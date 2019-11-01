Texas A&M's offense vs. UTSA's defense
AggieYell.com continues its breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M and UTSA with a look at the Aggie offense against the Roadrunners defense.
Texas A&M depth chart
QB: #11, Kellen Mond (Jr.; 6-2, 217; ProFootballFocus season score of 74.6)
#10, Zach Calzada (Fr.; 6-3, 209; 62.2)
#4,James Foster (RS-Fr.; 6-3, 217; 55.5)
RB: #28, Isaiah Spiller (Fr.; 6-1, 220; 68.2)
#23, Jacob Kibodi (RS-So.; 6-2, 218; 64.2)
#25, Cordarrian Richardson (RS-So.; 6, 240; 75.4);
FB: #43, Cagan Baldree (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 260; 61.5)
TE: #86, Glenn Beal (So.; 6-5, 260; 51.8) OR #85, Jalen Wydermyer (Fr.; 6-5, 260; 61.4)
WR: #1, Quartney Davis (RS-Jr.; 6-2, 200; 72.2)
#14, Camron Buckley (Jr.; 6-2, 190; 59.8)
#17, Ainias Smith (Fr.; 5-10, 193; 79.2)
WR: #2, Jhamon Ausbon (Jr.; 6-2, 218; 71.4)
#5, Jalen Preston (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 214; 73.8)
WR: #13, Kendrick Rogers (RS-Jr.; 6-4, 204; 63.9)
#81, Caleb Chapman (RS-Fr.; 6-5, 214; 49.7)
LT: #65, Dan Moore (Jr.; 6-5, 325; 60.8)
#74, Kellen Diesch (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 298; 79)
LG: #73, Jared Hocker (Jr.; 6-5, 323; 71.4)
#60, Bart Clement (RS-Fr.; 6-2, 319; 51)
C: #76, Colton Prater (Sr.; 6-4, 298; 57.4)
#77, Ryan McCollum (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 305; 61.4)
RG: #55, Kenyon Green (Fr.; 6-4, 330; 66)
#75, Luke Matthews (RS-Fr.; 6-4, 315; 49.9)
RT: #54, Carson Green (Jr.; 6-6, 315; 74.9)
#51, Riley Anderson (RS-Jr.; 6-5, 304; 59.1)
UTSA depth chart
DE: #91, Jarrod Carter-McLin (Sr; 6-3, 255; ProFootballFocus season score of 64)
#98, Lorenzo Dantzler (Jr.; 6-2, 245; 71.9) OR #94, Solomon Wise (Jr.; 6-4, 245; 56.6)
DT: #99, Baylen Baker (Sr.; 6-4, 295; 69.2)
#50, Brandon Matters (So., 6-2, 300; 72.6)
DT: #95, Jaylon Haynes (Jr.; 6-2, 290; 72.5)
#76, Kevin Nelson (Fr.; 6-2, 285; 61)
DE: #90, Eric Banks (Sr.; 6-5, 270; 63.7)
#45, DeQuarius Henry (Jr.; 6-3, 240; 74.4) OR #94, Solomon Wise (Jr.; 6-4 245; 56.6)
MIKE: #12, Andrew Martel (Sr.; 6-1, 220; 52.6)
#55, Layton Garnett (Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 240; 74.8)
OLB: #46, Trevor Harmanson (So.-TR.; 6-3, 215; 32.4)
#59, Clarence Hicks (Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 225; 78.5)
#47, Jarrett Preston (RS-Fr.; 5-11, 210; n/a)
CB: #26, Corey Mayfield Jr.; (So.; 5-11, 195; 62.1)
#29, Clayton Johnson (Sr.; 5-11, 180; 56.2)
SS: #39, Rashad Wisdon (Fr.; 5-10, 205; 60.1)
#4, Antonio Parks (Jr.-TR.; 5-9, 190; 67)
#32, Dadrian Taylor (So.; 5-11, 180; 55.1)
WS: #6, SaVion Harris (Jr.-TR.; 6, 190; 51.2)
#1, Kelechi Nwachuku (RS-Fr.; 6, 200; 60.8)
#13, Jhamal Sam (Fr.; 5-10, 185; 61.7)
FS: #25, Carl Austin III (Sr.; 6-1, 200; 62.5)
#17, Vance Vallair (So.; 6-1, 210; 60.6)
CB: #28, Cassius Grady (Sr.; 5-9, 185; 53.2)
#27, Teddrick McGhee (Jr.; 6, 195; 59.7)
#21, Ken Robinson (Fr.; 5-11, 170; 61.8)
Injuries/Suspensions
UTSA: No injuries reported.
Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), TE Baylor Cupp (broken leg), WR Hezekiah Jones (leg), OL Blake Trainor (leg) and Cole Blanton (knee) are all out for the year. TE Glenn Beal has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury and is questionable.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Spiller, 89 carries for 450 yards (5.1 YPC), 5 TD
Mond, 77 carries for 352 yards (4.6 YPC), 5 TD
Corbin, 37 carries for 135 yards (3.9 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Mond, 174-274 (63.5%), 2,003 yards, 16 TD, 6 INT
Calzada 8-17 (47.1%), 106 yards, 2 TD
Foster, 2-5, 25 yards
Receiving: Ausbon, 46 catches, 608 yards (13.2 YPC), 3 TD
Davis, 36 catches, 441 yards (12.3 YPC), 4 TD
Rogers, 24 catches, 272 yards (11.3 YPC), 2 TD
Wydermyer, 15 catches, 235 yards (15.7 YPC), 5 TD
UTSA statistical leaders
Tackles: Martel, 47
Austin, 41
Wisdom, 26
Tackles for loss: Henry, 6.5
Carter-McLin, 6
Haynes, 5.5
Sacks: Henry, 3.5
Dantzler, 2.5
Wisdom and Carter Mc-Lin, 2
Interceptions: Wisdom, Harris, Carter-McLin, 1
Forced fumbles: Eight players with 1
Fumble recoveries: 5 players with 1
Passes broken up: Grady, 5
Mayfield, 4
Nwachuku, 3
Texas A&M by the numbers
Scoring offense: 33.1 PPG (37th nationally, 5th SEC)
Rushing offense: 145.5 YPC (89th, 10th)
Passing offense: 266.8 YPG (35th, 4th)
Total offense:412.3 YPG (60th, 8th)
First downs: 166 (30th, 6th)
3rd down conversions: 43.8% (32nd, 4th)
4th down conversions: 80% (8th, 1st)
Sacks allowed: 19 (86th, 12th)
Red zone offense: 87.2% (47th, 3rd)
Turnovers lost: 12 (70th, 8th)
Turnover margin: +1 (55th, 9th)
Time of possession: 32:44 (18th, 2nd)
UTSA by the numbers
Scoring defense: 31.7 PPG (101st nationally, 11th Conference USA)
Rushing yards allowed: 209.9 YPG (116th, 13th)
Passing yards allowed: 183.7 YPG (20th, 4th)
Total defense: 392.6 YPG (63rd, 7th)
3rd down conversion defense: 39.2% (76th, 7th)
Red zone defense: 87.1% (104th, 10th)
Tackles for loss: 49 (31st, 3rd)
Sacks: 13 (87th, 9th)
Turnovers forced: 9 (93rd, 7th)
Turnover margin: -4 (107th, 10th)
What Texas A&M wants to do
Come out and operate their offense. The Aggies have run progressively better each of the past two weeks, and UTSA has one of the worst run defenses in the nation. This should be an opportuity for the offensive line to continue to gel and gain confidence against a defense that gave up 400 yards rushing to Baylor and 290 to North Texas. UTSA gives up 4.7 yards a run, so opportunities for Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson should be there. Hopefully Kellen Mond won’t be needed to run that much, but the offense has worked much better since designed quarterback runs have become a more prominent part of the offense, so they probably shouldn’t eliminate them entirely this week.
The secondary hasn’t given up a lot of yards (largely because they’ve played run-heavy teams who have run all over them), but they’re allowing 7.6 yards a pass and 12.5 yards a completion when opponents do decide to go up top. Their secondary is undersized, which could mean opportunitites for Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers to use their size and height to their advantage. UTSA has not had much success getting to the quarterback, so the Aggies may have a shot at working on the deep passing game. In any event, the mid-range passing game should be able to work well.
A&M needs to come out, establish itself at the line of scrimmage and not make mistakes. If the Aggies operate like they did last week against Mississippi State, they could put up very big numbers in a hurry.
How UTSA may try to counter
UTSA operates a 4-2-5 set with three safeties and tries to be aggressive around the line of scrimmage. The defensive front is really experienced, but they haven’t been very effective. The Roadrunners like to stunt a lot and move their linemen a lot just before the snap to create confusion, but more often than not they’ve worked themselves out of position.
The Roadrunners blitz a lot, and they come from every direction. They try to overload a side and make opponents make a choice on who to pick up. Unfortunately for them, the blitzes have largely been ineffective. They give them away too early and backs and tight ends have been able to react and pick them up. In their 33-14 loss to UAB, the Dragons scored three touchdowns (two on deep balls) when they recognized and picked up blitzes.
Against A&M, UTSA will probably keep blitzing in order to try to slow down the run and get some pressure on Mond. They need to try to force some turnovers, which they’ve struggled to do so far. But they have to do something, because their defense has had a hard time slowing down some of the worst offenses in FBS so far this year. It’s a real surprise for a Frank Wilson-coached team.