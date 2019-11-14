Texas A&M's offense vs. South Carolina's defense
AggieYell.com continues its look at the matchup between Texas A&M and South Carolina with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Gamecocks defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 76.5)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 49.4)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.7)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 71.4)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 82.8)
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64.2)
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 68.5)
TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 68.7)
#86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.6) OR #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 231; 84.1)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 72.2)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 59)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 78.8)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 73.8)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.7)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 64.4)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.9)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 62.1)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 74.7)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 71.4)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 52.1)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 56.8)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 61.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 65.2)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 52.5)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 75.9)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 65.4)
South Carolina depth chart
DE: #15, Aaron Sterling (Jr.; 6-1, 250; ProFootballFocus season score of 74.6)
#52, Kingsley Enagbare (So.; 6-4, 260; 60)
DT: #3, Javon Kinlaw (Sr.; 6-6, 310; 84.8)
#26, Zacch Pickens (Fr.; 6-3, 300; 68.7) OR #90, Rick Sandidge (So.; 6-5, 300; 62.3)
DT: #95, Kobe Smith (Sr.; 6-2, 300; 68.7)
#5, Keir Thomas (Sr.; 6-2, 275; 68.5)
BUCK: #8, D.J. Wonnum (Sr.; 6-5, 260; 70.1)
#35, Daniel Fennell (Sr.; 6-2, 255; 69.2)
SLB: #44, Sherrod Greene (Jr.; 6-1, 230; 73.9) OR #40, Jahmar Brown (Fr.; 6-1, 205; 72.6)
MLB: #53, Ernest Jones (So.; 6-2, 235; 63.6)
#42, Rosendo Louis Jr. (So.; 6-2, 250; 61.3)
WLB: #6, T.J. Brunson (Sr.; 6-1, 230; 69.8)
#30, Damani Stanley (Jr.; 6, 235; 69.7 )
CB: #1, Jaycee Horn (So.; 6-1, 200; 68.2)
#22, John Dixon (Fr.; 6, 190; 61.1)
S: #10, R.J. Roderick (So., 6, 205; 67.8)
S: #29, J.T. Ibe (Sr.; 5-10, 195; 65.3)
#7, Jammie Robinson (Fr.; 5-11, 200; 68.8)
CB: #24, Israel Mukamu (So; 6-4, 205; 72.6)
Injuries/suspensions
Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), TE Baylor Cupp (leg) and OL Cole Blanton (knee surgery) are out for the year.
South Carolina: No injuries reported.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 109 carries for 667 yards (6.1 YPC), 8 TD
Mond, 83 carries, 353 yards (4.3 YPC), 6 TD
Corbin, 35 carries for 137 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Mond, 190-295 (64.4%), 2,214 yards, 17 TD, 6 INT
Calzada, 12-24, 135 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Foster, 2-5, 25 yards
Receiving: Ausbon, 51 catches for 698 yards (13.7 YPC), 3 TD
Davis, 36 catches for 441 yards (12.3 YPC), 4 TD
Rogers, 27 catches for 303 yards (11.2 YPC), 2 TD
Wydermyer, 19 catches for 287 yards (15.1 YPC), 6 TD
South Carolina statistical leaders
Tackles: Jones, 75
Brunson, 71
Mukuamu, 53
Tackles for loss: Sterling, 10
Wonnum, 9.5
Greene, 6.5
Sacks: Sterling, 6
Kinlaw, 5.5
Wonnum, 4.5
Interceptions: Mukuamu, 4
Jones and Roderick, 2
Forced fumbles: Horn, 2
Four players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Kinlaw, 2
Sterling and Brunson, 1
Passes broken up: Horn, 8
Mukuamu, 6
Jones, 5
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 34.4 PPG (28th nationally, 3rd SEC)
Rushing offense: 159 YPG (72nd, 10th)
Passing offense: 263.6 YPG (39th, 4th)
Total offense: 422.6 YPG (53rd, 6th)
First downs: 213 (38th, 5th)
3rd down conversions: 43.5% (39th, 5th)
4th down conversions: 85.7% (3rd, 1st)
Sacks allowed: 24 (92nd, 12th)
Red zone offense: 88.6% (38th, 3rd)
Turnovers lost: 13 (54th, 7th)
Turnover margin: +1 (58th, 10th)
Time of possession: 33:04 (13th, 2nd)
South Carolina by the numbers
Scoring defense: 24.5 PPG (47th nationally, 11th SEC)
Rushing yards allowed: 136.6 YPG (41st, 7th)
Passing yards allowed: 228.6 YPG (68th, 11th)
Total defense: 365.2 YPG (47th, 10th)
3rd down conversion defense: 34.2% (33rd, 6th)
Red zone defense: 80.8% (43rd, 9th)
Tackles for loss: 64 (49th, 4th)
Sacks: 21 (72nd, 9th)
Turnovers forced: 16 (28th, 5th)
Turnover margin: +3 (45th, 4th)
What the Aggies want to do
Keep doing what they’ve been doing. Have balance, run the football with Spiller, Richardson and Mond and spread the ball around. A lot of that is contingent on the Aggie offensive line to continue the performance they’ve shown in recent weeks. South Carolina’s strength is its defensive front and if it’s limited, they are in real trouble.
The Aggies didn’t have to use Mond much in the running game against UTSA, but when he’s involved, that’s when the offense is at its best. When Mond is a real option in the RPO game, it starts to loosen up defenses and allow for more high percentage completions.
The Aggies should have Quartney Davis back, giving them as complete an arsenal as they’ve had all year. Jhamon Ausbon is playing excellent football, Kendrick Rogers has re-emerged and Jalen Wydermyer has become a monster as a pass-receiving tight end. Davis, Rogers, Wydermyer and Ainias Smith will have to be ready to see a lot of passes thrown their way, because Mukuamu will likely try to take Ausbon away.
In real road games this year, South Carolina has given up 47, 34 and 41 points to Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee, respectively (they also gave up 24 in week 1 to North Carolina in Charlotte). The outlier was the 17 points they held Georgia to a month ago.
The Gamecocks have not handled road trips well. If they Aggies are steady and don’t turn the ball over, they should have some opportunities to make plays and score points.
How the Gamecocks may try to counter
We have a pretty good idea what Will Muschamp wants to do: be aggressive, attack, force negative plays and turnovers. The Gamecocks have forced 16 turnovers this year, but the other areas have been tougher to come by.
The strength of the defense, and the team, is the defensive line. Kinlaw is an All-SEC talent and Sterling and Wonnum have had very good years. The Gamecocks will alternate between a 3-man and a 4- man front depending on the situation. Most of their positive plays have come from the guys up front.
The aggressive nature of the defense means a lot of press man coverage from South Carolina’s corners, and some opponents have lit them up as a result. Tua threw for 444 yards against USC, while Tennessee’s pair of quarterbacks threw for 351. Jake Fromm threw for 295 yards, but also threw three interceptions — all to Mukuamu, who is a big, physical corner. The Gamecocks have talent in the back end, but they’re young and have been burned for some big plays this season. If USC doesn’t apply consistent pressure and force turnovers, it may be hard for them to keep up with an A&M offense that is getting better and more balanced.
Now's a great time to join AY!
Not an AggieYell member? Join today and get all of AY's premium team and recruiting content for FREE all the way to the early signing period! Just click here to sign up!