ago football

Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

When: 11 a.m. central, Saturday, Oct. 5

Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 91; 20% chance of rain

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony)

The Aggies need to improve the passing game in a hurry. That could mean more catches for Noah Thomas.
The Aggies need to improve the passing game in a hurry. That could mean more catches for Noah Thomas.

No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) depth chart

Quarterback
Number Name Class Height Weight

15

Conner Weigman

RS-So.

6-3

220

13

Jaylen Henderson

RS-Jr.

6-3

220

OR 10

Marcel Reed

RS-Fr.

6-2

180
Running back
Number Name Class Height Weight

8

Le'Veon Moss

Jr.

6

215

5

Amari Daniels

RS-Jr.

5-9

215

OR 22

E.J. Smith

Gr.-TR.

6

215
Tight End
Number Name Class Height Weight

84

Tre Watson

Sr.-TR.

6-5

250

82

Shane Calhoun

Gr.-TR.

6-4

250

OR 18

Donovan Green

RS-So.

6-4

265

OR 17

Theo Ohrstrom

RS-So.

6-6

265
Wide receiver (X)
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4 Column 5

3

Noah Thomas

Jr.

6-6

200

2

Terry Bussey

Fr.

6

195
Wide receiver (SLOT)
Number Name Class Height Weight

6

Cyrus Allen

Jr.-TR.

6

178

4

Micah Tease

So.

6

180

OR 0

Izaiah Williams

Fr.

6

180
Wide receiver (Z)
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

Jahdae Walker

Sr.-TR.

6-4

205

7

Moose Muhammad

RS-Sr.

6-1

195
Left tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

60

Trey Zuhn

Jr.

6-7

315

66

Hunter Erb

RS-So.

6-6

330
Left guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

71

Chase Bisontis

So.

6-6

320

75

Kam Dewberry

Jr.

6-4

330

OR 74

Aki Ogunbiyi

RS-Jr.

6-4

330
Center
Number Name Class Height Weight

61

Kolinu'u Faaiu

RS-Jr.-TR.

6-3

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right guard
Number Name Class Height Weight

55

Ar'maj Reed-Adams

RS-Jr.

6-5

330

67

TJ Shanahan

RS-Fr.

6-4

330
Right tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

78

Dametrious Crownover

RS-Jr.

6-7

330

OR 76

Deuce Fatheree

Sr.

6-8

320

No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC) depth chart

Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

9

Zion Young

Jr.-TR.

6-5

265

OR 97

Eddie Kelly Jr.

Jr. -TR.

6-5

277
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

7

Chris McClellan

Jr.-TR.

6-4

325

95

Jalen Marshall

So.

6-3

330

OR 94

Sam Williams

RS-Fr.

6-3

299
Defensive tackle
Number Name Class Height Weight

5

Kristian Williams

Gr.-TR.

6-2

295

10

Sterling Webb

Jr.

6-1

290

OR 33

Marquis Garcial

So.

6-4

325
Defensive end
Number Name Class Height Weight

15

Johnny Walker Jr.

Gr.

6-3

250

45

Joe Moore

Gr.

6-2

255
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

14

Triston Newson

Gr.-TR.

6-2

223

OR 29

Khalil Jacobs

Jr.-TR.

6-1

222
Linebacker
Number Name Class Height Weight

30

Chuck Hicks

Gr.-TR.

6-1

227

11

Corey Flagg

Gr.-TR.

5-10

233
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

28

Joseph Charleston

Gr.-TR.

6

205

OR 4

Tre'Vez Johnson

Sr.-TR.

5-10

200
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

1

Marvin Burks Jr.

So.

6-1

200

36

Caleb Flagg

Jr.-TR.

5-10

192
Safety
Number Name Class Height Weight

13

Daylan Carnell

RS-Jr.

6-2

215

3

Sidney Williams

Gr.-TR.

6-1

190
Table Name
Number Name Class Height Weight

12

Dreyden Norwood

Jr.-TR.

6

185

8

Marcus Clarke

Sr.-TR.

5-11

183
Cornerback
Number Name Class Height Weight

2

Toriano Pride Jr.

Jr.-TR.

5-10

190

OR 24

Nicholas Deloach Jr.

RS-Fr.

