AggieYell - Texas A&M's offense vs. Tennessee's defense

AggieYell.com's look at Saturday's game between No. 5 Texas A&M (7-1) and Tennessee (3-6) begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Volunteers defense.

Texas A&M depth chart

Jalen Wydermyer and the Aggies look to keep rolling.

QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Sr; 6-3, 217; ProFootballFocus 2020 season score of 79.4) #13, Haynes King (Fr.; 6-3, 200; PFF score of 71.7) RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (So.; 6-1, 225; PFF score of 74.3) #0, Ainias Smith, (So.; 5-10, 190; PFF score of 71.7) #6, Devon Achane (Fr.; 5-9, 185; PFF score of 86.2) FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Sr.; 6-4, 250; PFF score of 57.9) TE: #85, Jalen Wydermyer (So.; 6-5, 265; PFF score of 86.8) #46, Ryan Renick (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 225; PFF score of 56) WR: #5, Jalen Preston (RS-So.; 6-2, 205; PFF score of 60.4) #1, Demond Demas (Fr.; 6-3, 180; PFF score of 57.6) SLOT: #2, Chase Lane (RS-Fr.; 6, 190; PFF score of 66.5) OR #7, Moose Muhammad (Fr.; 6-1, 196; PFF Score of 58.2) WR: #9, Hezekiah Jones (RS-Jr.; 5-11, 180, 52) #16, Kenyon Jackson (RS-Fr.; 6-6, 195; n/a)

LT: #65, Dan Moore (Sr.; 6-5, 315; PFF score of 68.4) #76, Chris Morris (Fr.; 6-4, 290; n/a) LG: #55, Kenyon Green (So.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 71) #70, Josh Bankhead (Fr.; 6-5, 320; n/a) C: #77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Sr.; 6-5, 300; PFF score of 67.7) #75, Luke Matthews (RS-So.; 6-4, 320; n/a) RG: #73, Jared Hocker (Sr.; 6-5, 325; PFF score of 75.6) #64, Layden Robinson (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 325; PFF score of 78.6) RT: #54, Carson Green (Sr.; 6-6, 315; PFF score of 83.1) #53, Blake Trainor (RS-Fr.; 6-7, 325; PFF score of 68.8)

Tennessee depth chart

Henry To'o To'o leads the Vols in most statistical categories.

DE: #94 Matthew Butler (Sr.; 6-4, 291; PFF score of 65.9) #90, Greg Emerson (RS-So.; 6-3, 300; PFF score of 50.3) NT: #98, Aubrey Solomon (Sr.; 6-5, 315; PFF score of 74.7) #79, Kurott Garland (RS-So.; 6-3, 295; PFF score of 53.5) OR #51, Elijah Simmons (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 320, PFF score of 43.7) DE: #97, Darel Middleton (Sr.; 6-7, 305; PFF score of 59) #48, Ja’Quain Blakely (RS-Sr.; 6-2, 285; PFF score of 60.8) JACK: #13, Deandre Johnson (Sr.; 6-3, 255; PFF score of 65.9) #99, John Mincey (Jr.; 6-3, 276; PFF score of 67.6)

MLB: #27, Quavaris Crouch (So.; 6-2, 235; PFF score of 60.1) #33, Jeremy Banks (Jr.; 6-1, 235; PFF score of 43.7) WLB: #11, Henry To’o To’o (So.; 6-2, 225; PFF score of 52.5) #24, Aaron Beasley (So.; 6-1, 225; PFF score of 73.4) SAM: #30, Roman Harrison (So. 6-2, 240; PFF score of 64.4) #9, Tyler Baron (Fr.; 6-5, 255; PFF score of 61.3)

CB: #4, Warren Burrell (So.; 6, 190; PFF score of 62) OR #2, Alonte Taylor (Jr.; 6, 193; PFF score of 55.5) CB: #0, Bryce Thompson (Jr.; 5-11, 190; PFF score of 79.6) #5, Kenneth George Jr. (RS-Sr.; 5-11, 200; PFF score of 58.6) STAR: #26, Theo Jackson (Sr.; 6-2, 203; PFF score of 68.8) #18, Doneiko Slaughter (Fr.; 6, 185; PFF score of 62.7) S: #22, Jaylen McCollough (So.; 6, 205; PFF score of 64.6) #21, Tamarion McDonald (Fr.; 6-2, 195; PFF score of 50.1) S: #1, Trevon Flowers (Jr.; 5-11, 195; PFF score of 67.5) #26, Theo Jackson (Sr.; 6-2, 203; PFF score of 68.8)

