Texas A&M's offense vs. Missouri's defense
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 11 a.m. central, Saturday, Oct. 5
Weather: Partly cloudy, high of 91; 20% chance of rain
TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Stormy Buonantony)
No. 25 Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
15
|
Conner Weigman
|
RS-So.
|
6-3
|
220
|
13
|
Jaylen Henderson
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-3
|
220
|
OR 10
|
Marcel Reed
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-2
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
8
|
Le'Veon Moss
|
Jr.
|
6
|
215
|
5
|
Amari Daniels
|
RS-Jr.
|
5-9
|
215
|
OR 22
|
E.J. Smith
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
215
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
84
|
Tre Watson
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-5
|
250
|
82
|
Shane Calhoun
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
250
|
OR 18
|
Donovan Green
|
RS-So.
|
6-4
|
265
|
OR 17
|
Theo Ohrstrom
|
RS-So.
|
6-6
|
265
|
3
|
Noah Thomas
|
Jr.
|
6-6
|
200
|
2
|
Terry Bussey
|
Fr.
|
6
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
6
|
Cyrus Allen
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6
|
178
|
4
|
Micah Tease
|
So.
|
6
|
180
|
OR 0
|
Izaiah Williams
|
Fr.
|
6
|
180
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
9
|
Jahdae Walker
|
Sr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
205
|
7
|
Moose Muhammad
|
RS-Sr.
|
6-1
|
195
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
60
|
Trey Zuhn
|
Jr.
|
6-7
|
315
|
66
|
Hunter Erb
|
RS-So.
|
6-6
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
71
|
Chase Bisontis
|
So.
|
6-6
|
320
|
75
|
Kam Dewberry
|
Jr.
|
6-4
|
330
|
OR 74
|
Aki Ogunbiyi
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
61
|
Kolinu'u Faaiu
|
RS-Jr.-TR.
|
6-3
|
330
|
67
|
TJ Shanahan
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
55
|
Ar'maj Reed-Adams
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-5
|
330
|
67
|
TJ Shanahan
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-4
|
330
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
78
|
Dametrious Crownover
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-7
|
330
|
OR 76
|
Deuce Fatheree
|
Sr.
|
6-8
|
320
No. 9 Missouri (4-0, 1-0 SEC) depth chart
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
9
|
Zion Young
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-5
|
265
|
OR 97
|
Eddie Kelly Jr.
|
Jr. -TR.
|
6-5
|
277
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
7
|
Chris McClellan
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-4
|
325
|
95
|
Jalen Marshall
|
So.
|
6-3
|
330
|
OR 94
|
Sam Williams
|
RS-Fr.
|
6-3
|
299
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
5
|
Kristian Williams
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
295
|
10
|
Sterling Webb
|
Jr.
|
6-1
|
290
|
OR 33
|
Marquis Garcial
|
So.
|
6-4
|
325
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
15
|
Johnny Walker Jr.
|
Gr.
|
6-3
|
250
|
45
|
Joe Moore
|
Gr.
|
6-2
|
255
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
14
|
Triston Newson
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-2
|
223
|
OR 29
|
Khalil Jacobs
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
222
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
30
|
Chuck Hicks
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
227
|
11
|
Corey Flagg
|
Gr.-TR.
|
5-10
|
233
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
28
|
Joseph Charleston
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6
|
205
|
OR 4
|
Tre'Vez Johnson
|
Sr.-TR.
|
5-10
|
200
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
1
|
Marvin Burks Jr.
|
So.
|
6-1
|
200
|
36
|
Caleb Flagg
|
Jr.-TR.
|
5-10
|
192
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
13
|
Daylan Carnell
|
RS-Jr.
|
6-2
|
215
|
3
|
Sidney Williams
|
Gr.-TR.
|
6-1
|
190
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
12
|
Dreyden Norwood
|
Jr.-TR.
|
6
|
185
|
8
|
Marcus Clarke
|
Sr.-TR.
|
5-11
|
183
|Number
|Name
|Class
|Height
|Weight
|
2
|
Toriano Pride Jr.
|
Jr.-TR.
|
5-10
|
190
|
OR 24
|
Nicholas Deloach Jr.
|
RS-Fr.
