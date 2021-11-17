Texas A&M's offense vs. Prairie View's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC) and Prairie View (7-2, 6-1 SWAC) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Panthers defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #10, Zach Calzada; RS-So.; 6-4, 200
#14, Blake Bost; Fr.; 6-2, 195
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller; Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Devon Achane; So.; 5-9, 185
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer; Jr; 6-5, 255;
#88, Baylor Cupp; RS-So.; 6-7, 240; OR
#42, Max Wright; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260
WR: #5 Jalen Preston; RS-Jr.; 6-2, 210
#2 Chase Lane; RS-So.; 6, 190 OR
#8 Yulkeith Brown; Fr.; 5-10, 175
WR: #0, Ainias Smith; Jr.; 5-10, 190
#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195;
WR: #1, Demond Demas; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 180
#81, Caleb Chapman; RS-Jr.; 6-5, 200
LT #58 Jahmir Johnson; Gr-TR; 6-5, 300
#60, Trey Zuhn; Fr.; 6-6, 315
LG: #55, Kenyon Green; Jr.; 6-4, 325
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315
#70, Josh Bankhead, RS-Fr.; 6-5, 325
C: #61 Bryce Foster; Fr.; 6-5, 325
#77 Matthew Wykoff, Fr.; 6-6, 330
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-So.; 6-4, 325
#52, Smart Chibuzo; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 320 OR
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; So.; 6-5, 340
RT: #76, Rueben Fatheree; Fr.; 6-8, 320
#53, Blake Trainor; So..; 6-7, 330
Prairie View depth chart
DE: #11, Kevin Victorian; Jr.; 6-4, 285
#47, Rashaud Powell; Gr.; 6-3, 240
DT: #8, Tony James; Jr.; 6-1, 260
#92, Isiah Hunt; Jr.; 6, 300
NT: #99, Dante Carter; Jr.; 5-11, 315
#1, Jason Dumas; Jr.; 5-10, 230
DE: #2, Jessie Evans; Fr.; 6-2, 230
#58, Desmond Obi; Jr.; 6-1, 225
MLB: #52, Shahid Reece; RS-Jr.; 6-1, 225
#6, Tre'Shaud Smith; Sr.; 5-11, 225
WLB: #59, Tre'Vion Green; So.; 6-1, 197
#7, Jeremiah Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 195
Nickel: #0, Darius Campbell; Sr.; 5-9, 170
#20, Kyron Smith; Fr.; 5-11, 180
CB: #4, Jamias Presley; Gr.; 5-9, 170
#21, Dylan Decuire; So.; 6-2, 185
FS: #22, Drake Cheatum; Sr.; 5-10, 185
#26, Trayvion Haggerty; Fr.; 6-3, 188
SS: #33, Tariq Mulmore; So.; 5-11, 220
#19, Bryce Turner; So.; 5-11, 170
CB: #3, Logan Jackson; Jr.; 6, 186
#25, Gerald Smith; Gr.; 5-10, 182
Texas A&M statisitical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 159 carries, 914 yards (5.7 YPC), 5 TD
Achane, 108 carries, 816 yards (7.6 YPC), 7 TD
Passing: Calzada, 154-278 (55.4%), 1,793 yards, 12 TD, 9 INT
King, 22-35 (62.3%), 300 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Receiving: Wydermyer, 35 catches, 474 yards (13.5 YPC), 4 TD
Smith, 40 catches, 468 yards (11.7 YPC), 6 TD
Demas, 15 catches, 235 yards (15.7 YPC), 1 TD
Prairie View statistical leaders
Tackles: Smith, 55
Cheatum, 50
Campbell and Reece, 38
Tackles for loss: Dumas, 12
Powell and Campbell, 7
Sacks: Dumas, 7.5
James, 3.5
Powell, 2.5
Interceptions: Cheatum, 4
Jackson, 2
Forced fumbles: Dumas, 3
Evans, 2
Fumble recoveries: Three players with 1
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Prairie View
|
Total offense/defense
|
395.6 YPG (70th FBS)
|
280.1 YPG (12th FCS)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
27.6 PPG (70th)
|
22.8 PPG (34th)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
186.3 YPG (44th)
|
103.6 YPG (15th)
|
Passing offense/defense
|
209.3 YPG (91st)
|
177.6 YPG (13th)
|
Third down conversions/conversion defense
|
37.9% (79th)
|
28.5% (9th)
|
Red zone defense
|
88.2% (37th)
|
82.8% (76th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.3/game (28th)
|
7.6/game (13th)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
14 (25th)
|
24 (27th)
|
Time of possession
|
29:27 (79th)
|
30:54 (47th)
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
14 (70th)
|
12 (86th)
|
Turnover margin
|
+1 (61st)
|
-4 (99th)
What the Aggies want to do
Get their mojo back. They've struggled the past couple of weeks and essentially cost the Aggies the game at Ole Miss last weekend. This is an opportunity to for Calzada, especially, to work on his game and the receivers to gain some confidence.
The Aggies aren't going to go away from their strength of running the football, especially with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane both looking to surpass 1,000 yards on the season. But with the size advantage A&M has up front, running the ball probably isn't going to be much of a question. The passing game is the issue and it has to get better before the Aggies go to LSU next weekend.
Prairie View has some talent in the secondary and could pose some competition for A&M's receivers. Jalen Wydermyer will likely face off with Cheatum, and the safety has played excellent pass defense this season. But this is an opportunity to work on the intermediate to long passing game to the likes of Smith, Demas and Chapman to get them feeling good about things with LSU and the bowl game coming up.
How Prairie View may try to counter
By being aggressive. That's their M.O. They're undersized, but are very fast. And that's how they've handled things, by applying pressure to the quarterback and swarming to ballcarriers.
They like to use a 4-man front with the ends standing up, almost like sprinters getting a jump at the gun to get into the backfield. Dumas has been a tackle for loss machine, but at 230 pounds, he's painfully undersized against the likes of Foster, Green and Robinson.
Still they're going to try to get into the backfield and get after Calzada. They blitz frequently with their linebackers in an effort to get on the other side of the line of scrimmage and have done it exceedingly well. There's no reason to think they'll be any less of an attacking defense Saturday.
The Panthers are not nearly on the level of the Aggies in terms of talent or size, but that doesn't mean they won't go down without a fight. They're going to bring the house and try to make things as difficult as possible.
