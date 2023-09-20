AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (2-1) and Auburn (3-0) begins with a look at Aggie offense against the Tigers defense.

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas When: 11 a.m. central time Saturday Weather: Very hot, with a high of 99 TV: ESPN

Conner Weigman has been one of the nation's best quarterbacks to date.

Texas A&M two-deep

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; 6-3, 215; So. #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So. RB: #4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr. FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr. #32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr. TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So. #42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr. WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So. #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr. WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr. #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.

WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So. #9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.

LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So. #76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.; LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr. #75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So. C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So. #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr. RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr. #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr. RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr. #78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.

Auburn two-deep

DE: #33, Mosiah Nasili-Kite; 6-2, 285; RS-Sr.-TR. #15, Keldrick Faulk; 6-6, 288; Fr. NT: #99 Jayson Jones; 6-6, 338; RS-Jr.-TR. #52, Justin Rogers; 6-3, 346; Sr-TR. DT: #50, Marcus Harris; 6-3, 295; RS-Sr.-TR. #92, Lawrence Johnson; 6-2, 310; RS-Sr.-TR. JACK: #35, Jalen McLeod; 6-1, 247; Jr-TR. #11, Elijah McAllister; 6-6, 271; RS-Sr.-TR. MIKE: #30, Larry Nixon III; 6-1, 231; RS-Sr.-TR. #32, Wesley Steiner; 6, 245; Sr. WILL: #9, Eugene Asante; 6-1, 222; RS-Sr.-TR. #13, Cam Riley; 6-5, 242; Jr. FCB: #4, DJ James; 6-1, 164; RS-Sr.-TR. #3, Kaylin Lee; 5-11, 181; Fr. SS: #10, Zion Puckett; 6, 266; RS-Sr. #14, Marquise Gilbert; 6-2, 186; Jr.-TR. FS: #36, Jaylin Simpson; 6-1, 187; RS-Sr. #39, Griffin Speaks; 5-11, 188; RS-Jr.-TR. BCB: #1, Nehemiah Pritchett; 6-1, 184; Sr. #25, Champ Anthony; 5-11, 164; So. STAR: #5, Donovan Kaufman; 5-10, 204; Jr.

Injury update

Texas A&M: TE Donovan Green (ACL) is out for the year. WRs Evan Stewart and Noah Thomas and OL Bryce Foster (undisclosed) are expected to play. Auburn: LB Austin Keys and Nickel Keionte Scott are out. DBs Donovan Kaufman (head) and Nehemiah Pritchett (ankle) are uncertain, but Pritchett seems likely to play. Kaufman's status is more questionable.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Daniels, 34 carries, 149 yards (4.4 YPC), 2 TD Owens, 20 carries, 83 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD Moss, 14 carries, 72 yards (5.1 YPC), 1 TD Passing: Weigman, 74-105 (70.5%), 909 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT Johnson, 13-20 (65%), 103 yards, 2 TD Receiving: Stewart, 19 catches, 257 yards (135 YPC), 2 TD Smith, 13 catches, 194 yards (14.9 YPC) Walker, 8 catches, 141 yards (17.6 YPC), 1 TD

Auburn statistical leaders



Tackles: Asante, 19 Kaufman, 12 Nixon and Scott, 10 Tackles for loss: Asante, 3.5 Harris, 3 Kaufman, 2.5 Sacks: Asante and Harris, 2 McAllister and Kaufman, 1 Interceptions: Simpson, 3 James and J.D. Rhym, 1 Forced fumbles: Kaufman, 2 Fumble recoveries: Kaufman and Simpson, 1



Head-to-head: Texas A&M's offense vs. Auburn's defense Category Texas A&M Auburn Total offense/yards allowed 467 YPG (27th nationally, 4th SEC) 264 YPG (14th nationally, 3rd SEC) Scoring offense/defense 44 PPG (12th nationally, 3rd SEC) 12.3 PPG (18th nationally, 3rd SEC) Rushing yards/yards allowed 129.7 YPG (95th nationally, 11th SEC) 109 YPG (42nd nationally, 7th SEC) Passing yards/yards allowed 337.3 YPG (11th nationally, 4th SEC) 155 YPG (12th nationally, 1st SEC) Third down conversion percentage/defense 51.3% (24th nationally, 2nd SEC) 24.4% (4th nationally, 2nd SEC) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 94.7% (19th nationally, 2nd SEC) 42.9% (1st nationally) Sacks allowed/sacks 4 (41st nationally, 4th SEC) 8 (38th nationally, 6th SEC) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 4.67 per game (46th nationally, 5th SEC) 6 per game (62nd nationally, 9th SEC) Time of possession 30:45 (57th nationally, 5th SEC) 30:05 (71st nationally, 6th SEC) Turnovers/forced 3 (30th nationally, 8th SEC) 7 (11th nationally, 1st SEC) Turnover +/- -1 (79th nationally, 11th SEC) Even (58th nationally, 7th SEC) First downs/allowed 81 (14th nationally, 3rd SEC) 42 (11th nationally, 2nd SEC)

What A&M (probably) wants to do

Evan Stewart should be back Saturday.

Attack what has become a depleted Auburn secondary. Their stats are good, but their lone Power 5 opponent was a bad (and run-heavy) Cal team. But the bigger issue could be depth, as the Tigers could be short-handed in the secondary. Scott was their starting nickel and he's gone for a while. Kaufman got a lot of playing time, but he apparently suffered a concussion against Samford and, while he practiced Tuesday, it was in a no-contact jersey. Freshman DB D.J. Rhym has switched from corner to the safety group, likely to play nickel. Pritchett has practiced the past two weeks, only not to play on Saturday. I expect he will play this Saturday, but A&M's Big 5 at wideout are a heck of a welcome back for him. All of this makes it seem really likely A&M will go to the air with Weigman and try to exploit what appears to be favorable matchups -- especially if Kaufman can't go. Air Petrino has racked up the 11th-most passing yards in the nation so far. It'll probably be tougher sledding against a turnover-forcing Auburn defense, but it seems pretty reasonable to assume that the Aggies are going to throw the ball around the joint again, first and foremost.





How Auburn may try to counter