6

191

Injury update

Will be added after the SEC releases its official update Wednesday evening.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Moss, 76 carries, 471 yards (6.2 YPC), 3 TD

Reed, 42 carries, 230 yards (5.5 YPC), 2 TD

Daniels, 48 carries, 211 yards (4.4 YPC), 2 TD

Passing: Reed, 43-79 (54.4%), 585 yards, 6 TD

Conner Weigman, 23-44 (52.3%), 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Allen, 11 catches, 203 yards (18.5 YPC), 1 TD

Thomas, 16 catches, 197 yards (11.7 YPC), 2 TD

Walker, 9 catches, 76 yards (8.4 YPC), 1 TD

Missouri statistical leaders

Tackles: Burks, 24

Flagg, 20

McClellan, 13

Tackles for loss: McClellan, 4

Flagg, 3

Walker, 2.5

Sacks: Jacobs, 2

McClellan, 1.5

Four players with 1

Interceptions: Four players with 1

Forced fumbles: McClellan, 1

Fumble recoveries: Ford, 1

Head-to-head

A&amp;M's offense vs. Missouri's defense
Category A&amp;M National/SEC rank Missouri National/SEC rank

Scoring offense/defense

29 PPG

70th, 13th

12 PPG

8th, 4th

Total offense/defense

393.6 YPG

71st, 11th

219 YPG

3rd, 2nd

Rushing offense/defense

231.6 YPG

13th, 2nd

91.8 YPG

19th, 4th

Passing offense/defense

162 YPG

118th, 16th

127.3 YPG

5th, 3rd

First downs/allowed

111

24th, 5th

45

2nd, 2nd

3rd down conversions/

defense

38.7%

77th, 12th

25%

7th, 4th

Red zone %/ defense

94.1%

22nd, 4th

80%

71st, 12th

Tackles for loss allowed/TFL

3/game

8th, 2nd

5.5/

game

75th, 14th

Sacks allowed/sacks

1.2/game

36th, 4th

2/game

60th, 8th

Turnovers/

forced

3

15th, 3rd

5

81st, 11th

Turnover +/-

+6

16th, 2nd

+3

31st, 3rd

Time of possession

31:45

33rd, 5th

35:07

5th, 1st

What A&M wants to do

Grind it out, run the ball as much as possible and hopefully hit some shots down the field. If Weigman plays, which is a real possibility now, then the offense will likely open up some. If Reed goes, they've got to make the offense more diverse anyway. The Aggies have faced stacked lines each of the last two weeks and have had to pound away into the fourth quarter before things broke.

If Missouri does stack the box, then the Aggies should look to some play action and throw the ball where the linebackers would be otherwise. The Aggies have the receivers and tight ends to be a threat in the middle of the field, and they've shown some ability to make those plays already. But they've got to do more and better.

If they do diversify the offense, they need to stay on their hot streak of not turning the ball over. They've turned the ball over once in the last three games while forcing nine on the other side of the ball.

Le'Veon Moss remains the key piece of the puzzle and the offensive line must continue to perform. But A&M has to eliminate the idea that they're one-dimensional, or they're going to have issues against good defenses.

How Missouri may counter

For starters, Mizzou's defensive numbers are a little, how shall we say, skewed. They shut out Murray State and a not good Buffalo team (lost 47-3 to UConn not good), which made their stats look really good. They've been far more mortal, though still quite good, against Boston College and Vanderbilt.

Vandy rushed for 146 yards at 4.1 yards a carry, and Missouri only had 6 tackles for loss and a single sack against the Commodores. Boston College threw for 250 yards (with 2 interceptions), so opponents with a pluse can move the ball on them.

But if you're the Tigers, you know what you want to do: shut down the running game and force Reed (or Weigman) to beat you through the air. This will be the best defensive line A&M has seen since Notre Dame; they've got plenty of size and talent, even if they haven't been overly impressive to date. They'll be tough to move in any event, but if they stack the box, it'll become even tougher.

The secondary has been solid so far, and we could see an old A&M practice on the field with Noah Thomas facing off with former teammate Dreyden Norwood, who has become Missouri's best cornerback. Marvin Burks is their top tackler and a safety who covers well but isn't afraid to go hit a running back.

Missouri plays a scheme somewhat similar to A&M's. It's a 4-2-5, but frequently, one of the defensive ends is a standup rusher, kind of like when A&M uses Cashius Howell or Rylan Kennedy. They'll don't really. have a nickel, per se, but they have a safety they'll bring into the box (hence three in the two-deep).

Even with their size, speed and experience, the Tigers haven't done a good job with mobile quarterbacks or getting pressure in general. They'll have to do better with both no matter who A&M starts.

