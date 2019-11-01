Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring), TE Baylor Cupp (broken leg), WR Hezekiah Jones (leg), OL Blake Trainor (leg) and Cole Blanton (knee) are all out for the year. TE Glenn Beal has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury and is questionable.

Come out and operate their offense. The Aggies have run progressively better each of the past two weeks, and UTSA has one of the worst run defenses in the nation. This should be an opportuity for the offensive line to continue to gel and gain confidence against a defense that gave up 400 yards rushing to Baylor and 290 to North Texas. UTSA gives up 4.7 yards a run, so opportunities for Isaiah Spiller and Cordarrian Richardson should be there. Hopefully Kellen Mond won’t be needed to run that much, but the offense has worked much better since designed quarterback runs have become a more prominent part of the offense, so they probably shouldn’t eliminate them entirely this week.

The secondary hasn’t given up a lot of yards (largely because they’ve played run-heavy teams who have run all over them), but they’re allowing 7.6 yards a pass and 12.5 yards a completion when opponents do decide to go up top. Their secondary is undersized, which could mean opportunitites for Jhamon Ausbon, Quartney Davis and Kendrick Rogers to use their size and height to their advantage. UTSA has not had much success getting to the quarterback, so the Aggies may have a shot at working on the deep passing game. In any event, the mid-range passing game should be able to work well.

A&M needs to come out, establish itself at the line of scrimmage and not make mistakes. If the Aggies operate like they did last week against Mississippi State, they could put up very big numbers in a hurry.