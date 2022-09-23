Take their game plan for the last three weeks, burn them and come up with something that controls time of possession and scores points.

Last week's gameplan was intentionally conservative because they were short-handed. But enough of that stuff now. They're facing a secondary that is not only the worst in pass defense in all of FBS, but is third-worst at any level of college football. Of course, this means there should be opportunity to get Ainias Smith, Evan Stewart and (hopefully) Chris Marshall loose and if they can get down the field, that could lead to more opportunities in the short and medium passing game to keep the ball moving and consume the clock.

Arkansas has been pretty good against the run so far this season, but that could largely be because everyone's throwing on them. A&M ran the ball far better against Miami, and they've got to keep getting a hat on a hat and play physical football up front. Getting Devon Achane going is as important as getting chunk plays from Smith, Stewart and Marshall.

This game really comes down to A&M's offensive line. If they can pass protect -- an area where they've struggled all year -- then there will be opportunities for A&M to work offensively. If they don't...well, you get the idea.

This really is the matchup of the animate force against the movable object. If the Aggies can apply more force, then they can take advantage.