Grind it out, run the ball as much as possible and hopefully hit some shots down the field. If Weigman plays, which is a real possibility now, then the offense will likely open up some. If Reed goes, they've got to make the offense more diverse anyway. The Aggies have faced stacked lines each of the last two weeks and have had to pound away into the fourth quarter before things broke.

If Missouri does stack the box, then the Aggies should look to some play action and throw the ball where the linebackers would be otherwise. The Aggies have the receivers and tight ends to be a threat in the middle of the field, and they've shown some ability to make those plays already. But they've got to do more and better.

If they do diversify the offense, they need to stay on their hot streak of not turning the ball over. They've turned the ball over once in the last three games while forcing nine on the other side of the ball.

Le'Veon Moss remains the key piece of the puzzle and the offensive line must continue to perform. But A&M has to eliminate the idea that they're one-dimensional, or they're going to have issues against good defenses.