Injury update

Texas A&M: WRs Caleb Chapman (knee) and Camron Buckley (knee), OL Grayson Reed (leg) and TEs Baylor Cupp (shoulder) and Blake Smith (knee) are all out for the year. Tennessee: DT Latrell Bumphus (knee) is out for the year. LB/DE Kivon Bennett (arrest) was kicked off the team.

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Isaiah Spiller is on the verge of a 1,000 yard season in nine games.

Rushing: Spiller, 151 carries, 897 yards (5.9 YPC), 6 TD Achane, 31 carries, 225 yards (7.2 YPC), 2 TD Smith, 41 carries, 223 yards (5.4 YPC), 3 TD

Passing: Mond, 146-239 (61%), 1,769 yards, 18 TD, 2 INT King, 2-4, 59 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Receiving: Wydermyer, 40 catches, 431 yards (10.8 YPC), 6 TD Smith, 33 catches, 410 yards (12.4 YPC), 5 TD Lane, 26 catches, 344 yards, 2 TD

Tennessee statistical leaders

Tackles: To’o To’o, 63 Flowers, 57 Crouch, 46

Tackles for loss: To’o To’o, 10 Bennett, 7.5 Johnson, 6

Sacks: Johnson and Kivon Bennett, 4.5 Three players with 2

Passes broken up: George, 6 Taylor, 4 Flowers, 3

Interceptions: Thompson, 2 To’o To’o and George, 1

Forced fumbles: Crouch and Johnson, 2 Three players with 1 Fumble recoveries: 4 players with 1

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing offense: 201.2 YPG (28th nationally, 2nd SEC) Passing offense: 228.5 YPG (66th nationally, 9th SEC) Total offense: 429.7 YPG (36th nationally, 4th SEC) Scoring offense: 31.4 PPG (43rd nationally, 5th SEC) First downs: 187 (52nd nationally, 11th SEC) 3rd down conversions: 54.7% (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC) Red zone offense: 85.3% (50th nationally, 5th SEC) Sacks allowed: 4 (5th nationally, 1st SEC) Penalties: 49 (70th nationally, 12th SEC) Penalty yards: 462 (79th nationally, 10th SEC) Time of possession: 33:58 (9th nationally, 1st SEC) Team turnovers: 7 (22nd nationally, 1st SEC) Turnover +/-: +4 (32nd nationally, 3rd SEC)

Tennessee statistical leaders

Rushing defense: 133.3 YPG (34th nationally, 5th SEC) Passing defense: 264.1 YPG (105th nationally, 11th SEC) Total defense: 397.4 YPG (59th nationally, 7th SEC) Scoring defense: 29.7 PPG (68th nationally, 8th SEC) First downs allowed: 193 (80th nationally, 5th SEC) 3rd down conversion defense: 45.1% (101st nationally, 10th SEC) Red zone defense: 88.9% (103rd nationally, 10th SEC) Team sacks: 20 (66th nationally, 7th SEC) Team tackles for loss: 53 (71st nationally, 5th SEC) Penalties: 55 (82nd nationally, 10th SEC) Penalty yards: 447 (74th nationally, 7th SEC) Turnovers forced: 9 (82nd nationally, 12th SEC) Turnover +/-: -4 (97th nationally, 11th SEC)

What A&M wants to do

Just keep doing what they've been doing: dominate the line of scrimmage, control the clock and be very efficient with their possessions. The Aggies were 7 of 11 on 3rd down conversions against Auburn and have scored on 11 of their last 13 possessions in the red zone. They just want to keep things rolling as they have, with long possessions that end in points. Tennessee is probably going to sell out to stop the run, which Auburn also did to minimal effect. But the Vols have a bigger front, like LSU's, so A&M may have to run Kellen Mond a bit more to confuse them. Playaction may be a big part of this one as well, so Mond needs to be on his game from the start.

How Tennessee may counter