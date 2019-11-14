Keep doing what they’ve been doing. Have balance, run the football with Spiller, Richardson and Mond and spread the ball around. A lot of that is contingent on the Aggie offensive line to continue the performance they’ve shown in recent weeks. South Carolina’s strength is its defensive front and if it’s limited, they are in real trouble.

The Aggies didn’t have to use Mond much in the running game against UTSA, but when he’s involved, that’s when the offense is at its best. When Mond is a real option in the RPO game, it starts to loosen up defenses and allow for more high percentage completions.

The Aggies should have Quartney Davis back, giving them as complete an arsenal as they’ve had all year. Jhamon Ausbon is playing excellent football, Kendrick Rogers has re-emerged and Jalen Wydermyer has become a monster as a pass-receiving tight end. Davis, Rogers, Wydermyer and Ainias Smith will have to be ready to see a lot of passes thrown their way, because Mukuamu will likely try to take Ausbon away.

In real road games this year, South Carolina has given up 47, 34 and 41 points to Alabama, Missouri and Tennessee, respectively (they also gave up 24 in week 1 to North Carolina in Charlotte). The outlier was the 17 points they held Georgia to a month ago.

The Gamecocks have not handled road trips well. If they Aggies are steady and don’t turn the ball over, they should have some opportunities to make plays and score points.