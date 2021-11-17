Texas A&M's offense vs. Prairie View's defense

Get their mojo back. They've struggled the past couple of weeks and essentially cost the Aggies the game at Ole Miss last weekend. This is an opportunity to for Calzada, especially, to work on his game and the receivers to gain some confidence.

The Aggies aren't going to go away from their strength of running the football, especially with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane both looking to surpass 1,000 yards on the season. But with the size advantage A&M has up front, running the ball probably isn't going to be much of a question. The passing game is the issue and it has to get better before the Aggies go to LSU next weekend.

Prairie View has some talent in the secondary and could pose some competition for A&M's receivers. Jalen Wydermyer will likely face off with Cheatum, and the safety has played excellent pass defense this season. But this is an opportunity to work on the intermediate to long passing game to the likes of Smith, Demas and Chapman to get them feeling good about things with LSU and the bowl game coming up.