|
6
|
191
Injury update
Injury update

Will be added after the SEC releases its official update Wednesday evening.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Moss, 76 carries, 471 yards (6.2 YPC), 3 TD
Reed, 42 carries, 230 yards (5.5 YPC), 2 TD
Daniels, 48 carries, 211 yards (4.4 YPC), 2 TD
Passing: Reed, 43-79 (54.4%), 585 yards, 6 TD
Conner Weigman, 23-44 (52.3%), 225 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Allen, 11 catches, 203 yards (18.5 YPC), 1 TD
Thomas, 16 catches, 197 yards (11.7 YPC), 2 TD
Walker, 9 catches, 76 yards (8.4 YPC), 1 TD
Missouri statistical leaders
Tackles: Burks, 24
Flagg, 20
McClellan, 13
Tackles for loss: McClellan, 4
Flagg, 3
Walker, 2.5
Sacks: Jacobs, 2
McClellan, 1.5
Four players with 1
Interceptions: Four players with 1
Forced fumbles: McClellan, 1
Fumble recoveries: Ford, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|A&M
|National/SEC rank
|Missouri
|National/SEC rank
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
29 PPG
|
70th, 13th
|
12 PPG
|
8th, 4th
|
Total offense/defense
|
393.6 YPG
|
71st, 11th
|
219 YPG
|
3rd, 2nd
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
231.6 YPG
|
13th, 2nd
|
91.8 YPG
|
19th, 4th
|
Passing offense/defense
|
162 YPG
|
118th, 16th
|
127.3 YPG
|
5th, 3rd
|
First downs/allowed
|
111
|
24th, 5th
|
45
|
2nd, 2nd
|
3rd down conversions/
defense
|
38.7%
|
77th, 12th
|
25%
|
7th, 4th
|
Red zone %/ defense
|
94.1%
|
22nd, 4th
|
80%
|
71st, 12th
|
Tackles for loss allowed/TFL
|
3/game
|
8th, 2nd
|
5.5/
game
|
75th, 14th
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
1.2/game
|
36th, 4th
|
2/game
|
60th, 8th
|
Turnovers/
forced
|
3
|
15th, 3rd
|
5
|
81st, 11th
|
Turnover +/-
|
+6
|
16th, 2nd
|
+3
|
31st, 3rd
|
Time of possession
|
31:45
|
33rd, 5th
|
35:07
|
5th, 1st
What A&M wants to do
Grind it out, run the ball as much as possible and hopefully hit some shots down the field. If Weigman plays, which is a real possibility now, then the offense will likely open up some. If Reed goes, they've got to make the offense more diverse anyway. The Aggies have faced stacked lines each of the last two weeks and have had to pound away into the fourth quarter before things broke.
If Missouri does stack the box, then the Aggies should look to some play action and throw the ball where the linebackers would be otherwise. The Aggies have the receivers and tight ends to be a threat in the middle of the field, and they've shown some ability to make those plays already. But they've got to do more and better.
If they do diversify the offense, they need to stay on their hot streak of not turning the ball over. They've turned the ball over once in the last three games while forcing nine on the other side of the ball.
Le'Veon Moss remains the key piece of the puzzle and the offensive line must continue to perform. But A&M has to eliminate the idea that they're one-dimensional, or they're going to have issues against good defenses.
How Missouri may counter
For starters, Mizzou's defensive numbers are a little, how shall we say, skewed. They shut out Murray State and a not good Buffalo team (lost 47-3 to UConn not good), which made their stats look really good. They've been far more mortal, though still quite good, against Boston College and Vanderbilt.
Vandy rushed for 146 yards at 4.1 yards a carry, and Missouri only had 6 tackles for loss and a single sack against the Commodores. Boston College threw for 250 yards (with 2 interceptions), so opponents with a pluse can move the ball on them.
But if you're the Tigers, you know what you want to do: shut down the running game and force Reed (or Weigman) to beat you through the air. This will be the best defensive line A&M has seen since Notre Dame; they've got plenty of size and talent, even if they haven't been overly impressive to date. They'll be tough to move in any event, but if they stack the box, it'll become even tougher.
The secondary has been solid so far, and we could see an old A&M practice on the field with Noah Thomas facing off with former teammate Dreyden Norwood, who has become Missouri's best cornerback. Marvin Burks is their top tackler and a safety who covers well but isn't afraid to go hit a running back.
Missouri plays a scheme somewhat similar to A&M's. It's a 4-2-5, but frequently, one of the defensive ends is a standup rusher, kind of like when A&M uses Cashius Howell or Rylan Kennedy. They'll don't really. have a nickel, per se, but they have a safety they'll bring into the box (hence three in the two-deep).
Even with their size, speed and experience, the Tigers haven't done a good job with mobile quarterbacks or getting pressure in general. They'll have to do better with both no matter who A&M starts.