FBS, but is third-worst at any level of college football. Of course, this means there should be opportunity to get Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart and (hopefully) Chris Marshall loose and if they can get down the field, that could lead to more opportunities in the short and medium passing game to keep the ball moving and consume the clock.
Arkansas has been pretty good against the run so far this season, but that could largely be because everyone's throwing on them. A&M ran the ball far better against Miami, and they've got to keep getting a hat on a hat and play physical football up front. Getting Devon Achane going is as important as getting chunk plays from Smith, Stewart and Marshall.
This game really comes down to A&M's offensive line. If they can pass protect -- an area where they've struggled all year -- then there will be opportunities for A&M to work offensively. If they don't...well, you get the idea.
This really is the matchup of the animate force against the movable object. If the Aggies can apply more force, then they can take advantage.
How Arkansas may try to counter
The Razorbacks defense ain't broke, but it ain't exactly fixed either. They're obviously dead last against the pass, but they're also number one in sacks by a wide margin. They picked up 8 last weekend against Missouri State alone. Every quarterback they've faced so far has thrown for at least 325 yards.
Barry Odom knows he's limited on the back end, so he's put together a risk-reward setup this year. He's being very aggressive, and he has some excellent pass rushers to make that scheme works. But Arkansas' problems go beyond just giving up pass plays -- they're the second worst in missing tackles in FBS.
All the same, the pass rush makes them extremely dangerous -- especially to a team who's offensive line has yet to show up like A&M's. They'd going to stunt and twist up front, looking to create confusion; they're going to blitz a lot, especially with Sanders, to try to get to Max Johnson.
The Razorbacks hope that getting Myles Slusher back this weekend will help the pass defense. They hope the linebackers can help slow the running game. They know they're going to give up yards, but if the sacks come and they can minimize the points allowed, they'll take it.